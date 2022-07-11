How to increase Adventure Rank and World Level in Genshin Impact

How to increase Adventure Rank and World Level in Genshin ImpactAll Adventure Rank rewards and how to lower your World Level explained.
As you continue your journey in Genshin Impact, your Adventure Rank will increase, opening up new features and allowing you access to new story missions, which runs closely in parallel with your World Level, which increases both the challenge of enemies as well as the value of the loot they drop.
Increasing your Adventure Rank will also grant you rewards, such as resources for levelling up your characters and weapons, including Primogems required for you to make Wishes in your chance to unlock new playable characters.
Below you’ll learn how to increase your Adventure Rank, and what Adventure Rank is required to access certain features or advance the story of Genshin Impact. You’ll also learn about World Level and when it’s possible to decrease it.
How to increase Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact
Increasing your Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact requires earning Adventure EXP by completing a range of activities in Teyvat, although it can’t be achieved by just grinding through lots of enemies - this instead contributes to character EXP, although that’s also very meagre.
The best way to earn Adventure EXP is from completing Quests, such as story quests, event quests, and the Daily Commissions, which unlock at Adventure Rank 12.
You also gain Adventure EXP with every chest you open, by completing investigation objectives in your Adventurer Handbook, or by completing Ley Line Blossom or Domain challenges, which also contribute to farming resources to level up your characters.
As well as the story quests, Daily Commissions are the easiest way to gain Adventure EXP, with each commission earning you 225 Adventure EXP, and these are usually very quick to complete too. Once you complete all four and report to Katheryne at any of the Adventurer’s Guild branches, you’ll gain a further 500 Adventure Rank EXP. These commissions also award Primogems used for using Wishes.
Once your Adventure Rank gauge has maxed up to a new level, you just need to visit Katheryne at any of the Adventurer’s Guild branches to both begin building up Adventure EXP for your next Adventure Rank and obtain your rewards.
There are specific story points where you will be required to reach a certain Adventure Rank before you can proceed.
All current features in Genshin Impact will be unlocked by the time you have reached Adventure Rank 35. Those who wish to advance to the story in Inazuma will need to be at Adventure Rank 40. In order to completely max out your character to Lv. 90 you will need to be at Adventure Rank 50.
Past this point, getting to the maximum Adventure Rank 60 is a very long grind, because of how much Adventure EXP is required., Tthough, at this point, there are no other current story points or features to unlock, so it’s not as essential. Should you reach the maximum Adventure Rank, any extra Adventure EXP earned will be converted to Mora.
Adventure Rank Rewards list: What each Adventure Rank unlocks in Genshin Impact and Ascension Quests
Not counting your first Adventure Rank, there are 59 Adventure Rank reward points available, gradually increasing the rewards and their rarity.
Some Adventure Rank levels will also unlock new gameplay features, including more efficient ways to grind for necessary materials and resources for leveling up your characters.
If you are playing as the Traveler -, the protagonist of Genshin Impact, then certain Adventure Ranks also reward you with Brilliant Diamond pieces, which are essential for allowing you to ascend them to a higher level threshold.
After reaching certain Adventure Ranks, the Adventurer’s Guild will also post an emergency relic commission, which must be completed in order to raise the maximum Adventure Rank.
Completing these commissions also raises the World level. Rewards for these commissions include 100 Primogems, 2 Acquaint Fates, and Mora, increasing by 10,000 per Ascension Quest.
Here are the rewards you’ll receive from achieving each Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact:
|Adventure Rank
|Rewards
|2
|10,000 Mora
3 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Wanderer’s Advice
|3
|10,000 Mora
3 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Wanderer’s Advice
|4
|50 Primogems
5 x Sweet Madame
3 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Wanderer’s Advice
|5
|10,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
3 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Wanderer’s Advice
|6
|50 Primogems
5 x Sweet Madame
3 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Wanderer’s Advice
|7
|10,000 Mora
1 x Adventurer’s Tail Feather
3 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Wanderer’s Advice
|8
|Unlocks Blossom of Revelation Ley Line Outcrops
10,000 Mora
1 x Adventurer’s Bandana
3 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Wanderer’s Advice
|9
|10,000 Mora
1 x Adventurer’s Flower
3 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Wanderer’s Advice
|10
|10,000 Mora
1 x Prototype Rancour
3 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Wanderer’s Advice
|11
|15,000 Mora
1 x Adventurer’s Golden Goblet
5 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Adventurer’s Experience
|12
|Unlocks Blossom of Wealth Ley Line Outcrops
Unlocks Daily Commissions
50 Primogems
1 x Fragile Resin
5 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Adventurer’s Experience
|13
|15,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
5 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Adventurer’s Experience
|14
|Unlocks Commission and Dispatch system
15,000 Mora
1 x Fragile Resin
5 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Adventurer’s Experience
|15
|15,000 Mora
1 x Brilliant Diamond Silver
5 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Adventurer’s Experience
|16
|Unlocks Co-op system
15,000 Mora
1 x Fragile Resin
5 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Adventurer’s Experience
|17
|20,000 Mora
1 x Goblet of the Sojourner
5 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Adventurer’s Experience
|18
|20,000 Mora
1 x Fragile Resin
5 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Adventurer’s Experience
|19
|20,000 Mora
1 x Feather of Homecoming
5 x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Adventurer’s Experience
|20
|Unlocks Spiral Abyss Challenge
Max Adventure Rank increased to 25
World Level increased to Lv. 1
75 Primogems
1 x Acquaint Fate
1 x Fragile Resin
5 x x Fine Enhancement Ore
5 x Adventurer’s Experience
|21
|25,000 Mora
1 x Crown of Parting
1 x Fragile Resin
4 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
10 x Adventurer’s Experience
|22
|Unlocks Domains of Blessing
25,000 Mora
1 x Heart of Comradeship
1 x Fragile Resin
4 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
10 x Adventurer’s Experience
|23
|25,000 Mora
1 x Sundial of the Sojourner
1 x Fragile Resin
1 x Agnidus Agate Fragment
1 x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
|24
|25,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
1 x Fragile Resin
1 x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
1 x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
|25
|Unlocks City Reputation System
25,000 Mora
3 x Brilliant Diamond Fragment
2 x Fragile Resin
1 x Shivada Jade Fragment
1 x Prithiva Topaz Fragment
|26
|Unlocks Story Keys
30,000 Mora
2 x Brilliant Diamond Fragment
1 x Fragile Resin
4 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
10 x Adventurer’s Experience
|27
|Unlocks Domains of Mastery
30,000 Mora
1 x Memory of Roving Gales
2 x Fragile Resin
4 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
10 x Adventurer’s Experience
|28
|75 Primogems
2 x Brilliant Diamond Fragment
1 x Fragile Resin
2 x Agnidus Agate Fragment
2 x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
|29
|30,000 Mora
1 x Scholar’s Ink Cup
2 x Fragile Resin
2 x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
2 x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
|30
|30,000 Mora
2 x Brilliant Diamond Fragment
2 x Fragile Resin
2 x Shivada Jade Fragment
2 x Prithiva Topaz Fragment
|31
|40,000 Mora
1 x Scholar’s Quill Pen
2 x Fragile Resin
8 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
6 x Hero’s Wit
|32
|100 Primogems
1 x Scholar’s Lens
2 x Fragile Resin
8 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
6 x Hero’s Wit
|33
|40,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
8 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
6 x Hero’s Wit
|34
|40,000 Mora
1 x Scholar’s Bookmark
2 x Fragile Resin
8 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
6 x Hero’s Wit
|35
|Unlocks Serenitea Pot Housing System
40,000 Mora
3 x Brilliant Diamond Chunk
2 x Fragile Resin
8 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
6 x Hero’s Wit
|36
|100 Primogems
1 x Scholar’s Clock
2 x Fragile Resin
12 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
9 x Hero’s Wit
|37
|50,000 Mora
1 x Memory of Roving Gales
2 x Fragile Resin
12 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
9 x Hero’s Wit
|38
|50,000 Mora
3 x Brilliant Diamond Chunk
2 x Fragile Resin
12 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
9 x Hero’s Wit
|39
|50,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
12 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
9 x Hero’s Wit
|40
|Max Adventure Rank increased to 45
World Level increased to Lv. 5
100 Primogems
3 x Brilliant Diamond Chunk
2 x Fragile Resin
12 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
9 x Hero’s Wit
|41
|50,000 Mora
2 x Brilliant Diamond Gemstone
2 x Fragile Resin
16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
12 x Hero’s Wit
|42
|50,000 Mora
2 x Brilliant Diamond Gemstone
2 x Fragile Resin
16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
12 x Hero’s Wit
|43
|50,000 Mora
1 x Royal Silver Urn
2 x Fragile Resin
16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
12 x Hero’s Wit
|44
|50,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
12 x Hero’s Wit
|45
|125 Primogems
2 x Brilliant Diamond Gemstone
2 x Fragile Resin
16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
12 x Hero’s Wit
|46
|50,000 Mora
1 x Memory of Roving Gales
2 x Fragile Resin
20 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
15 x Hero’s Wit
|47
|50,000 Mora
1 x Royal Plume
2 x Fragile Resin
20 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
15 x Hero’s Wit
|48
|50,000 Mora
1 x Royal Masque
2 x Fragile Resin
20 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
15 x Hero’s Wit
|49
|50,000 Mora
1 x Royal Flora
2 x Fragile Resin
20 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
15 x Hero’s Wit
|50
|125 Primogems
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
20 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
15 x Hero’s Wit
|51
|50,000 Mora
1 x Royal Pocket Watch
2 x Fragile Resin
25 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
18 x Hero’s Wit
|52
|50,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
25 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
18 x Hero’s Wit
|53
|50,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
25 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
18 x Hero’s Wit
|54
|50,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
25 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
18 x Hero’s Wit
|55
|Max Adventure Rank increased to 60
World level increased to Lv. 8
150 Primogems
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
25 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
18 x Hero’s Wit
|56
|50,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
30 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
21 x Hero’s Wit
|57
|50,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
30 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
21 x Hero’s Wit
|58
|50,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
30 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
21 x Hero’s Wit
|59
|50,000 Mora
1 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
30 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
21 x Hero’s Wit
|60
|150 Primogems
3 x Acquaint Fate
2 x Fragile Resin
30 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
21 x Hero’s Wit
How to raise and decrease the World Level in Genshin Impact
The World Level represents how challenging enemies and bosses are in the world. The stronger enemies are, the higher the rarity of materials you’re likely to gain. The current maximum World Level is 8.
As your Adventure Rank increases, so does your World Level. After your Adventure Rank reaches 20, your World Level increases by 1, and then rises every 5 Adventure Rank levels once you’ve been to the Adventurer’s Guild to collect your reward.
The maximum Adventure Rank is 60 and the maximum World Level is 8.
In most cases, they will be in relative parity so that enemies don't become more powerful than what you can handle. This will, of course, depend on your character’s levels. If you have not been levelling up your roster, it’s unwise to rush ahead to advance the Adventure Rank and World Levels, as you may find your team underlevelled for the next challenge, and you’re unable to decrease the World Level until you have at least reached World Level 5.
If you’re playing co-op with a friend, you must also be of the same World Level.
If you’re not feeling ready to advance to the next World Level then we recommend not collecting your reward at the Adventurer’s Guild, but be aware that you will not be able make progress on your next Adventure Rank until you do so.
Because some story quests are locked until you have reached a certain Adventure Rank, you should nonetheless find that you should have ample opportunity to upgrade your character’s gear, weapons and abilities so that you’re capable of facing the next challenge.
At Adventure Ranks 25, 35, 45, and 50, you will also need to complete an Adventure Rank Ascension Quest before you can increase your Maximum Adventure Rank and World Level, so you can consider these as skill checks to ensure your team isn’t underlevelled.
If things do get too challenging later, then, after reaching World Level 5, you will have the option to decrease your World Level by 1.
This option can be found by opening the main menu and selecting the ‘i’ icon next to World level (or press up on PlayStation). From the window that pops up, scroll to the bottom and you will find the option to change the World Level. This will lower the level of enemies in the game, but also decreases the rewards you gain from defeating them.
You will have another window to confirm this, but be aware that, once you have confirmed the change, you’ll need to wait for 24 hours before you can change it back. Similarly, if you decide to increase the World Level, you'll also have to wait 24 hours before you can decrease it again.
We hope this all prepares you for climbing the Adventure Ranks and facing the increasing challenges in Genshin Impact!