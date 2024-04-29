Genshin Impact Clorinde materials, kit, and Constellations

Clorinde is a 5-Star Electro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 4.7.

While Clorinde should be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 4.7, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you Wish for her successfully, we've listed reliable leaks of Clorinde's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Clorinde's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Clorinde's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Clorinde kit

Clorinde is a 5-Star Electro character who uses a sword, and seems to be best used as a main DPS to trigger Electro reactions with, while manipulating her Bond of Life to different effects. Clorinde also benefits from quickly swapping to her after a party member triggers an Electro reaction, thanks to an attack boost from one of her Passive Skills.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Clorinde's official release, here's a summary of Clorinde's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Electro.

: Electro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Normal Attack : Marechaussee Creed.

: Marechaussee Creed. Elemental Skill : Hunt the Dark.

: Hunt the Dark. Elemental Burst : Last Lightfall.

: Last Lightfall. Passive one : Dark-Shattering Flame - After a nearby party member triggers an Electro-related reaction against an opponent, Electro damage dealt by Clorinde's normal attacks and Elemental Burst is increased by 17% of Clorinde's attack for 15 seconds, with a maximum of three buff stacks, and each stack counted independently. The maximum damage increase achievable through such attacks is 1,530.

: Dark-Shattering Flame - After a nearby party member triggers an Electro-related reaction against an opponent, Electro damage dealt by Clorinde's normal attacks and Elemental Burst is increased by 17% of Clorinde's attack for 15 seconds, with a maximum of three buff stacks, and each stack counted independently. The maximum damage increase achievable through such attacks is 1,530. Passive two : Lawful Remuneration - If Clorinde's Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her maximum HP, her Crit Rate increases by 10% for 15 seconds whenever her Bond of Life value increases or decreases, with a maximum of two stacks, and each stack counted independently. Additionally, her Elemental Skill's Night Watch state is buffed, and while active, the percent of healing converted to Bond of Life increases to 100%.

: Lawful Remuneration - If Clorinde's Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her maximum HP, her Crit Rate increases by 10% for 15 seconds whenever her Bond of Life value increases or decreases, with a maximum of two stacks, and each stack counted independently. Additionally, her Elemental Skill's Night Watch state is buffed, and while active, the percent of healing converted to Bond of Life increases to 100%. Exploration bonus: Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Fontaine on the minimap.

Clorinde Normal Attack - Marechaussee Creed

Clorinde performs up to five rapid strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Clorinde consume stamina to dash forward and slice using her pistolet, firing Suppressing Shots in a fan pattern.

As with most plunging attacks, Clorinde strikes the ground below dealing AOE (Area of Effect) damage upon impact, and damaging any enemies caught on her path to the ground.

Clorinde Elemental Skill - Hunt the Dark

Preparing her pistolet, Clorinde enters the Night Watch state. In this state, her normal attacks are transformed into Wild Hunt pistolet attacks, and her damage dealt is converted into Electro that can't be overridden by infusions. Her Elemental Skill is also transformed into Impale the Night, which makes Clorinde perform a lunging attack, dealing Electro damage. The damage done through the aforementioned method is considered normal attack damage.

Wild Hunt effects:

When Clorinde's Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her maximum HP, she performs a standard pistolet shot.

Alternatively, when Clorinde's Bond of Life is less than 100%, firing her pistolet grants her Bond of Life, with the amount gained based on her maximum HP. The shots she fires can pierce opponents, and damage dealt to opponents in their path is increased.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Impale the Night effects:

Clorinde's Bond of Life is cleared, and enhances the usage of Impale the Night based on the value of the Bond of Life cleared, as a percentage of her maximum HP.

If no Bond of Life is cleared, Clorinde instead performs a normal lunging strike.

When the value of the Bond of Life cleared is less than 100% of her maximum HP, the AOE and the damage dealt from her lunging attack is increased, and heals Clorinde. The amount healed is based on the value of the Bond of Life cleared.

When the value of the Bond of Life cleared is equal to or greater than 100% of Clorinde's maximum HP, she uses Impale the Night: Pact, in which the AOE and damage dealt by her lunge is increased even further, and the healing multiplier is increased.

Additionally, when Clorinde is in the Night Watch state, healing effects other than Impale the Night won't take effect and are instead converted into a Bond of Life that is a percentage of the healing that would have been received.

Lastly, as Clorinde has Ousia-aligned Arkhe energy, when her pistolet shots strike opponents, a Surging Blade falls on their position, dealing Ousia-aligned Electro damage.

Clorinde Elemental Burst - Last Lightfall

Clorinde grants herself a Bond of Life based upon her own maximum HP, before swiftly evading and striking with her saber and sidearm as one, dealing AOE Electro damage.

Genshin Impact Clorinde Talent materials

Everamber. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Clorinde, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Clorinde, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Transoceanic and Justice materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Clorinde has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Clorinde Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Clorinde Talent level Clorinde Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Justice, x6 Transoceanic Pearl 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Justice, x3 Transoceanic Chunk 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Justice, x4 Transoceanic Chunk 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Justice, x6 Transoceanic Chunk 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Justice, x9 Transoceanic Chunk 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Justice, x4 Xenochromatic Crystal, x1 Everamber 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Justice, x6 Xenochromatic Crystal, x1 Everamber 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Justice, x9 Xenochromatic Crystal, x2 Everamber 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Justice, x12 Xenochromatic Crystal, x2 Everamber, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Clorinde's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Justice

x6 Transoceanic Pearl

x6 Everamber

x21 Guide to Justice

x22 Transoceanic Chunk

x31 Xenochromatic Crystal

x38 Philosophies of Justice

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Clorinde's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Justice

x18 Transoceanic Pearl

x18 Everamber

x63 Guide to Justice

x66 Transoceanic Chunk

x93 Xenochromatic Crystal

x114 Philosophies of Justice

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Clorinde's official release.

Genshin Impact Clorinde Ascension materials

Lumitoile. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Clorinde Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Lumitoile and Transoceanic materials for Clorinde (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Clorinde to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Clorinde Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Clorinde Ascension level Clorinde Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, x3 Lumitoile, x3 Transoceanic Pearl 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x2 Fontemer Unihorn, x10 Lumitoile, x15 Transoceanic Pearl 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x4 Fontemer Unihorn, x20 Lumitoile, x12 Transoceanic Chunk 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x8 Fontemer Unihorn, x30 Lumitoile, x18 Transoceanic Chunk 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x12 Fontemer Unihorn, x45 Lumitoile, x12 Xenochromatic Crystal 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, x20 Fontemer Unihorn, x60 Lumitoile, x24 Xenochromatic Crystal 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Clorinde in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

x18 Transoceanic Pearl

x30 Transoceanic Chunk

x36 Xenochromatic Crystal

x46 Fontemer Unihorn

x168 Lumitoile

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Clorinde's materials could change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Clorinde Constellations

By getting duplicates of Clorinde from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Clorinde's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

"From This Day, I Pass the Candle's Shadow-Veil" (C1) : While Clorinde's Elemental Skill Night Watch state is active, when Electro damage from her normal attacks hit opponents, they trigger two coordinated attacks from a Nightwatch Shade summoned near the hit opponent, each dealing 30% of Clorinde's attack as Electro damage. This effect can occur once every second, and damage dealt this way is considered normal attack damage.

: While Clorinde's Elemental Skill Night Watch state is active, when Electro damage from her normal attacks hit opponents, they trigger two coordinated attacks from a Nightwatch Shade summoned near the hit opponent, each dealing 30% of Clorinde's attack as Electro damage. This effect can occur once every second, and damage dealt this way is considered normal attack damage. "Now, As We Face the Perils of the Long Night" (C2) : Clorinde's Passive Talent Dark-Shattering Flame is buffed, so after a nearby party member triggers an Electro-related reaction against an opponent, Electro damage dealt by normal attacks and Clorinde's Elemental Burst is increased by 24% of Clorinde's attack for 15s seconds, with a maximum of three buff stacks. Each stack is counted independently, and when there are three stacks, Clorinde's Interruption Resistance is increased. The maximum damage increase achievable through such attacks is 2,160.

: Clorinde's Passive Talent Dark-Shattering Flame is buffed, so after a nearby party member triggers an Electro-related reaction against an opponent, Electro damage dealt by normal attacks and Clorinde's Elemental Burst is increased by 24% of Clorinde's attack for 15s seconds, with a maximum of three buff stacks. Each stack is counted independently, and when there are three stacks, Clorinde's Interruption Resistance is increased. The maximum damage increase achievable through such attacks is 2,160. "I Pledge to Remember the Oath of Daylight" (C3) : Increases the Level of Clorinde's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Clorinde's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. "To Enshrine Tears, Life, and Love" (C4) : When Clorinde's Elemental Burst deals damage to opponents, the damage dealt is increased based on Clorinde's Bond of Life percentage. Every 1% of her current Bond of Life increases her Burst damage by 2%, with the maximum damage increase achievable this way being 200%.

: When Clorinde's Elemental Burst deals damage to opponents, the damage dealt is increased based on Clorinde's Bond of Life percentage. Every 1% of her current Bond of Life increases her Burst damage by 2%, with the maximum damage increase achievable this way being 200%. "Holding Dawn's Coming as My Votive" (C5) : Increases the Level of Clorinde's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Clorinde's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. "And So Shall I Never Despair" (C6): For 12 seconds after Clorinde's Elemental Skill is used, her Crit Rate is increased by 10%, and her Crit Damage by 70%. Additionally, while Night Watch is active, a Glimbright Shade appears under specific circumstances, decreasing damage dealt to Clorinde by 80% for a second and increasing her Interruption Resistance. It also attacks opponents, dealing 200% of Clorinde's attack as Electro damage, with damage dealt this way considered normal attack damage. Glimbright Shade will appear when Clorinde is about to be attacked by an opponent, or when she uses Impale the Night: Pact. Six Shades can be summoned per single Night Watch duration.

Good luck levelling up Clorinde in Genshin Impact!