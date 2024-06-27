Wuthering Waves Changli materials and Resonance Chain

Changli is a 5-Star Fusion character that will be added to Wuthering Waves during version 1.1.

While Changli is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Vermillion's Ploy Banner in version 1.1, she will eventually return to Wuthering Waves at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

To prepare for when you do get her, we've listed leaks of Changli's Ascension materials and Forte materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also briefly detailed Changli's kit and Resonance Chain.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Changli's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Changli's kit

Changli is a 5-Star Fusion character who uses a sword.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, and this is leaked beta information from encore.moe that could change upon her official release, here's a very brief summary of Changli's kit in Wuthering Waves:

Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Element : Fusion.

: Fusion. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Basic Attack : Blazing Enlightment.

: Blazing Enlightment. Resonance Skill : Tripartite Flames.

: Tripartite Flames. Resonance Liberation : Radiance of Fealty.

: Radiance of Fealty. Forte Circuit : Flaming Vow.

: Flaming Vow. Intro Skill : Obedience of Rules - Changli appears in mid-air, attacks the target, then enters True Sight, lasting for 12 seconds.

: Obedience of Rules - Changli appears in mid-air, attacks the target, then enters True Sight, lasting for 12 seconds. Outro Skill : Strategy of Duality - Increases the switched-in character's Fusion damage by 20% and their Resonance Liberation damage by 25%, lasting for 10 seconds. Switching to another character ends this effect.

: Strategy of Duality - Increases the switched-in character's Fusion damage by 20% and their Resonance Liberation damage by 25%, lasting for 10 seconds. Switching to another character ends this effect. Inherent Skill one : Secret Strategist - When Changli releases her True Sight Conquest basic attack or True Sight Charge basic attack, for each stack of Enflamement she has, her Fusion damage is increased by 5%.

: Secret Strategist - When Changli releases her True Sight Conquest basic attack or True Sight Charge basic attack, for each stack of Enflamement she has, her Fusion damage is increased by 5%. Inherent Skill two: Sweeping Force - When Changli releases her Flaming Sacrifice heavy attack or Radiance of Fealty Resonance Liberation, her Fusion damage bonus is increased by 20%, and she ignores 15% of the target's defence when dealing damage.

Changli builds Enflamement stacks as part of her Forte Skill, holding a maximum of four stacks. She builds one stack of Enflamement for every True Sight Conquest and True Sight Charge basic attack on hit, and four stacks for every Radiance of Fealty Resonance Liberation used.

Wuthering Waves Changli Forte materials

To get the most out of using Changli, you will have to unlock and level up her various Skill trees by using Forte materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to encore.moe for sourcing the information, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Sentinel's Dagger, Rings, and Metallic Drip materials to fully upgrade Changli's capabilities.

In total, here's all of the Forte materials you need for Changli:

x25 Crude Ring

x28 Basic Ring

x40 Improved Ring

x57 Tailored Ring

x25 Inert Metallic Drip

x28 Reactive Metallic Drip

x55 Polarized Metallic Drip

x67 Heterized Metallic Drip

x26 Sentinel's Dagger

20.3 million Shell Credits

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Changli's official release.

Wuthering Waves Changli Ascension materials

Just like Fortes, you need to use Changli Ascension materials to upgrade her raw stats and get her to level 90, and the higher Changli's Ascension level, the more you can invest in her Fortes.

With thanks again to encore.moe for sourcing the information, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Pavo Plum, Rage Tacet Core, and Ring materials for Changli to level her up and fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Changli in Wuthering Waves:

x4 Crude Ring

x12 Basic Ring

x12 Improved Ring

x4 Tailored Ring

x46 Rage Tacet Core

x60 Pavo Plum

170,000 Shell Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Changli's materials could change upon her official release.

Wuthering Waves Changli Resonance Chain

By getting duplicates of Changli from pulling her on Banners, you will receive her Wavebands, and you can also purchase a few Wavebands from the in-game shop. Wavebands are an important item, as they allow you to unlock Resonance Chain levels, with each level either improving an existing Skill or passive ability.

Keeping in mind this is leaked information from encore.moe that could change, here's Changli's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves:

Hidden Thoughts (RC1) : Changli's Tripartite Flames Resonance Skill and Flaming Vow heavy attack increases her damage dealt by 10%, and her resistance to interruption.

: Changli's Tripartite Flames Resonance Skill and Flaming Vow heavy attack increases her damage dealt by 10%, and her resistance to interruption. Pursuit of Desires (RC2) : Enflamement increases Changli's Crit Damage by 30%, lasting for 8 seconds.

: Enflamement increases Changli's Crit Damage by 30%, lasting for 8 seconds. Learned Secrets (RC3) : Changli's Radiance of Fealty Resonance Liberation damage is increased by 80%.

: Changli's Radiance of Fealty Resonance Liberation damage is increased by 80%. Polished Words (RC4) : Changli's Intro Skill increases the attack of all team members by 20%, lasting for 30 seconds.

: Changli's Intro Skill increases the attack of all team members by 20%, lasting for 30 seconds. Sacrificed Gains (RC5) : Changli's Attack Flaming Vow's heavy attack multiplier is increased by 50%, and when it is released, Changli's attack is increased by an additional 50%.

: Changli's Attack Flaming Vow's heavy attack multiplier is increased by 50%, and when it is released, Changli's attack is increased by an additional 50%. Realized Plans (RC6): Changli's Tripartite Flames Resonance Skill, Flaming Vow heavy attack, and Radiance of Fealty Resonance Liberation ignores an additional 40% of the target's defence when dealing damage.

Good luck levelling up Changli in Wuthering Waves!