How to increase Adventure Rank and World Level in Genshin Impact

As you continue your journey in Genshin Impact, your Adventure Rank will increase, opening up new features and allowing you access to new story missions, which runs closely in parallel with your World Level, which increases both the challenge of enemies as well as the value of the loot they drop.

Increasing your Adventure Rank will also grant you rewards, such as resources for levelling up your characters and weapons, including Primogems required for you to make Wishes in your chance to unlock new playable characters.

Below you’ll learn how to increase your Adventure Rank, and what Adventure Rank is required to access certain features or advance the story of Genshin Impact. You’ll also learn about World Level and when it’s possible to decrease it.

On this page:

How to increase Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact Increasing your Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact requires earning Adventure EXP by completing a range of activities in Teyvat, although it can’t be achieved by just grinding through lots of enemies - this instead contributes to character EXP, although that’s also very meagre. The best way to earn Adventure EXP is from completing Quests, such as story quests, event quests, and the Daily Commissions, which unlock at Adventure Rank 12. You also gain Adventure EXP with every chest you open, by completing investigation objectives in your Adventurer Handbook, or by completing Ley Line Blossom or Domain challenges, which also contribute to farming resources to level up your characters. As well as the story quests, Daily Commissions are the easiest way to gain Adventure EXP, with each commission earning you 225 Adventure EXP, and these are usually very quick to complete too. Once you complete all four and report to Katheryne at any of the Adventurer’s Guild branches, you’ll gain a further 500 Adventure Rank EXP. These commissions also award Primogems used for using Wishes. Once your Adventure Rank gauge has maxed up to a new level, you just need to visit Katheryne at any of the Adventurer’s Guild branches to both begin building up Adventure EXP for your next Adventure Rank and obtain your rewards. There are specific story points where you will be required to reach a certain Adventure Rank before you can proceed. All current features in Genshin Impact will be unlocked by the time you have reached Adventure Rank 35. Those who wish to advance to the story in Inazuma will need to be at Adventure Rank 40. In order to completely max out your character to Lv. 90 you will need to be at Adventure Rank 50. Past this point, getting to the maximum Adventure Rank 60 is a very long grind, because of how much Adventure EXP is required., Tthough, at this point, there are no other current story points or features to unlock, so it’s not as essential. Should you reach the maximum Adventure Rank, any extra Adventure EXP earned will be converted to Mora.

Adventure Rank Rewards list: What each Adventure Rank unlocks in Genshin Impact and Ascension Quests Not counting your first Adventure Rank, there are 59 Adventure Rank reward points available, gradually increasing the rewards and their rarity. Some Adventure Rank levels will also unlock new gameplay features, including more efficient ways to grind for necessary materials and resources for leveling up your characters. If you are playing as the Traveler -, the protagonist of Genshin Impact, then certain Adventure Ranks also reward you with Brilliant Diamond pieces, which are essential for allowing you to ascend them to a higher level threshold. After reaching certain Adventure Ranks, the Adventurer’s Guild will also post an emergency relic commission, which must be completed in order to raise the maximum Adventure Rank. Completing these commissions also raises the World level. Rewards for these commissions include 100 Primogems, 2 Acquaint Fates, and Mora, increasing by 10,000 per Ascension Quest. Here are the rewards you’ll receive from achieving each Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact: Adventure Rank Rewards 2 10,000 Mora



3 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Wanderer’s Advice 3 10,000 Mora



3 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Wanderer’s Advice 4 50 Primogems



5 x Sweet Madame



3 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Wanderer’s Advice 5 10,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



3 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Wanderer’s Advice 6 50 Primogems



5 x Sweet Madame



3 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Wanderer’s Advice 7 10,000 Mora



1 x Adventurer’s Tail Feather



3 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Wanderer’s Advice 8 Unlocks Blossom of Revelation Ley Line Outcrops



10,000 Mora



1 x Adventurer’s Bandana



3 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Wanderer’s Advice 9 10,000 Mora



1 x Adventurer’s Flower



3 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Wanderer’s Advice 10 10,000 Mora



1 x Prototype Rancour



3 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Wanderer’s Advice 11 15,000 Mora



1 x Adventurer’s Golden Goblet



5 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Adventurer’s Experience 12 Unlocks Blossom of Wealth Ley Line Outcrops



Unlocks Daily Commissions



50 Primogems



1 x Fragile Resin



5 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Adventurer’s Experience 13 15,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



5 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Adventurer’s Experience 14 Unlocks Commission and Dispatch system



15,000 Mora



1 x Fragile Resin



5 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Adventurer’s Experience 15 15,000 Mora



1 x Brilliant Diamond Silver



5 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Adventurer’s Experience 16 Unlocks Co-op system



15,000 Mora



1 x Fragile Resin



5 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Adventurer’s Experience 17 20,000 Mora



1 x Goblet of the Sojourner



5 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Adventurer’s Experience 18 20,000 Mora



1 x Fragile Resin



5 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Adventurer’s Experience 19 20,000 Mora



1 x Feather of Homecoming



5 x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Adventurer’s Experience 20 Unlocks Spiral Abyss Challenge



Max Adventure Rank increased to 25



World Level increased to Lv. 1



75 Primogems



1 x Acquaint Fate



1 x Fragile Resin



5 x x Fine Enhancement Ore



5 x Adventurer’s Experience 21 25,000 Mora



1 x Crown of Parting



1 x Fragile Resin



4 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



10 x Adventurer’s Experience 22 Unlocks Domains of Blessing



25,000 Mora



1 x Heart of Comradeship



1 x Fragile Resin



4 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



10 x Adventurer’s Experience 23 25,000 Mora



1 x Sundial of the Sojourner



1 x Fragile Resin



1 x Agnidus Agate Fragment



1 x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 24 25,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



1 x Fragile Resin



1 x Varunada Lazurite Fragment



1 x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 25 Unlocks City Reputation System



25,000 Mora



3 x Brilliant Diamond Fragment



2 x Fragile Resin



1 x Shivada Jade Fragment



1 x Prithiva Topaz Fragment 26 Unlocks Story Keys



30,000 Mora



2 x Brilliant Diamond Fragment



1 x Fragile Resin



4 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



10 x Adventurer’s Experience 27 Unlocks Domains of Mastery



30,000 Mora



1 x Memory of Roving Gales



2 x Fragile Resin



4 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



10 x Adventurer’s Experience 28 75 Primogems



2 x Brilliant Diamond Fragment



1 x Fragile Resin



2 x Agnidus Agate Fragment



2 x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 29 30,000 Mora



1 x Scholar’s Ink Cup



2 x Fragile Resin



2 x Varunada Lazurite Fragment



2 x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 30 30,000 Mora



2 x Brilliant Diamond Fragment



2 x Fragile Resin



2 x Shivada Jade Fragment



2 x Prithiva Topaz Fragment 31 40,000 Mora



1 x Scholar’s Quill Pen



2 x Fragile Resin



8 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



6 x Hero’s Wit 32 100 Primogems



1 x Scholar’s Lens



2 x Fragile Resin



8 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



6 x Hero’s Wit 33 40,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



8 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



6 x Hero’s Wit 34 40,000 Mora



1 x Scholar’s Bookmark



2 x Fragile Resin



8 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



6 x Hero’s Wit 35 Unlocks Serenitea Pot Housing System



40,000 Mora



3 x Brilliant Diamond Chunk



2 x Fragile Resin



8 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



6 x Hero’s Wit 36 100 Primogems



1 x Scholar’s Clock



2 x Fragile Resin



12 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



9 x Hero’s Wit 37 50,000 Mora



1 x Memory of Roving Gales



2 x Fragile Resin



12 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



9 x Hero’s Wit 38 50,000 Mora



3 x Brilliant Diamond Chunk



2 x Fragile Resin



12 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



9 x Hero’s Wit 39 50,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



12 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



9 x Hero’s Wit 40 Max Adventure Rank increased to 45



World Level increased to Lv. 5



100 Primogems



3 x Brilliant Diamond Chunk



2 x Fragile Resin



12 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



9 x Hero’s Wit 41 50,000 Mora



2 x Brilliant Diamond Gemstone



2 x Fragile Resin



16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



12 x Hero’s Wit 42 50,000 Mora



2 x Brilliant Diamond Gemstone



2 x Fragile Resin



16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



12 x Hero’s Wit 43 50,000 Mora



1 x Royal Silver Urn



2 x Fragile Resin



16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



12 x Hero’s Wit 44 50,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



12 x Hero’s Wit 45 125 Primogems



2 x Brilliant Diamond Gemstone



2 x Fragile Resin



16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



12 x Hero’s Wit 46 50,000 Mora



1 x Memory of Roving Gales



2 x Fragile Resin



20 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



15 x Hero’s Wit 47 50,000 Mora



1 x Royal Plume



2 x Fragile Resin



20 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



15 x Hero’s Wit 48 50,000 Mora



1 x Royal Masque



2 x Fragile Resin



20 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



15 x Hero’s Wit 49 50,000 Mora



1 x Royal Flora



2 x Fragile Resin



20 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



15 x Hero’s Wit 50 125 Primogems



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



20 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



15 x Hero’s Wit 51 50,000 Mora



1 x Royal Pocket Watch



2 x Fragile Resin



25 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



18 x Hero’s Wit 52 50,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



25 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



18 x Hero’s Wit 53 50,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



25 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



18 x Hero’s Wit 54 50,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



25 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



18 x Hero’s Wit 55 Max Adventure Rank increased to 60



World level increased to Lv. 8



150 Primogems



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



25 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



18 x Hero’s Wit 56 50,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



30 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



21 x Hero’s Wit 57 50,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



30 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



21 x Hero’s Wit 58 50,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



30 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



21 x Hero’s Wit 59 50,000 Mora



1 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



30 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



21 x Hero’s Wit 60 150 Primogems



3 x Acquaint Fate



2 x Fragile Resin



30 x Mystic Enhancement Ore



21 x Hero's Wit