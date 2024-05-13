Wuthering Waves voice actors list, cast and who voices each character

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play action RPG from Kuro Games. It's a gacha game with some open-world elements thrown in. In true gacha game fashion, there are plenty of colourful and unique characters that you'll get to know on your adventure.

Currently, over fifteen Wuthering Waves characters have been announced through official posts and videos. However, we still only know a handful of the talented voice actors bringing them to life but we will update this page as more are revealed.

With that in mind, here is our Wuthering Waves voice actors list.

Wuthering Waves voice actors list

Here's an overview of all the currently announced voice actors for Wuthering Waves:

Chixia - Harriet Carmichael

Chixia is always ready and willing to help those who need it, she's a dedicated high-energy junior Jinzhou Patroller that brings joy to any room she's in and she leaves her mark anywhere she goes. She dreams of becoming a hero and seeks out injustice wherever she goes!

Image credit: Kuro Games

Taoqi - Clare Louise Connolly

Taoqi excels at time management which helps her keep a good work and life balance. This is crucial as she's the leader of the Ministry of Development.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Jiyan - Alex Jordan

Jiyan is an attentive and skilled soldier, he's the General of Midnight Rangers. Though he comes from a family with medicinal knowledge, which he was once part of himself, he gave that life up to be a soldier to fend off the Tacet Discords.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Aalto - James Day

If you've got enough currency to give him, Aalto can tell you pretty much anything you want to know as he's the information Broker for Black Shores. Though it's easy to be distracted by his charm and charisma, Aalto calculates his every move so be careful.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Encore - Carina Reeves

Encore is easily identifiable from her little Wooly friends - they're plushies but they still count! She loves sweet treats and wants to make sure that everyone gets their happy endings.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Baizhi - Samantha Dakin

Baizhi is a researcher at Huaxu Academy and is well known for her intellect. She's currently studying Remnant Energy, determined to unravel the mysteries surrounding it. If you want knowledge then Baizhi is a good person to approach.

Image credit: Kuro Games

YangYang - Rebecca Yeo

YangYang is an Outrider in Jinzhou. Far from her home, she's a quiet friend for other people after going through her own pain. Though it was a lot for her to go through, Yangyang's past has made her want to help the world while it's healing.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Sanhua - Jennifer Armour

Sanhua is a composed and somewhat reserved guard for Jinxi. Viewing the world differently to most, she has a sword that can be coated with ice to slice at enemies.

Image credit: Kuro Games

To be confirmed Character list

These are all of the Wuthering Waves characters that have been announced but we are still waiting for confirmation on their voice actors:

Yinlin

Lingyang

Calcharo

Verina

Jianxin

Yuanwu

Danjin

Mortefi

Image credit: Kuro Games

