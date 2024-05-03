The Wuthering Waves pre-registrations rewards will give you a helpful boost when you first start playing this new gacha RPG from Kuro Game.

So you know what's on offer, we've listed all of the Wuthering Waves pre-registrations rewards below. Since there's a good amount of rewards, including a pre-launch event, it's worth pre-registering before Wuthering Waves' launch to ensure you get a helpful boost when you start playing. If you haven't done so already, our how to pre-register for Wuthering Waves page will walk you through the process.

It's also worth knowing how to get the pre-registration rewards in Wuthering Waves for when the game launches later on this month.

Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards

Reaching specific pre-registration miles unlocks rewards for all Wuthering Waves players when the game launches later this month. If you haven't done so already, visit our how to pre-register for Wuthering Waves page to learn how to do so.

Here are all of the Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards:

5 million - 50,000 Shell Credit

- 50,000 Shell Credit 10 million - 10 Advanced Resonance Potion

- 10 Advanced Resonance Potion 15 million - 200 Astrite

- 200 Astrite 20 million - 1 Sigil: En Route

- 1 Sigil: En Route 30 million - 20 Lustrous Tide

At the time of writing, only the 30 million pre-registration goal is awaiting unlocking and still has some way to go before it will be available to all players.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves also has a follower milestone reward based on how many people are collectively following the game across multiple social media platforms. This milestone has been met at 5 million followers with the reward being x1 Rangers' Series Weapon of Choice.

Finally, you can also partake in the Forte Awakened! Echo Summon event until Thursday 6th June via it's the event's specific website.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Here you have the chance to earn additional rewards, including Astrites, and unlock a 5-star Echo by completing certain 'missions', such as logging into the event daily, to earn the chance to pull an Echo. There are 41 Echoes on offer, but you can only reserve one for the game and this decision can not be changed so choose wisely.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Since the event ends after the game's launch, we recommend making your Echo choice after you've played some Wuthering Waves. This way you'll be able to choose an Echo which will suit your current party. (Or you can just choose the one you think looks the coolest. That works too.)

The more Echoes you pull, the more additional rewards you'll unlock too. These are:

6 Echoes pulled - 50 Astrite

- 50 Astrite 12 Echoes pulled - 3 Advanced Resonance Potion and 2 Advanced Energy Core

- 3 Advanced Resonance Potion and 2 Advanced Energy Core 18 Echoes pulled - 50 Astrite

- 50 Astrite 24 Echoes pulled - 2 Advanced Sealed Tubes and 20,000 Shell Credit

- 2 Advanced Sealed Tubes and 20,000 Shell Credit 30 Echoes pulled - 30,000 Shell Credit

Image credit: Kuro Games

What are the Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards?

Okay so I've just listed a load of pre-registration rewards, but what will they actually do in Wuthering Waves?

Shell Credits are the main in-game currency you'll use to purchase items from shops among other services. Lustrous Tide is a premium currency you can use to pull from the permanent Resonator (the name for playable characters in Wuthering Waves) and weapon banners (called Convenes). It will most likely be used for the novice banner as well, similar to the past the Wuthering Waves betas. Meanwhile, Astrite can be exchanged for pulls on limited time banners.

Echoes are creatures you can summon to provide a variety of different boosts, from healing, assistance in combat and even transforming into them. Echoes also count as a gear and can provide stat boosts.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Advanced Resonance Potion lets you give XP to a specific Resonator. Meanwhile, Advanced Energy Cores grant XP to weapons and Advanced Sealed Tubes give XP to Echoes.

The Rangers' Series Weapon of Choice will provide you with a useful weapon for this type of character.

Finally, Sigils are Wuthering Waves' version of name cards - little decorations for where you'll find your username and icon on the main menu.