Wuthering Waves 1.2 release date, 1.2 Banners

Wuthering Waves 1.2 marks the second major update for the open-world gacha game.

Below, you can find out the Wuthering Waves 1.2 release date and time, and who the 1.2 Banners are, including both character and weapon Banner details.

Wuthering Waves 1.2 release date

Wuthering Waves 1.2 will release on Thursday 15th August in the UK at 6am, but due to time zone differences, it actually releases on Wednesday 14th August at 10pm (PT) in the United States of America.

In more timezones, here's the release date and time for Wuthering Waves 1.2:

West Coast US : Wednesday 14th August, 10pm (PT)

: Wednesday 14th August, 10pm (PT) Central US : Thursday 15th August, 12am (CT)

: Thursday 15th August, 12am (CT) East Coast US : Thursday 15th August, 1am (ET)

: Thursday 15th August, 1am (ET) Japan : Thursday 15th August, 2pm (JST)

: Thursday 15th August, 2pm (JST) Australia : Thursday 15th August, 3pm (AET)

: Thursday 15th August, 3pm (AET) UK : Thursday 15th August, 6am (BST)

: Thursday 15th August, 6am (BST) Europe: Thursday 15th August, 7am (CEST)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves 1.2 Banners

Thanks to a recent blog post, we officially know that Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao are the new Banners in version 1.2 of Wuthering Waves. Zhezhi is a Glacio character who uses a rectifier and is on her Chromatic Prose Banner.

All of the 4-Star characters boosted on Zhezhi's 1.2 Banner are:

Chixia (Fusion)

Baizhi (Glacio)

Sanhua (Glacio)

Image credit: Kuro Games

Then in Phase 2 of version 1.2 we have Xiangli Yao, an Electro character who uses Gauntlets on his Celestial Revelation Banner. It's worth keeping in mind for your pulling plans that Xiangli Yao is also rewarded for free when you complete certain tasks as part of the By Moon's Grace event in version 1.2.

All of the 4-Star characters boosted on Xiangli Yao's 1.2 Banner are:

Danjin (Havoc)

Aalto (Aero)

Yuanwu (Electro)

Image credit: Kuro Games

Thanks to the same blog post, we know that Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao's signature weapons will run on the 1.2 Absolute Pulsation weapon Banners in Wuthering Waves. The 5-Star Rime-Draped Sprouts rectifier is Zhezhi's signature weapon, and the 5-Star Verity's Handle gauntlets is Xiangli Yao's signature weapon.

Here's all the 4-Star weapons boosted on Zhezhi's weapon Banner in 1.2:

Marcato (gauntlets)

Helios Cleaver (broadblade)

Novaburst (pistols)

Image credit: Kuro Games

Finally, here's all all the 4-Star weapons boosted on Xiangli Yao's weapon Banner in 1.2:

Dauntless Evernight (broadblade)

Jinzhou Keeper (rectifier)

Hollow Mirage (gauntlets)

Image credit: Kuro Games

