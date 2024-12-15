Today’s Connections hint and answer on 15th December for 553

Don't let your streak die! If you're stuck, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 15th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Flavorful!

- Flavorful! Green - Verbs.

- Verbs. Blue - Verbs, but more positive.

- Verbs, but more positive. Purple - Names that are missing something.

Nutmeg belongs to Yellow, Flounder belongs to Green, and Leaf belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 15th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Thumb Key Leaf Style Mace Mar Flail Flip Spear Clove Tank Pepper Rifle Flounder Nutmeg Flop

Connections answer for 15th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Spices - Clove, Mace, Nutmeg, Pepper

Perform Poorly - Flail, Flop, Flounder, Tank

Skim Through, As Pages - Flip, Leaf, Riffle, Thumb

Pop Singers Minus "S" - Key, Mar, Spear, Style Today's Connections was tricky for me! I started off by attempting different combinations for Yellow and Green, which both took me a few tries to get. Once I figured those out, though, it was smooth sailing for Blue and Purple.