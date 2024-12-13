Geralt of town, that was definitely Doug Cockle's white-haired monster hunter in The Witcher 4's reveal trailer

No, your ears were not deceiving you. That was definitely Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle popping up at the end of the Witcher 4's reveal trailer last night, and yes, the white-haired monster hunter will absolutely feature in some way in the upcoming game.

While many had assumed as much - let's be honest, it is hard to miss the gravelling tones of Cockle's Geralt - developer CD Projekt has now officially confirmed what we all thought.

"Geralt will appear in the game," the Witcher 4 team told IGN. However, it refrained from giving much more away. "We don't want to spoil his role precisely," CD Projekt closed. "You'll have to wait to learn more for now."

Cockle actually let slip Geralt was going to have some part in the upcoming Witcher game, which will instead star Ciri in the lead role, back in August. However, the actor had since tried to backtrack on these comments a tad, admitting he "got slapped" by CD Projekt for what he said.

"I don't actually know if that's true now because they came back and they went, 'We haven't put anything out there, don't say anything'," Cockle shared during a recent interview at MCM Comic Con Birmingham.

He went on to state: "The truth is I can't answer the question because I've signed an NDA. So even if I did know, I'd have to lie to you."

Image credit: CDPR

For more on the upcoming game, be sure to check out Taps' recent report - Technical ambition, optimism, and timeframes: what we learned about The Witcher 4 from speaking to CD Projekt Red.