Now GAME's bungled Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pre-orders, too

GAME customers are once again facing a familiar wait to play the latest big gaming launch - this time, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - as the beleagured high street chain has failed, once again, to send out pre-order copies in a timely manner.

Customers say the retailer has taken payment but failed to provide their Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 copy on launch day - and with little to no communication on when it will actually arrive.

A note on GAME's support site has acknowledged this latest snafu, and said that affected orders are currently "processing". Eurogamer has contacted GAME parent company Frasers Group for more.

"We are aware some customers may have not received their delivery of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 yet," Game's Help website states. "We are currently processing these orders and will keep you updated with further information. We apologise for the delay."

GAME previously pushed customers to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with the promise of a Steelbook case and the ability to "pick up and play 10.25.24" - today's date.

But affected GAME customers have told Eurogamer that there's no sign of their copy, or the Steelbook, and that customer service representatives have said copies won't be delivered until at least next week.

"Pick up and play 10.25.24" | Image credit: GAME

In an email sent by GAME customer support, seen by Eurogamer, a service advisor acknowledges that the customer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 order "is part of a group of products that are experiencing delays as part of our website updates".

This refers to the ongoing issue Eurogamer reported on previously that results from GAME's systems being merged into those of Frasers Group. This has also blocked GAME customers from seeing older orders - or easily modifying or cancelling them - on GAME's website.

It's all left GAME customers once again in limbo - unhappy at having to wait, and unwilling to simply pick up a copy elsewhere due to the difficulties of getting a refund and the loss of GAME's Steelbook.

Earlier this month, GAME customers faced an anxious wait for copies of Silent Hill 2 to arrive - and when they did, they initially did so without the chain's offer of a Steelbook case included. Eurogamer reported previously on GAME customers waiting weeks, in and in some cases months, for missing pre-orders to arrive.