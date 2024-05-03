Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards
All Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards and how to get them.
The Wuthering Waves pre-registrations rewards will give you a helpful boost when you first start playing this new gacha RPG from Kuro Game.
So you know what's on offer, we've listed all of the Wuthering Waves pre-registrations rewards below. Since there's a good amount of rewards, including a pre-launch event, it's worth pre-registering before Wuthering Waves' launch to ensure you get a helpful boost when you start playing. If you haven't done so already, our how to pre-register for Wuthering Waves page will walk you through the process.
It's also worth knowing how to get the pre-registration rewards in Wuthering Waves for when the game launches later on this month.
Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards
Here are all of the Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards:
Here are all of the Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards:
- 5 million - 50,000 Shell Credit
- 10 million - 10 Advanced Resonance Potion
- 15 million - 200 Astrite
- 20 million - 1 Sigil: En Route
- 30 million - 20 Lustrous Tide
At the time of writing, only the 30 million pre-registration goal is awaiting unlocking and still has some way to go before it will be available to all players.
Wuthering Waves also has a follower milestone reward based on how many people are collectively following the game across multiple social media platforms. This milestone has been met at 5 million followers with the reward being x1 Rangers' Series Weapon of Choice.
Finally, you can also partake in the Forte Awakened! Echo Summon event until Thursday 6th June via it's the event's specific website.
Here you have the chance to earn additional rewards, including Astrites, and unlock a 5-star Echo by completing certain 'missions', such as logging into the event daily, to earn the chance to pull an Echo. There are 41 Echoes on offer, but you can only reserve one for the game and this decision can not be changed so choose wisely.
Since the event ends after the game's launch, we recommend making your Echo choice after you've played some Wuthering Waves. This way you'll be able to choose an Echo which will suit your current party. (Or you can just choose the one you think looks the coolest. That works too.)
The more Echoes you pull, the more additional rewards you'll unlock too. These are:
- 6 Echoes pulled - 50 Astrite
- 12 Echoes pulled - 3 Advanced Resonance Potion and 2 Advanced Energy Core
- 18 Echoes pulled - 50 Astrite
- 24 Echoes pulled - 2 Advanced Sealed Tubes and 20,000 Shell Credit
- 30 Echoes pulled - 30,000 Shell Credit
Okay so I've just listed a load of pre-registration rewards, but what will they actually do in Wuthering Waves?
Shell Credits are the main in-game currency you'll use to purchase items from shops among other services. Lustrous Tide is a premium currency you can use to pull from the permanent Resonator (the name for playable characters in Wuthering Waves) and weapon banners (called Convenes). It will most likely be used for the novice banner as well, similar to the past the Wuthering Waves betas. Meanwhile, Astrite can be exchanged for pulls on limited time banners.
Echoes are creatures you can summon to provide a variety of different boosts, from healing, assistance in combat and even transforming into them. Echoes also count as a gear and can provide stat boosts.
Advanced Resonance Potion lets you give XP to a specific Resonator. Meanwhile, Advanced Energy Cores grant XP to weapons and Advanced Sealed Tubes give XP to Echoes.
The Rangers' Series Weapon of Choice will provide you with a useful weapon for this type of character.
Finally, Sigils are Wuthering Waves' version of name cards - little decorations for where you'll find your username and icon on the main menu.
How to get Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards
You'll only get the Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards when it releases. At the time of writing, the exact release date appears to be dependent on your timezone with the official X (formally Twitter) Wuthering Waves account listing it as Wednesday 22nd May in PT regions, while Apple's App Store when accessed in the UK lists it as Thursday 23rd May.
According to the Wuthering Waves pre-registration website, the pre-registration rewards will be distributed via the in-game mail system. The Forte Awakened! Echo Summon event also states that its rewards will be issued via the mailed when you've reached Union Level 8. At the time of writing, it's unknown whether this is the level at which you unlock the mailbox. This feature does typically unlock quite early in similar gacha style games.
Hope you enjoy Wuthering Waves when it releases!