Pokémon Go Gigantamax, including how to get Gigantamax Pokémon and G-Max Moves explained
Every Gigantamax Pokémon currently in Pokémon Go listed.
Gigantamax refers to Pokémon whose appearance changes when they Dynamax and you can now catch Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Gigantamax Pokémon were added to Pokémon Go roughly a month after the arrival of Dynamax Pokémon during the Max Out Season. Gigantamax Pokémon are powerful creatures, making them a trouble to defeat but an asset to your team, so it's a good idea to know how to get Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Alongside this, it's also worth knowing what G-Max Moves are and the differences between a Gigantamax Max Battle and a regular Max Battle. There are a few slight changes you'll want to pay attention to!
On this page:
How to get Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go
To get a Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you first need to defeat it in a Max Battle at a Power Spot. Afterwards, you'll have a limited number of Premier Balls to catch the Gigantamax Pokémon. Run out of balls before catching it? Well it's time to win another Gigantamax Max Battle.
Keep in mind that Gigantamax Pokémon are incredibly powerful - ranked as six-star bosses in fact - so you most likely will need other players to help you defeat them. Just remember, since Remote Raid Passes can't be used for Max Battles, these players have to join the battle in-person. If you'd like to learn more about Gigantamax Max Battles, take a wander down into the next section.
For now, it's important to note you can not evolve a Dynamax Pokémon and have its final evolution become a Gigantamax Pokémon. This means if you evolve a Dynamax Charmander into a Dynamax Charizard, for example, said Charizard won't have the ability to Gigantamax. If you want a big fancy Charizard, you've got to successfully catch it after winning a Gigantamax Max Battle.
Catching a Gigantamax Pokémon will add it to your G-Max Pokédex and you'll be able to use it in Max Battles.
Gigantamax Max Battles in Pokémon Go explained
Gigantamax Max Battles work exactly the same as regular Max Battles in Pokémon Go, but with three notable differences - the number of players who can battle one Gigantamax Pokémon at the same time.
Firstly, entering a Gigantamax Max Battle will cost you 800 Max Particles. Remember - these Max Particles are only used if you win the Max Battle, so, if something does go wrong, then you don't have to worry about collecting more Max Particles.
Secondly, a maximum of 40 players can battle in a Gigantamax Max Battle at the same time. These 40 players will be divided into groups of four or lower, meaning there can be up to 10 groups battling the same Gigantamax Pokémon at the same time. Despite this division, every piece of damage you inflict on the Gigantamax Pokémon will count for everyone.
Thirdly, Gigantamax Pokémon are far more powerful than the Dynamax Pokémon you face in regular Max Battles. They are ranked at six-star bosses, which makes Gigantamax Pokémon one of the, if not the, toughest challenge you can face in Pokémon Go at the time of writing. You'll want to make sure you enter the battle with your strongest Dynamax Pokémon, or even Gigantamax Pokémon, and accompanied by other players or the fight will end very quickly.
Outside of these differences, the rules of Max Battles remain the same when battling a Gigantamax Pokémon. You'll still need to build up energy to enter Dynamax / Gigantamax form, need at least one Dynamax / Gigantamax Pokémon to enter the fight and, if all your Pokémon faint, you can cheer on your allies to add to their own Max Metres.
The rewards for successfully defeating a Gigantamax Pokémon also remain the same and can place a Gigantamax Pokémon at a Power Spot if you so chose. Doing so might even cause Dynamax Pokémon to appear in the wild…
G-Max Move in Pokémon Go explained
G-Max Move refers to a special attack that only Gigantamax Pokémon can use in Pokémon Go when in their giant form.
The G-Max Move is the first attack each Gigantamax Pokémon has access to and it's unique to each species of Pokémon who has the capability to Gigantamax. Thanks to this uniqueness, a G-Max Move is not the same type as the Pokémon's Fast Attack. This means, unlike with Dynamax Pokémon, you have a lot more flexibility when it comes to a Gigantamax Pokémon's Fast Attack.
A G-Max Move can be levelled up using Max Particles and the correct Candy to make it more powerful.
Outside of the G-Max Move, a Gigiantamax Pokémon also has access to the two other Max Moves - Max Guard and Max Spirit. These moves do have to be unlocked, and levelled up, using Max Particles and Candy.
Max Guard and Max Spirit work exactly the same way as they do with Dynamax Pokémon and here's a quick refresher if you need:
- Max Guard - Reduces damage from the Power Spot Boss.
- Max Spirit - Heals both your Pokémon and your allies.
Gigantamax Pokémon currently released in Pokémon Go
There are 33 Pokémon with the ability to Gigantamax in the Pokémon universe, but there are 32 Gigantamax forms. This is due to Flapple and Appletun sharing a Gigantamax, while Urshifu has a separate form depending on whether it's Single Strike or Rapid Strike Style.
Though, at the time of writing, not every Gigantamax Pokémon has been released into Pokémon Go and, judging by how we're still seeing new Mega Evolutions, it will be a while till they all will be.
Here are the Gigantamax Pokémon released in Pokémon Go so far, including their G-Max Moves:
|Pokémon
|Type and Debut
|G-Max Move
|Venusaur
|Grass and Poison
Debuted during GO Bigger in October 2024
|G-Max Vine Lash
|Charizard
|Fire and Flying
Debuted during GO Bigger in October 2024
|G-Max Wildfire
|Blastoise
|Water
Debuted during GO Bigger in October 2024
|G-Max Cannonade
Best of luck defeating those Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go! (You're going to need it…)