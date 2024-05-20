Wuthering Waves 1.0 Banners and events

Wuthering Waves is finally releasing soon, so to prepare for what's coming, we've detailed the 1.0 Banners and events below.

While most of this Wuthering Waves launch lineup will be familiar to those who took part in its final beta, there are some extras to look forward to in version 1.0, including free rewards.

Be sure to also check out our pre-download, release date and time, and system requirements pages to get fully prepared for the game's global launch.

Wuthering Waves 1.0 Banners

The Wuthering Waves version 1.0 Banners debut two new 5-Star characters: Jiyan and Yinlin.

There are also permanent and beginner Banners that you can choose 5-Star characters and weapons from, but we're only covering the limited-time Banners below.

Phase 1 of the 1.0 launch Banner schedule begins with Jiyan, an Aero broadblade-user on his Prevail the Lasting Night Banner. Jiyan's Banner is available from Thursday 23rd May until Thursday 13th June.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Jiyan's Banner are:

Danjin (Havoc)

Chixia (Fusion)

Mortefi (Fusion)

Then in Phase 2 of the 1.0 Banner schedule we have Yinlin, a 5-star Electro rectifier-user on her When Thunder Pours Banner. Yinlin's Banner starts on Thursday 13th June, and is expected to end on Wednesday 3rd July.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Yinlin's Banner are:

Taoqi (Havoc)

Aalto (Aero)

Yuanwu (Electro)

In summary, here's all of the 5-Star and 4-Star characters you can pull for during the limited 1.0 Banners in Wuthering Waves:

Jiyan (Prevail the Lasting Night Banner - Phase 1): 5-Star Aero character who uses a broadblade.

(Prevail the Lasting Night Banner - Phase 1): 5-Star Aero character who uses a broadblade. Danjin (Prevail the Lasting Night Banner - Phase 1): 4-Star Havoc character who uses a sword.

(Prevail the Lasting Night Banner - Phase 1): 4-Star Havoc character who uses a sword. Chixia (Prevail the Lasting Night Banner - Phase 1): 4-Star Fusion character who uses pistols.

(Prevail the Lasting Night Banner - Phase 1): 4-Star Fusion character who uses pistols. Mortefi (Prevail the Lasting Night Banner - Phase 1): 4-Star Fusion character who uses pistols.

(Prevail the Lasting Night Banner - Phase 1): 4-Star Fusion character who uses pistols. Yinlin (When Thunder Pours Banner - Phase 2): 5-Star Electro character who uses a rectifier.

(When Thunder Pours Banner - Phase 2): 5-Star Electro character who uses a rectifier. Taoqi (When Thunder Pours Banner - Phase 2): 4-Star Fusion character who uses a broadblade.

(When Thunder Pours Banner - Phase 2): 4-Star Fusion character who uses a broadblade. Aalto (When Thunder Pours Banner - Phase 2): 4-Star Aero character who uses pistols.

(When Thunder Pours Banner - Phase 2): 4-Star Aero character who uses pistols. Yuanwu (When Thunder Pours Banner - Phase 2): 4-Star Electro character who uses gauntlets.

1.0 Weapon Banners

Jiyan's signature weapon, the Verdant Summit broadblade, is the boosted 5-Star weapon on Absolute Pulsation, the first event weapon Banner in Wuthering Waves, and the 4-Star weapons on this Phase 1 weapon Banner are:

Dauntless Evernight (sword)

Variation (rectifier)

Hollow Mirage (gauntlets)

Then in Phase 2 of version 1.0 we have Linyin's signature weapon, the Stringmaster rectifier, as the boosted 5-Star weapon on Absolute Pulsation. The 4-Star weapons boosted on this Phase 2 Banner are:

Jinzhou Keeper (rectifier)

Cadenza (pistols)

Lunar Cutter (sword)

Wuthering Waves 1.0 events and rewards

Here are the permanent events and rewards available in Wuthering Waves 1.0:

Gifts of Thawing Frost - Login event with a free 4-Star Sanhua character, Lustrous Tides, and Radiant Tides.

Awakening Journey - Reach Union Level milestones for rewards including 1,600 Astrites, x40 Lustrous Tides, and a 5-Star Winter Brume weapon of your choice.

Beginner's Choice Banner - Free standard 5-Star character of your choice for pulling 80 times.

Mail rewards - x10 Radiant Tides and x10 Lustrous Tides for simply logging in during version 1.0.

Rumbling Hollows - Clear Tower of Adversity: Stable Zone for rewards including a free 4-Star Yuanwu character.

Depths of Illusive Realm - Roguelike mode with rewards, including Astrite.

Six main story acts.

Companion Stories for Jiyan, Yinlin, and Lingyang.

As well as these permanent content and starter rewards, we're getting two limited-time special events during version 1.0: Alloy Smelt and Overdash Club. Alloy Smelt is a combat event, and Alloy Smelt is a parkour event where you have to use items like the Grappling Hook to traverse across the map.

Both Alloy Smelt and Overdash Club reward Astrite and character and Echo development materials for completing certain challenges.

Hope you have fun starting Wuthering Waves!