The Thing: Remastered's first look at gameplay looks suitably terrifying

DreadXP's second Indie Horror Showcase 2024 was broadcast last night, ushering in a flood of new spooky game announcements, including a new trailer for the upcoming remaster of 2002 third-person survival shooter The Thing.

At less than two minutes long, it doesn't give away much, admittedly, but it's our first glimpse at The Thing: Remastered's gameplay. You can check out the teaser below, which shows off how the team at Nightdive is handling the remaster:

The Thing: Remastered takes place in a frozen arctic tundra where "a mysterious shape-shifting alien has wiped out the crew of the US Outpost #31 research facility". You play as Captain J.F. Blake (no relation), the leader of a United States Army Special Forces rescue team sent to "investigate the blood-curdling events that transpired in the original The Thing film".

"Trapped by the elements and at risk of infection by a horrific entity, Blake must keep his squad together to survive by gaining their trust and ensuring that their fear and paranoia don't get the best of them… or himself," the blurb teases.

The Thing: Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, via Steam PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and last-gen consoles in 2024. As yet, there's still no firm release date.

Of course, The Thing: Remastered wasn't the only update from last night, so I've embedded the full Indie Horror Showcase above for those who might have missed it. Hosted by the fabulous content creator John "red means scary" Wolfe, it's a creepy celebration of the best indie horror games currently in development. To support the event, there's a Steam page where you can play demos and add your favourite games from the showcase to your wishlist.