GTA Online Podium Vehicle for this week, including how to use the Lucky Wheel

There's a brand new Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino this week! Though GTA Online has had a long lifespan already, Rockstar continously add small treats and rewards for you to find in the weekly updates and the first one of the year has finally landed.

After buying an initial membership, you can try your luck by spinning the Lucky Wheel for free every day. There's a 1 in 20 chance of winning the vehicle featured on the podium in GTA Online, but even if you don't win you can still get free cash, clothing items, and bonus RP.

Here, we're going to show you which car is on the podium this week, if we think it's worth trying to win, and how to use the Lucky Wheel too.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week (5th January - 11th January)

The Podium Vehicle in GTA Online this week is the HVY Insurgent. You can try to win this vehicle from Thursday 5th January up until the next update on Thursday 12th January.

The vehicle itself is an armored off-roader that can hold up to six people (including the driver), which makes it perfect for pulling dangerous heists and tearing through any LSPD that stand in your way. Also, if you come up against Merryweather, a bit of extra armor is always useful.

However, if you're unlucky and don't get to win the Insurgent for free, you can always head to Warstock Cache & Carry and buy it for a base price of $897,750.

How to use the Lucky Wheel in GTA Online

To use the Lucky Wheel in GTA Online, you need to purchase a membership at the Diamond Casino. When you're in the Casino, head to the main desk and purchase a membership for $500.

Enter through the main doors of the Casino and the desk will be on your left.

You'll only need to fork out for the membership once and it allows you to spin the Lucky Wheel for free once every 24 hours. Once you look at the history of cars that have been on the podium, $500 is a small price to pay for potentially winning a million dollar vehicle.

