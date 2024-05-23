Wuthering Waves codes and how to redeem codes

Wuthering Waves codes can provide you with free Astrite, Shell Credits, and character and weapon experience, with some of these helpful rewards included this May 2024.

Beware that these active codes have an expiration date, so make sure you know how to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves before these working codes expire!

Wuthering Waves codes

We have one code so far to celebrate the launch of Wuthering Waves. It includes Astrite, Shell Credits, and two Premium Resonance Potions.

Here's all active codes in Wuthering Waves:

WUTHERINGGIFT - x50 Astrite, x2 Premium Resonance Potions, x2 Medium Revival Inhaler, x2 Medium Energy Bag, 10,000 Shell Credits

We'll update this page when new codes are released, or when a code expires.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

To redeem codes in Wuthering Waves, you first have to complete the Chapter 1, Act 1 'Utterance of Marvels: I' main quest and reach Union Level 2 to unlock the in-game mail system. This should only take between 30 minutes to an hour after starting the game.

Once you meet the requirements, here's exactly how to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves:

Bring up the main menu and click on 'Settings' in the bottom right-hand corner.

Select the 'Other Settings' tab with the spanner symbol.

Hit 'Redeem' then enter your redemption code.

Go to your mailbox to claim your rewards.

It's as easy as that! Just remember that you only get rewards if you enter an active code that you haven't redeemed before. If it's a new code, you'll get the rewards sent to your in-game mail (the envelope icon on the main menu), and you must go to your mailbox and claim the rewards there to add them to your inventory.

If you don't see the rewards in your mail right away, quit out of the game and relaunch it, and lastly, keep in mind that you can only claim a single active code once per account character.

Have fun with your free Wuthering Waves rewards!