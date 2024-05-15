The Regal Ancestor Spirit is a Legend boss in Elden Ring. You'll find it in the Hallowhorn Grounds in Nokron, Eternal City, and you'll need to defeat it if you want to get the Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor.

Reaching the Regal Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring requires a bit of legwork first, as you'll need to activate six flame pillars within Nokron in order to open the fog gate. You can find out the locations for each flame pillar in our dedicated Nokron, Eternal City walkthrough.

Once you've lit all six flame pillars, here's how to defeat the Regal Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to defeat Regal Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring

Here's some information you should know before heading to the Regal Ancestor Spirit in Nokron:

Boss status : Legend

: Legend Optional : Yes

: Yes Nearest Site of Grace : Ancestral Woods

: Ancestral Woods Multiplayer : Yes

: Yes Summon spirits : Yes

: Yes Reward: 24,000 runes, Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor

Now, here's how to beat the Regal Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring:

After activating the flame pillars, click on the horned remains of the elk at the back of the temple in the Ancestral Woods, and you will be transported to the boss arena.

The Regal Ancestor Spirit doesn't behave that differently to the Ancestor Spirit in the Siofra region. It has largely the same attacks, so you should be able to use similar tactics.

The main difference is that this Regal Ancestor Spirit has three new attacks. It can heal itself several times by draining the life force of the spirit animals in the arena (unfortunately, you cannot attack and defeat them beforehand).

Stick with him and he should quickly be history. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

It also rolls up like the sheep on the overworld and sets a course straight for you. Dodging is extremely difficult here, and he will often catch you regardless of which way you try to dodge. Dodging in his direction can work, but having a heal handy in case of emergency is essential.

It will also stand up on its hind legs and jump to your position. He can do this three times in a row, so dodge three times and you can counterattack after he crashes to the ground with his front limbs.

From time to time, he will also collapse on the ground and teleport to another spot in the arena. While he's lying there (before his body disappears), you can hit him again. Keep doing this, and it will eventually be defeated.

Your rewards for defeating the Regal Ancestor Spirit are 24,000 runes and the Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor.

That's it! Now, you can continue exploring the rest of Nokron, Eternal City.