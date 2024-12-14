Today’s Connections hint and answer on 14th December for 552

Need some help figuring out today's Connections? We're here to help you with the Connections answer for today, 14th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

- What word could come after? Mullet belongs to Yellow, Sold belongs to Green, and Real belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 14th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Going Sole Real Butter Fluke Sold Diva Sol Once Solo Tang Yuan Pound Twice World Mullet To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 14th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Fish - Fluke, Mullet, Sole, Tang

Words In An Auction-Ending Phrase - Going, Once, Sold, Twice

Global Currencies - Pound, Real, Sol, Yuan

Words Before "Cup" - Butter, Diva, Solo, World Today's Connections was a weird one for me! I got purple and green right off the bat, but I had to use up a few guesses before I figured out yellow and then blue.