Genshin Impact Chasca materials, kit, and Constellations

Chasca is a 5-Star Anemo character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.2.

While Chasca should feature as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 5.2, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've listed reliable leaks of Chasca's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Chasca's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Chasca's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Chasca kit

Chasca is a 5-Star Anemo character who uses a bow, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Chasca's official release, and all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Chasca's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Anemo.

: Anemo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Bow.

: Bow. Normal Attack : Phantom Feather Flurry.

: Phantom Feather Flurry. Elemental Skill : Spirit Reins, Shadow Hunt.

: Spirit Reins, Shadow Hunt. Elemental Burst : Soul Reaper's Fatal Round.

: Soul Reaper's Fatal Round. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive one : Night Realm's Gift: Everburning Heart - After her Nightsoul points are fully depleted, Chasca will begin consuming Phlogiston to stay in Nightsoul's Blessing instead. While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Chasca. When the active character is at a certain height in the air, the following will trigger when you switch to Chasca: Chasca will enter Nightsoul's Blessing and gain 32 Nightsoul points. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your own team. In addition, if her Elemental Skill is Held while in Nightsoul's Blessing, Chasca will execute a Nightsoul-aligned plunging attack, and when released, the plunging attack can be cancelled, and she will remain airborne. If she strikes the ground during the plunging attack, Chasca's Nightsoul's Blessing state will end.

: Night Realm's Gift: Everburning Heart - After her Nightsoul points are fully depleted, Chasca will begin consuming Phlogiston to stay in Nightsoul's Blessing instead. While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Chasca. When the active character is at a certain height in the air, the following will trigger when you switch to Chasca: Chasca will enter Nightsoul's Blessing and gain 32 Nightsoul points. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your own team. In addition, if her Elemental Skill is Held while in Nightsoul's Blessing, Chasca will execute a Nightsoul-aligned plunging attack, and when released, the plunging attack can be cancelled, and she will remain airborne. If she strikes the ground during the plunging attack, Chasca's Nightsoul's Blessing state will end. Passive two : Bullet Trick - When her Elemental Skill's Multitarget Fire is used, if the party has one/two/three types of Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro characters, then there is a 33%/67%/100% chance to trigger 'Spiritbinding Conversion', causing the 3rd Shadowhunt Shell loaded into the cylinder to be converted into a Shining Shadowhunt Shell of the corresponding Elemental Type.

: Bullet Trick - When her Elemental Skill's Multitarget Fire is used, if the party has one/two/three types of Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro characters, then there is a 33%/67%/100% chance to trigger 'Spiritbinding Conversion', causing the 3rd Shadowhunt Shell loaded into the cylinder to be converted into a Shining Shadowhunt Shell of the corresponding Elemental Type. Passive three : Intent to Cover - When a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, Chasca will fire a 'Burning Shadowhunt Shot' at a nearby opponent, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Anemo Damage equal to 150% of the Shadowhunt Shell Damage from her Elemental Skill. If the party has Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro characters, the Burning Shadowhunt Shot will be converted to deal Nightsoul-aligned Elemental Damage of the corresponding Elemental Type, equivalent to 150% of the damage dealt by her Skill's Shining Shadowhunt Shells. The damage done in this way is considered charged attack damage.

: Intent to Cover - When a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, Chasca will fire a 'Burning Shadowhunt Shot' at a nearby opponent, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Anemo Damage equal to 150% of the Shadowhunt Shell Damage from her Elemental Skill. If the party has Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro characters, the Burning Shadowhunt Shot will be converted to deal Nightsoul-aligned Elemental Damage of the corresponding Elemental Type, equivalent to 150% of the damage dealt by her Skill's Shining Shadowhunt Shells. The damage done in this way is considered charged attack damage. Exploration bonus: The movement speed of your team is increased by 15% when gliding. Cannot be stacked with passive talents of the same effect.

Chasca Normal Attack - Phantom Feather Flurry

Chasca performs up to four consecutive shots with a bow if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Chasca perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. While aiming, mighty winds will accumulate on the arrowhead, and a fully charged wind arrow will deal Anemo Damage.

As with most bow plunging attacks, Chasca fires off a shower of arrows n mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AOE (Area of Effect) damage upon impact, and damaging any enemies caught on her path to the ground.

Chasca Elemental Skill - Spirit Reins, Shadow Hunt

Chasca and the will residing in her weapon resonate, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AOE Anemo Damage. After using this Skill, Chasca gains 80 Nightsoul points and enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Nightsoul's Blessing: Chasca

Chasca continually consumes Nightsoul points. When her Nightsoul points are fully depleted, or the Skill is used again, Chasca's Nightsoul's Blessing state will end. Her Nightsoul's Blessing has the following traits:

Chasca mounts 'Soulsniper: Ritual Staff', increasing her Movement Seed and interruption resistance. In this state, Chasca will continually consume Nightsoul points or Phlogiston, and stay airborne. When Springing or increasing height, extra Nightsoul points or Phlogiston will be consumed.

When using normal or charged Attacks, tap or hold the button to switch between using 'Multitarget Fire' in different ways.

Multitarget Fire

Multitarget Fire has different effects based on if you tap the button or hold it:

Tap - Deal Nightsoul-aligned Anemo Damage to opponents in front. This damage is considered normal attack damage.

Hold - Enter Aiming Mode, loading bullets into the cylinder's chambers, and choosing a certain number of opponents within a certain range, before firing up to six Shadowhunt Shells at the selected opponents, based on the amount of time the attack was charged. After holding the button for a certain amount of time, Chasca will finish loading the magazine, and directly fire Shadowhunt Shells at the selected opponents.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Shadowhunt Shells

Shadowhunt Shells have the following effects:

Deals Nightsoul-aligned Anemo Damage, which is considered charged attack Damage.

The 4th, 5th, and 6th Shells will undergo Elemental Conversion based on the Elemental Types of the other characters in the party: for each Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro character in the party, one Shadowhunt Shell will be converted into a 'Shining Shadowhunt Shell' of the corresponding Elemental Type, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Damage corresponding to that Elemental Type. This damage is considered charged attack damage.

The last Shadowhunt Shell loaded into the cylinder is fired first.

Chasca Elemental Burst - Soul Reaper's Fatal Round

Chasca concentrates her will, firing a single 'Galesplitting Soulreaper Shell' that deals Nightsoul-aligned AOE Anemo Damage. Afterwards, the Galesplitting Soulreaper Shell will split into six Soulreaper Shells, which attack nearby opponents.

Soulreaper Shells

Soulreaper Shells have the following effects:

Deals Nightsoul-aligned Anemo Damage.

For each Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro character in the party, two Soulreaper Shells will undergo Elemental Conversion to become 'Radiant Soulreaper Shells', which deal Nightsoul-aligned Elemental Damage of the corresponding Elemental Type.

Chasca Talent materials

Silken Feather. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Chasca, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Chasca, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Fang and Conflict materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Chasca has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Chasca Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Chasca Talent level Chasca Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Conflict, x6 Juvenile Fang 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Conflict, x3 Seasoned Fang 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Conflict, x4 Seasoned Fang 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Conflict, x6 Seasoned Fang 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Conflict, x9 Seasoned Fang 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Conflict, x4 Tyrant’s Fang, x1 Silken Feather 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Conflict, x6 Tyrant’s Fang, x1 Silken Feather 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Conflict, x9 Tyrant’s Fang, x2 Silken Feather 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Conflict, x12 Tyrant’s Fang, x2 Silken Feather, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Chasca's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Conflict

x6 Juvenile Fang

x6 Silken Feather

x21 Guide to Conflict

x22 Seasoned Fang

x31 Tyrant’s Fang

x38 Philosophies of Conflict

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Chasca's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Conflict

x18 Juvenile Fang

x18 Silken Feather

x63 Guide to Conflict

x66 Seasoned Fang

x93 Tyrant’s Fang

x114 Philosophies of Conflict

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Chasca's official release.

Chasca Ascension materials

Withering Purpurbloom. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Chasca Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Withering Purpurbloom and Whistle materials for Chasca (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Chasca to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Chasca Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Chasca Ascension level Chasca Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, x3 Withering Purpurbloom, x3 Juvenile Fang 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x2 Ensnaring Gaze, x10 Withering Purpurbloom, x15 Juvenile Fang 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x4 Ensnaring Gaze, x20 Withering Purpurbloom, x12 Seasoned Fang 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x8 Ensnaring Gaze, x30 Withering Purpurbloom, x18 Seasoned Fang 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x12 Ensnaring Gaze, x45 Withering Purpurbloom, x12 Tyrant’s Fang 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, x20 Ensnaring Gaze, x60 Withering Purpurbloom, x24 Tyrant’s Fang 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Chasca in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

x18 Juvenile Fang

x30 Seasoned Fang

x36 Tyrant’s Fang

x46 Ensnaring Gaze

x168 Withering Purpurbloom

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Chasca's materials could change upon her official release.

Chasca Constellations

By getting duplicates of Chasca from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Chasca's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Cylinder, the Restless Roulette (C1) : When triggering the Bullet Trick Passive Talent's 'Spiritbinding Conversion', will cause the 2nd Shadowhunt Shell loaded into the cylinder to be converted into a Shining Shadowhunt Shell. In addition, the chance to trigger 'Spiritbinding Conversion' is increased: If the party has one/two/three types of Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro characters, then there is a 67%/100%/100% chance to trigger 'Spiritbinding Conversion'. In addition, Chasca's Nightsoul point and Phlogiston consumption in her Nightsoul's Blessing state is decreased by 30% while out of combat.

: When triggering the Bullet Trick Passive Talent's 'Spiritbinding Conversion', will cause the 2nd Shadowhunt Shell loaded into the cylinder to be converted into a Shining Shadowhunt Shell. In addition, the chance to trigger 'Spiritbinding Conversion' is increased: If the party has one/two/three types of Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro characters, then there is a 67%/100%/100% chance to trigger 'Spiritbinding Conversion'. In addition, Chasca's Nightsoul point and Phlogiston consumption in her Nightsoul's Blessing state is decreased by 30% while out of combat. Muzzle, the Searing Smoke (C2) : When the Shadowhunt Shells or Shining Shadowhunt Shells from her Skill's Multitarget Fire hits opponents, they will deal AOE Elemental Damage of the corresponding Elemental Type of the Shadowhunt Shells or Shining Shadowhunt Shells equal to 400% of Chasca's attack. This effect can be triggered once each time Chasca uses Multitarget Fire.

: When the Shadowhunt Shells or Shining Shadowhunt Shells from her Skill's Multitarget Fire hits opponents, they will deal AOE Elemental Damage of the corresponding Elemental Type of the Shadowhunt Shells or Shining Shadowhunt Shells equal to 400% of Chasca's attack. This effect can be triggered once each time Chasca uses Multitarget Fire. Reins, her Careful Control (C3) : Increases the Level of Chasca's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Chasca's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Sparks, the Sudden Shot (C4) : When the Radiant Soulreaper Shells from Soul Reaper's Fatal Round hit opponents, they will restore 1.5 Elemental Energy to Chasca, and deal AOE Elemental Damage of the corresponding Elemental Type of the Radiant Soulreaper Shells equal to 400% of Chasca's attack. This effect can be triggered once each time Chasca uses Soul Reaper's Fatal Round.

: When the Radiant Soulreaper Shells from Soul Reaper's Fatal Round hit opponents, they will restore 1.5 Elemental Energy to Chasca, and deal AOE Elemental Damage of the corresponding Elemental Type of the Radiant Soulreaper Shells equal to 400% of Chasca's attack. This effect can be triggered once each time Chasca uses Soul Reaper's Fatal Round. Brim, the Sandshadow's Silhouette (C5) : Increases the Level of Chasca's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Chasca's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Showdown, the Glory of Battle (C6): After the 'Bullet Trick 'Passive Talent's 'Spiritbinding Conversion' is triggered, Chasca will gain the 'Fatal Rounds' state, sp for the next three seconds, the next time Chasca uses her Skill's Multitarget Fire, the shots will instantly finish charging, and the Crit Damage of that instance of Multitarget Fire increases by 120%.

Good luck levelling up Chasca in Genshin Impact!