Black Ops 6 safe code and puzzle solution

You can open the safe upstairs at the safehouse in Black Ops 6 to get money and the Case Crack melee blueprint.

The safe code in Black Ops 6 is slightly randomised though, so you have to solve the other safehouse puzzles first if you want to unlock 'The Puzzles, Mason' Achievement or Trophy on top of picking up your rewards.

If you don't care about accolades, we've listed all of the possible Black Ops 6 safe codes below, but have also detailed the safe puzzle solution for those who do want to pop that Trophy/Achievement, or are just curious as to how it's solved.

Black Ops 6 safe code

Here are all of the possible Black Ops 6 safe codes that we've come across so far:

1836

2087

3196

4037

5024

7409

8935

Which code works for you depends on what phrase you get from the radio in the basement, after you solve all of the other safehouse puzzles. Once the phrase starts repeating, you need to match its clues with the numbers found printed all over the room with the radio in it.

To see the numbers, you need to use the backlight located in the piano room on the ground floor.

For example, the phrase during our first playthrough was:

He slumped on the couch, his wife's purse still missing. He noticed the calendar marked with his brother's birthday, just under the memorial flag.

So, we examined the items mentioned in this phrase with the backlight on to get the code 3196.

Once you have your code, go up the stairs found in the ground floor foyer, then take a left and enter the bedroom to find a safe beside the bed at the back. After entering your correct code, you get $1000, the Case Crack melee blueprint, and 'The Puzzles, Mason' Achievement/Trophy will also pop if you solved the other safe puzzles on your way to cracking this safe.

Black Ops 6 safe code puzzle solution

Here's step-by-step instructions on how to solve the safe code puzzle in Black Ops 6:

Go down to the boiler room. The boiler room is behind the door found at the start of this corridor. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Turn the boiler valve in the middle to zero, the fuel line on the left to 50, then hit the 'Pilot' button to the right. Go back to the boiler valve and turn it to 100. Go to the ground floor and pick up the backlight in the piano room. Solve the piano puzzle to open the basement door, to the right of the piano. Play the piano keys in this order to solve the puzzle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Head down the corridor and turn right to find a keypad by a locked door. Work out the correct code, Wordle-style, by entering numbers that have a fingerprint on them (this will reset and change numbers after five attempts). Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Enter the server room and solve the computer cipher by matching the numbers with letters, as shown in the cipher at the bottom of the screen (the code will always be a variation of the words Holding, Room, Bunker, and Open). Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Exit the server room and take a right to the end of the corridor, then go through the now unlocked door. Pick the lock of the door inside, Skyrim-style, by gently rotating the right thumbstick on controller, or your mouse on PC, then staying there for a few seconds when each spring starts glowing. Pick up the key inside the room you picked the lock to, then head back down the corridor and turn right to enter the room close to the 'Signal Weak' message pop-up. Change the Frequency and Amplitude on the radio until the waves match. Listen to the phrase from the radio, turn on your backlight, and search for the objects mentioned in the phrase inside this room. Enter the numbers found on these objects on the safe upstairs in the bedroom.

