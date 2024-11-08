Genshin Impact 5.2 release date, 5.2 Banners and events

The Genshin Impact 5.2 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Tapestry of Spirit and Flame.

In the second update since Natlan's debut, we're getting a continuation of the Archon Quest, a new Natlan area to explore (with two new tribes), two new Saurian types, and some more quality of life updates.

Below, you can find out the 5.2 release date and time, who the new and returning characters are, and what the 5.2 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming Genshin Impact patch.

Genshin Impact 5.2 release date and time

Genshin Impact 5.2 releases on Wednesday 20th November. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 5.2 releasing at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 5.2 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 19th November at 7pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 5.2 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 19th November, 7pm (PT)

: Tuesday 19th November, 7pm (PT) Central US : Tuesday 19th November, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 19th November, 9pm (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 19th November, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 19th November, 10pm (ET) Japan : Wednesday 20th November, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 20th November, 12pm (JST) Australia : Wednesday 20th November, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 20th November, 2pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 20th November, 3am (GMT)

: Wednesday 20th November, 3am (GMT) Europe: Wednesday 20th November, 4am (CET)

This is also the release date of Genshin Impact on Xbox Series X/S! So you should be able to download Genshin on your Xbox from this time onwards. Those with a Game Pass subscription can also play Genshin Impact from the Cloud if they like.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 5.2 Banners

The version 5.2 Banners debuts new 5-Star character Chasca, new 4-Star Ororon, and three 5-Star reruns.

Phase 1 of the 5.2 Banner schedule begins with new 5-Star Anemo archer Chasca, featured on her Piercing Shot's Crimson Wake Banner, and returning 5-Star Pyro archer Lyney featured on his Conjuring Chiaroscuro Banner. Ororon is also a new character who debuts as one of the boosted 4-Star characters on Chasca and Lyney's Banners, with Ororon an Electro archer.

As usual, these 5.2 Phase 1 Banners run alongside each other, and should run from Wednesday 20th November until Tuesday 10th December.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Then in Phase 2 of the 5.2 Banner schedule we have returning 5-Star Hydro catalyst-user Neuvillette, featured on his Decree of the Deeps Banner, and returning 5-Star Geo polearm-user Zhongli on his Gentry of Hermitage Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Tuesday 10th December until Tuesday 31st December - the day before the expected release date of version 5.3.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 5.2 in Genshin Impact are:

Chasca (Piercing Shot's Crimson Wake Banner - Phase 1): New 5-Star Anemo character who uses a bow.

Lyney (Conjuring Chiaroscuro Banner - Phase 1): Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow.

Ororon (Piercing Shot's Crimson Wake and Conjuring Chiaroscuro Banners - Phase 1): New 4-Star Electro character who uses a bow.

Neuvillete (Decree of the Deeps Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a catalyst.

Zhongli (Gentry of Hermitage Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm.

There will also be one new 5-Star weapon in the version 5.2 weapon Banner: the Astral Vulture's Crimson Plumage (bow) in Phase 1, Chasca's signature. And there are two new 4-Star weapons debuting in the version 5.2 weapon Banners: Flower-Wreathed Feathers (bow) and Waveriding Whirl (catalyst).

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with who all of the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Genshin Impact 5.2 events

The Genshin Impact 5.2 update includes:

Act 5 of Natlan's Archon Quest.

Chasca's Tribal Chronicles Story Quest.

400 extra Primogems for completing Natlan World Quests and completing Natlan Exploration progress (until version 5.2 ends).

Two new Saurians (Qucusaur and Iktomisaur).

New Natlan area (Ochkanatlan).

Two new Natlan Tribes - Flower-Feather Clan and Masters of the Night-Wind.

New form of Phlogiston (Gaseous Phlogiston) - Fill up the bar of Qucusaurs and Flower-Feather Clan characters with 'Gaseous Phlogiston Lumps' found in new Natlan regions.

New Phlogiston traversal method (Phlogiston Wind Tunnel) - Formed by Gaseous Phlogiston's effects on rock, this is a new one-way tunnel that can be only used by Qucusaurs and characters from the Flower-Feather Clan.

New boss (Tenebrous Papilla) - It can distort its form into various other bosses.

Ley Line Overflow event returns.

New auto-battle mode for Genius Invokation TCG (Automatic Artistry).

Treasure compass update - Can now find Seelies and time trial challenges, and can quick swap between the compass and Oculus Resonance Stones.

Imaginarium Theatre update - You can now continue the combat by clicking 'Next Act' on the finalisation screen, check the record of the characters your friends have borrowed, and new character and boss tags are now added to the performance prep page.

Artifact Auto-Lock feature - You can now batch-lock items with a single click using recommended settings, and mark your Artifacts to filter them.

Serenitea Pot update - Seed Dispensary can now hold more of every type of seed, wood is available for purchase at the Realm Depot, and Boon of the Elder Tree's cooldown has been reduced to five seconds.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting four events during 5.2:

Iktomi Spiritseeking Scrolls - Main event consisting of combat challenges and mini-game events, with a story featuring Citlali and Ororon. Rewards include a new free 4-Star sword, the Calamity of Eshu, and its refinement materials.

- Main event consisting of combat challenges and mini-game events, with a story featuring Citlali and Ororon. Rewards include a new free 4-Star sword, the Calamity of Eshu, and its refinement materials. Adventurers Trials: Metamorphosis - Challenge mini-game event. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

- Challenge mini-game event. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems. Exercise Surging Storm - Combat event. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

- Combat event. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems. Claw Convoy - Exploration event with a special tool to track down animals. Rewards include the usual character and weapon materials, along with Primogems.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 5.2!