Cabin Crew Simulator codes December 2023

Cabin Crew Simulator codes for the Roblox game are all about rewarding you with free Skybux, which can be spent on looking fresh with uniforms, accessories, and more for your character in the sky.

Cabin Crew Simulator has you working - as you may expect from the name of the game - aboard a cabin crew on a plane, serving passengers and ensuring they stay as safe as possible. You're paid in Skybux, which can solely be spent on changing the appearance of your Roblox in-game, so you can look better while working as a flight attendant, to earn more Skybux… it's certainly a cycle.

Here are all of the active Cabin Crew Simulator codes for Roblox, and how to redeem Cabin Crew Simulator codes if you're unsure where to go.

Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator codes

Here are all of the working Cabin Crew Simulator codes as of 5th December 2023:

service - $1400

- $1400 airstairs - $1200

- $1200 boba - $1500

- $1500 galley - $1100

- $1100 badge - $1400

- $1400 jetway - $1200

- $1200 pilot - $1000

- $1000 landing - $1200

- $1200 captain - $1200

- $1200 snow - $1600

How to redeem Cabin Crew Simulator codes

Image credit: Eurogamer/Cruising Studios

Redeeming codes in Cabin Crew Simulator is simple. All you must do is boot up the game in Roblox, then look to the left-hand side of the screen. You will see a present icon. Click on it and a pop-up will appear with an 'Enter Code' field. Enter any of the active codes above, then click claim to receive your Skybux reward.

Where are new Cabin Crew Simulator codes released?

The best place to go for new Cabin Crew Simulator codes is this article, as we'll keep it up to date with all the latest additions as and when they are released. However, as explained by the pop-up when you go to redeem a code, you can get new codes directly from the source by following the official Cabin Crew Roblox Twitter account, as that's where new codes are primarily released.

Expired Cabin Crew Simulator codes

turbulence

paris

triple7

evacuate

airliner

cruising

mission

wheelsup

flying

takeoff

clouds

We hope you enjoy playing Cabin Crew Simulator!

