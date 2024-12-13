Elder Scrolls Online developer votes to unionise

Workers at ZeniMax Online Studios have voted to unionise.

The ZOS United-CWA union, as part of the Communications Workers of America, has been recognised by parent company, Microsoft, "signalling a significant victory for workers' rights in the industry".

The union said that together, workers will be able to collectively push for "real improvements to the workplace", including "job security amid record layoffs, protections against AI, better pay, and benefits".

461 members have joined, including web developers, designers, engineers, and graphic artists.

The decision to unionise comes after hundreds of staff at ZeniMax went on strike last month in protest at parent company Microsoft outsourcing work without bargaining with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union.

Today we, a majority of video game workers at ZeniMax Online Studios and the workers behind ESO, are proud to announce the launch of our union with @cwaunion.bsky.social! ✊



"I'm excited to finally see workers have a say in the workplace. Other employers have made a choice to undermine and attack workers who want to collectively improve their working conditions," said ZOS United-CWA member Billy Eichner.

"However, with a union at ZeniMax, we can build a community where we have each other's backs. We already work together to make great games. Why not work together to make a great workplace?"

"Today, I'm intensely proud of my coworkers at ZeniMax Online Studios who are joining thousands of video game workers exercising their power to bring more stability to the industry," added member John Hartzell. "Regardless of your studio, your title, or where you're from, unions work to benefit us all."

After months of industrial action, SAG-AFTRA - the US actors' union - recently signed an agreement with AI service Ethovox in a continued bid to safeguard performers.