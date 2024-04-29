Genshin Impact Sethos materials, kit, and Constellations

Sethos is a 4-Star Electro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 4.7.

While Sethos should be featured as a boosted 4-Star character on on either Clorinde or Sigewinne's Banner in version 4.7, he will eventually be added to the standard Banner in Genshin Impact after 4.7, and also occasionally feature on future Banners as one of the boosted 4-Stars again.

If you want to prepare for if you get him, we've listed reliable leaks of Sethos' Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Sethos' kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Sethos' materials and kit might change upon his official release.

Genshin Impact Sethos kit

Sethos is a 4-Star Electro character who uses a bow and scales off Elemental Mastery, and seems to be best used in a main DPS role or as an Electro 'Battery' to generate particles for other Electro party members.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Sethos' official release, here's a summary of Sethos' kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Electro.

: Electro. Rarity : 4-Star.

: 4-Star. Weapon : Bow.

: Bow. Normal Attack : Royal Reed Bowmanship.

: Royal Reed Bowmanship. Elemental Skill : Ancient Rite - The Thundering Sands.

: Ancient Rite - The Thundering Sands. Elemental Burst : Secret Rite - Twilight Shadowpiercer.

: Secret Rite - Twilight Shadowpiercer. Passive one : Black Kite's Enigma - When aiming, the charging time is decreased by 0.285 seconds, based on each point of Sethos' current Elemental Energy that is not over 20. Charging time can be reduced to a minimum of 0.3 seconds through this method. If a Shadowpiercing Shot is fired, the corresponding amount of Elemental Energy is consumed, and if it is a Charge Level 1 shot, then 50% of the corresponding amount of Elemental Energy is consumed.

: Black Kite's Enigma - When aiming, the charging time is decreased by 0.285 seconds, based on each point of Sethos' current Elemental Energy that is not over 20. Charging time can be reduced to a minimum of 0.3 seconds through this method. If a Shadowpiercing Shot is fired, the corresponding amount of Elemental Energy is consumed, and if it is a Charge Level 1 shot, then 50% of the corresponding amount of Elemental Energy is consumed. Passive two : The Sand King's Boon - Every 15 seconds, Sethos gains the Scorching Sandshade effect, increasing the damage dealt by Shadowpiercing Shots by 600% of Sethos' Elemental Mastery. The Scorching Sandshade effect lasts for up to five seconds, and is removed after four Shadowpiercing Shots strike opponents. When the first Shadowpiercing Shot affected by Scorching Sandshade hits an opponent, the timer for Scorching Sandshade's expiration is reset.

: The Sand King's Boon - Every 15 seconds, Sethos gains the Scorching Sandshade effect, increasing the damage dealt by Shadowpiercing Shots by 600% of Sethos' Elemental Mastery. The Scorching Sandshade effect lasts for up to five seconds, and is removed after four Shadowpiercing Shots strike opponents. When the first Shadowpiercing Shot affected by Scorching Sandshade hits an opponent, the timer for Scorching Sandshade's expiration is reset. Exploration bonus: Reflected Revelation - Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Sumeru on the minimap.

Sethos Normal Attack - Royal Reed Bowmanship

Sethos performs up to three consecutive shots with his bow if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Sethos perform a more precise aimed shot with increased damage.

While aiming, the power of Electro accumulates on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired. The arrow then has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged.

At Charge Level 1, Sethos fires an arrow carrying the power of lightning that deals Electro damage, and at Charge Level 2, he fires a Shadowpiercing Shot which can pierce enemies, dealing Electro damage to enemies along its path. Keep in mind that after the Shadowpiercing Shot is fully charged, Sethos can't move around.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Finally, as with most archer plunging attacks, Sethos fires a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AOE (Area of Effect) damage upon impact.

Sethos Elemental Skill - Ancient Rite: The Thundering Sands

Sethos gathers the might of thunder, dealing AOE Electro damage to enemies in front and quickly retreating. If this attack triggers Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or Electro Swirl reactions, Sethos recovers a certain amount of Elemental Energy.

Sethos Elemental Burst - Secret Rite: Twilight Shadowpiercer

Sethos performs a secret rite, entering the Twilight Meditation state, during which his normal attacks are converted into enemy-piercing Dusk Bolts. These deal Electro damage to opponents in their path, with damage increasing based on Sethos' Elemental Mastery, and damage dealt by Dusk Bolts is considered charged attack damage. This effect is cancelled when Sethos leaves the field.

Genshin Impact Sethos Talent materials

Daka's Bell. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Sethos, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Sethos, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Faded Red Satin and Praxis materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Sethos has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Sethos Talent materials you need to improve one of his abilities:

Sethos Talent level Sethos Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Praxis, x6 Faded Red Satin 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Praxis, x3 Trimmed Red Silk 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Praxis, x4 Trimmed Red Silk 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Praxis, x6 Trimmed Red Silk 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Praxis, x9 Trimmed Red Silk 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Praxis, x4 Rich Red Brocade, x1 Daka's Bell 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Praxis, x6 Rich Red Brocade, x1 Daka's Bell 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Praxis, x9 Rich Red Brocade, x2 Daka's Bell 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Praxis, x12 Rich Red Brocade, x2 Daka's Bell, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Sethos' skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Praxis

x6 Faded Red Satin

x6 Daka's Bell

x21 Guide to Praxis

x22 Trimmed Red Silk

x31 Rich Red Brocade

x38 Philosophies of Praxis

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Sethos' skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Praxis

x18 Faded Red Satin

x18 Daka's Bell

x63 Guide to Praxis

x66 Trimmed Red Silk

x93 Rich Red Brocade

x114 Philosophies of Praxis

4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact Sethos Ascension materials

Trishiraite. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Sethos Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Trishiraite and Faded Red Satin materials for Sethos (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Sethos to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Sethos Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Sethos Ascension level Sethos Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, x3 Trishiraite, x3 Faded Red Satin 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x2 Cloudseam Scale, x10 Trishiraite, x15 Faded Red Satin 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x4 Cloudseam Scale, x20 Trishiraite, x12 Trimmed Red Silk 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x8 Cloudseam Scale, x30 Trishiraite, x18 Trimmed Red Silk 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x12 Cloudseam Scale, x45 Trishiraite, x12 Rich Red Brocade 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, x20 Cloudseam Scale, x60 Trishiraite, x24 Rich Red Brocade 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Sethos in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

x18 Faded Red Satin

x30 Trimmed Red Silk

x36 Rich Red Brocade

x46 Cloudseam Scale

x168 Trishiraite

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Sethos Constellations

By getting duplicates of Sethos from wishing on Banners that include him, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Sethos' Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Sealed Shrine's Spiritsong (C1) : The Crit Rate of Shadowpiercing Shot is increased by 15%.

: The Crit Rate of Shadowpiercing Shot is increased by 15%. Papyrus Scripture of Silent Secrets (C2) : Sethos gains a 15% Electro damage bonus for 10 seconds when regaining Elemental Energy via his Elemental Skill, using his Elemental Burst, or consuming Elemental Energy through his Black Kite's Enigma Passive Talent. This damage bonus can stack up to two times, counted independently.

: Sethos gains a 15% Electro damage bonus for 10 seconds when regaining Elemental Energy via his Elemental Skill, using his Elemental Burst, or consuming Elemental Energy through his Black Kite's Enigma Passive Talent. This damage bonus can stack up to two times, counted independently. Ode to the Moonrise Sage (C3) : Increases the Level of Sethos' normal attack by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Sethos' normal attack by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Beneficent Plumage (C4) : When Shadowpiercing Shot or Dusk Bolt strike two or more opponents, all nearby party members gain 80 Elemental Mastery for 10 seconds.

: When Shadowpiercing Shot or Dusk Bolt strike two or more opponents, all nearby party members gain 80 Elemental Mastery for 10 seconds. Record of the Desolate God's Burning Sands (C5) : Increases the Level of Sethos' Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Sethos' Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Tome of the Sojourning Sun Temple (C6): After Shadowpiercing Shot strikes an opponent, the Elemental Energy consumed by the Black Kite's Enigma Passive Talent is returned. This effect can be triggered once every 15 seconds.

Good luck levelling up Sethos in Genshin Impact!