Genshin Impact Primogems, from free daily Primogems to how to get wishes

Primogems is the premium currency in Genshin Impact if you’re looking to make wishes in a bid to unlock new playable characters or weapons.
Many resources, such as the world’s currency Mora, materials for upgrading your characters and weapons can all be earned through play. But if you want to be able to unlock Genshin Impact’s growing roster of charming characters, including five-star characters like Diluc, Klee, or Raiden, then you’ll need Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate that need to be acquired with Primogems.
After making a wish, you’ll receive Starglitter and Stardust, which can also be used for redeeming Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate. But primarily, the way to acquire these is by spending Primogems.
You can earn Primogems either by completing various activities in the game, or by spending real-world money to buy Genesis Crystals, which can be converted into Primogems at the same value (i.e. 60 Genesis Crystals are worth 60 Primogems).
Genesis Crystals can also be used to buy other content, including select alternate character outfits, which can only be redeemed with Genesis Crystals.
How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact
There are all manner of ways to earn free Primogems through simply playing the game, so if you are willing to save up for the chance to unlock a new five-star character (although bearing in mind that each banner lasts just three weeks), then you can make wishes fairly regularly without opening your wallet.
Hoyoverse also offers Primogems either to celebrate for events, such as its launch anniversary or code giveaways, as well as compensation for server maintenance downtime during version updates or bug fixes.
The most dependable way of earning free Primogems is through the Daily Commissions, unlocked once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 12.
You get a total of four Daily Commissions each day. Each mission is usually very quick to complete, with each earning 10 Primogems. Once you’ve completed all Daily Commissions, report to Katheryne at the Adventurer’s Guild and she’ll reward you with 20 Primogems, so you can always earn at least 60 Primogems each day.
Outside of Daily Commissions, there are plenty other ways to earn free Primogems, although these are less regular, some can only be earned once, and some are relatively meager:
- Completing Archon (Main campaign) or Story (Character) quests (60 Primogems each - note that Archon chapters will usually consist of multiple quests so you can potentially earn more Primogems)
- Completing mission objectives in the Adventurer’s Handbook. Each chapter earns you 50-150 Primogems. Like campaign quests, they can only be earned once.
- Unlocking a new teleport waypoint, which usually gives you 5 Primogems.
- Earning in-game achievements sometimes by completing campaign quests but also by pulling off a rare combat feat. When an achievement pops up, just select the Achievement icon in the menu and you can redeem Primogems. Depending on the achievement, each achievement can be worth between 5-20 Primogems.
- Opening chests. There’s thousands hidden in Teyvat, some rarer than others. Opening a common chest will earn you just 2 Primogems but if you can find a Luxurious chest, it’s possible to earn 10-40 Primogems.
- Taking headline banner characters for a Test Run. These are always very short to do, gives you a feel for the character’s playstyle if you’ve not already unlocked them, and you’ll get 20 Primogems for your trouble!
- Taking part in time-limited event quests and challenges. These usually run for the duration of a banner or new update, and always have opportunities to earn free Primogems. You can earn on average around 400 Primogems per event. There’s plenty of other resources you can earn too, but if you’re short on time, the good news is that Primogems are always the first rewards you can get. For example, if you’re playing a mini-game with ranked rewards, you’ll always find Primogems as a reward for getting bronze rather than gold.
- Reading the tutorials - really - each one gives you 1 Primogem. Every little helps.
Given the time it takes to complete story-based missions, how most rewards are given one-time, and that event quests are also unlocked gradually throughout the period it’s running, there’s not really a quick surefire way to farm Primogems apart from Daily Commissions.
However, as long as you’re logging in regularly and engaging in the above activities, you’ll find that you can earn enough Primogems to at least make 10 pulls per banner period, though players who want more chances of getting the latest five-star character may have to consider spending real cash.
What can you use Primogems for?
Primogems are primarily used for purchasing Fates required for making a wish under a selected banner.
Intertwined Fate is used to make a wish under the event banner, while Acquaint Fate is used to make a wish under the standard banner. Each costs 160 Primogems.
While there is no time limit on the regular banner and plenty of four-star characters are added to its pool - including the chance to pull five-star favourites like Diluc, Keqing, and Mona - if you’re after the newest exclusive characters, then you’re best saving your Primogems for the event banner.
Nonetheless, you shouldn’t ignore the regular banner as you also have opportunities to make wishes here without spending any Primogems.
In the free version of the battle pass, you’ll have the opportunity to get free Acquaint Fates every 10 levels. Acquaint Fates can also be redeemed by spending Starglitter or Stardust obtained from previous wishes, although this can also be used to redeem Interwined Fates.
It’s also recommended that you don’t rush to make a wish as soon as you have enough Primogems. Instead, if you save up to make 10 wishes at once (1600 Primogems), then you are guaranteed at least one four-star or higher item - although this can mean either a character or a weapon.
Besides wishes, you can also spend Primogems on replenishing Resin, which is required if you want to collect rewards from challenges like bosses, Domains and Ley Line Outcrops. They can also be used to fast-track your progress in the battle pass.
However, if you intend to play Genshin Impact without spending any real-world money, then we recommend you only use Primogems for wishes. With some patience, Resin will fully replenish in less than 24 hours. If you’re logging in daily and just playing in bursts of an hour or two, you’ll find you can still get plenty done while earning a decent amount of Primogems.
Best of luck getting those five-star characters!