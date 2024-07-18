Genshin Impact orchestral concert tour arrives in London this September

Tickets are now on sale for The Genshin Concert Tour, coming to the UK for one night only at Wembley Arena.

The concert will see music from Genshin Impact performed by the Deutsches Filmorchester Babelsberg (conducted by Gast Waltzing), alongside visuals from the game.

Alongside the Wembley show on 29th October, the tour will also arrive in Berlin and Paris in December. Tickets are available to purchase online.

Version 4.7 "An Everlasting Dream Intertwined" Trailer | Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has certainly become a phenomenon since its release in September 2020. Its original music is produced in-house by HOYO-MiX at developer Mihoyo.

Deutsches Filmorchester Babelsberg is a German orchestra known for its performances of film music and concert works since its founding in 1918.

Game music concerts are thriving at the moment. The Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons tour has been ongoing this year, which added new dates due to its popularity.

Meanwhile, Bertie attended an orchestral performance of Baldur's Gate 3 as part of the Game Music Festival, which acted as a victory tour following its numerous award wins.

I also attended the Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure, which was the perfect recap ahead of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Still, Genshin Impact players and voice actors have criticised the lack of diversity in the character designs from the game's new region.