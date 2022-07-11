Genshin Impact Primogems, from free daily Primogems to how to get wishes

Primogems is the premium currency in Genshin Impact if you’re looking to make wishes in a bid to unlock new playable characters or weapons.

Many resources, such as the world’s currency Mora, materials for upgrading your characters and weapons can all be earned through play. But if you want to be able to unlock Genshin Impact’s growing roster of charming characters, including five-star characters like Diluc, Klee, or Raiden, then you’ll need Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate that need to be acquired with Primogems.

After making a wish, you’ll receive Starglitter and Stardust, which can also be used for redeeming Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate. But primarily, the way to acquire these is by spending Primogems.

You can earn Primogems either by completing various activities in the game, or by spending real-world money to buy Genesis Crystals, which can be converted into Primogems at the same value (i.e. 60 Genesis Crystals are worth 60 Primogems).

Genesis Crystals can also be used to buy other content, including select alternate character outfits, which can only be redeemed with Genesis Crystals.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 2.8 'Summer Fantasia' Trailer | Genshin Impact

How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact There are all manner of ways to earn free Primogems through simply playing the game, so if you are willing to save up for the chance to unlock a new five-star character (although bearing in mind that each banner lasts just three weeks), then you can make wishes fairly regularly without opening your wallet. Hoyoverse also offers Primogems either to celebrate for events, such as its launch anniversary or code giveaways, as well as compensation for server maintenance downtime during version updates or bug fixes. The most dependable way of earning free Primogems is through the Daily Commissions, unlocked once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 12. You get a total of four Daily Commissions each day. Each mission is usually very quick to complete, with each earning 10 Primogems. Once you’ve completed all Daily Commissions, report to Katheryne at the Adventurer’s Guild and she’ll reward you with 20 Primogems, so you can always earn at least 60 Primogems each day. Outside of Daily Commissions, there are plenty other ways to earn free Primogems, although these are less regular, some can only be earned once, and some are relatively meager: Completing Archon (Main campaign) or Story (Character) quests (60 Primogems each - note that Archon chapters will usually consist of multiple quests so you can potentially earn more Primogems)

(60 Primogems each - note that Archon chapters will usually consist of multiple quests so you can potentially earn more Primogems) Completing mission objectives in the Adventurer’s Handbook. Each chapter earns you 50-150 Primogems. Like campaign quests, they can only be earned once.

Each chapter earns you 50-150 Primogems. Like campaign quests, they can only be earned once. Unlocking a new teleport waypoint, which usually gives you 5 Primogems.

which usually gives you 5 Primogems. Earning in-game achievements sometimes by completing campaign quests but also by pulling off a rare combat feat. When an achievement pops up, just select the Achievement icon in the menu and you can redeem Primogems. Depending on the achievement, each achievement can be worth between 5-20 Primogems. Opening chests. There’s thousands hidden in Teyvat, some rarer than others. Opening a common chest will earn you just 2 Primogems but if you can find a Luxurious chest, it’s possible to earn 10-40 Primogems.

There’s thousands hidden in Teyvat, some rarer than others. Opening a common chest will earn you just 2 Primogems but if you can find a Luxurious chest, it’s possible to earn 10-40 Primogems. Taking headline banner characters for a Test Run. These are always very short to do, gives you a feel for the character’s playstyle if you’ve not already unlocked them, and you’ll get 20 Primogems for your trouble!

These are always very short to do, gives you a feel for the character’s playstyle if you’ve not already unlocked them, and you’ll get 20 Primogems for your trouble! Taking part in time-limited event quests and challenges. These usually run for the duration of a banner or new update, and always have opportunities to earn free Primogems. You can earn on average around 400 Primogems per event. There’s plenty of other resources you can earn too, but if you’re short on time, the good news is that Primogems are always the first rewards you can get. For example, if you’re playing a mini-game with ranked rewards, you’ll always find Primogems as a reward for getting bronze rather than gold.

These usually run for the duration of a banner or new update, and always have opportunities to earn free Primogems. You can earn on average around 400 Primogems per event. There’s plenty of other resources you can earn too, but if you’re short on time, the good news is that Primogems are always the first rewards you can get. For example, if you’re playing a mini-game with ranked rewards, you’ll always find Primogems as a reward for getting bronze rather than gold. Reading the tutorials - really - each one gives you 1 Primogem. Every little helps. Given the time it takes to complete story-based missions, how most rewards are given one-time, and that event quests are also unlocked gradually throughout the period it’s running, there’s not really a quick surefire way to farm Primogems apart from Daily Commissions. However, as long as you’re logging in regularly and engaging in the above activities, you’ll find that you can earn enough Primogems to at least make 10 pulls per banner period, though players who want more chances of getting the latest five-star character may have to consider spending real cash. The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is almost here! Make sure to spend your wishes on Itto' Banner to get Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu while you still can. Our Yelan, and Xiao build and materials pages can help you if you pulled them previously, and remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes for free rewards.