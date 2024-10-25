Pokémon Go Gigantamax, including how to get Gigantamax Pokémon and G-Max Moves explained

Gigantamax refers to Pokémon whose appearance changes when they Dynamax and you can now catch Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Gigantamax Pokémon were added to Pokémon Go roughly a month after the arrival of Dynamax Pokémon during the Max Out Season. Gigantamax Pokémon are powerful creatures, making them a trouble to defeat but an asset to your team, so it's a good idea to know how to get Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Alongside this, it's also worth knowing what G-Max Moves are and the differences between a Gigantamax Max Battle and a regular Max Battle. There are a few slight changes you'll want to pay attention to!

On this page:

How to get Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go To get a Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you first need to defeat it in a Max Battle at a Power Spot. Afterwards, you'll have a limited number of Premier Balls to catch the Gigantamax Pokémon. Run out of balls before catching it? Well it's time to win another Gigantamax Max Battle. Keep in mind that Gigantamax Pokémon are incredibly powerful - ranked as six-star bosses in fact - so you most likely will need other players to help you defeat them. Just remember, since Remote Raid Passes can't be used for Max Battles, these players have to join the battle in-person. If you'd like to learn more about Gigantamax Max Battles, take a wander down into the next section. Image credit: Niantic For now, it's important to note you can not evolve a Dynamax Pokémon and have its final evolution become a Gigantamax Pokémon. This means if you evolve a Dynamax Charmander into a Dynamax Charizard, for example, said Charizard won't have the ability to Gigantamax. If you want a big fancy Charizard, you've got to successfully catch it after winning a Gigantamax Max Battle. Catching a Gigantamax Pokémon will add it to your G-Max Pokédex and you'll be able to use it in Max Battles. Image credit: Niantic

G-Max Move in Pokémon Go explained G-Max Move refers to a special attack that only Gigantamax Pokémon can use in Pokémon Go when in their giant form. The G-Max Move is the first attack each Gigantamax Pokémon has access to and it's unique to each species of Pokémon who has the capability to Gigantamax. Thanks to this uniqueness, a G-Max Move is not the same type as the Pokémon's Fast Attack. This means, unlike with Dynamax Pokémon, you have a lot more flexibility when it comes to a Gigantamax Pokémon's Fast Attack. A G-Max Move can be levelled up using Max Particles and the correct Candy to make it more powerful. Image credit: Niantic Outside of the G-Max Move, a Gigiantamax Pokémon also has access to the two other Max Moves - Max Guard and Max Spirit. These moves do have to be unlocked, and levelled up, using Max Particles and Candy. Max Guard and Max Spirit work exactly the same way as they do with Dynamax Pokémon and here's a quick refresher if you need: Max Guard - Reduces damage from the Power Spot Boss.

Max Spirit - Heals both your Pokémon and your allies.