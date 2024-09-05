Best Loadouts in Black Ops 6 beta

Figuring out the best loadouts, weapons to use and perks to equip is a core part of Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

Each year's iteration of the game evolves core systems and adds new features that change how classes are customised, and what is possible within any given loadout.

It's no different with Black Ops 6, and several aspects - such as Wildcards and the new Combat Specialty system - add deeper elements to give plenty of reasons to dig deep and experiment with your custom loadouts.

On this page, we're going to be detailing some of the best loadouts you can put together, featuring meta weapons like the Jackal PDW, XM4, and more, running through just what makes them so good for their respective playstyles.

On this page:

Best all-round, starter loadout in Black Ops 6 beta

For anyone looking for something that’ll be a great place to start, look no further than the 'All-Rounder', our recommendation for a great starting loadout, perfect for all kinds of players:

The All-Rounder - best Black Ops 6 loadout for a balanced playstyle:

Primary : XM4

: XM4 Secondary : GS45

: GS45 Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perk 1 : Flak Jacket

: Flak Jacket Perk 2 : Dispatcher

: Dispatcher Perk 3 : Quartermaster

: Quartermaster Combat Specialty : Strategist

: Strategist Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Bonus Perk: Gung-Ho

Headlined by a weapon that’s great for taking down enemies well up to medium range, with options if you want to tailor it more to your preferred playstyle, the XM4 is a great place to start. Its high rate of fire could be compared to an SMG, whilst its early unlock makes it one you can immediately take advantage of as soon as reaching Level 4 and unlocking custom loadouts.

The full loadout of the 'All-Rounder', our recommended build for a starter loadout and a balanced playstyle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Our recommendations for equipment and perks complement the setup, keeping you surviving longer with explosive resistance from Flak Jacket, a quicker path to non-lethal scorestreaks with Dispatcher, and equipment recharges through Quartermaster. Add on Gung-Ho from the Perk Greed wildcard and the bonuses provided by the Strategist Combat Specialty - activated by equipping three perks of the same type - and you’ve got multiple mobility and score bonuses on top.

For more on this loadout and extra information on the best attachments to equip on the XM4, be sure to check out our best XM4 loadout and class build guide for all the key details.

Best SMG loadout in Black Ops 6 beta

There’s one weapon that dominated the beta’s first weekend and it headlines this next build, one that’s perfectly suited to all those who love fast-paced, close-quarters action:

The Run-and-Gunner - best Black Ops 6 loadout for speed and mobility:

Primary : Jackal PDW

: Jackal PDW Secondary : GS45

: GS45 Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Combat Specialty : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Bonus Perk: Gung-Ho

Very quickly after the Black Ops 6 beta began, the Jackal PDW was picked up as one of the best weapons of the bunch, packing a short time-to-kill (TTK) and all-round solid stats. This could be considered a better pick for the all-round class, but of course being an SMG, it doesn’t quite reach the same range as the XM4. However, it’s still very much a very strong weapon, and owners of the Vault Edition had access to its 'Scourge' variant that comes pre-equipped with a bunch of attachments that enhance its capabilities - so if you've purchased that edition, we highly recommend try it out!

The full loadout of the Run-and-Gunner, our recommended build for an SMG-based loadout focused on speed and mobility | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

As for the loadout, the approach was to build a class that focuses on stealth and mobility - that’s why we went with perks such as Ghost, Dexterity, Double Time, and Gung-Ho via the Perk Greed wildcard. Chuck a suppressor on the Jackal PDW, and you’re set for a silent, but deadly approach that is incredibly mobile and effective at close range.

If you’re curious for more details on this build, as well as what attachments you should pair with the primary SMG, check out our Jackal PDW loadout and class build guide.

Best close-quarters assault loadout in Black Ops 6 beta

An alternative to the previous SMG loadout, this next loadout is using a different primary weapon to achieve similar results, whilst taking advantage of the Overkill wildcard to lean even further into that close quarters playstyle:

CQC Assault - best Black Ops 6 loadout for close quarters combat:

Primary : C9 (MP5)

: C9 (MP5) Secondary : Marine SP

: Marine SP Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perk 1 : Assassin

: Assassin Perk 2 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Combat Specialty : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Overkill

The full loadout for CQC Assault, our recommended build for close quarters combat. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

A well-known weapon from past games, the MP5 - called the C9 in Black Ops 6 - is another solid SMG that was a fairly popular pick in the beta. Whilst it’s no doubt overshadowed by the Jackal PDW, the C9 is still very much a decent weapon worth taking for a spin. We’re recommending you use that, paired with the Marine SP shotgun - or its Unrepentant variant if you own the Vault Edition - and combine the two to become an unstoppable force of close-quarters power.

To back up this playstyle, we’re opting for perks that lean into mobility and survivability. Assassin lets you turn hunters into hunted by granting bonus score upon eliminating players on killstreaks and picking up the packs they drop, while Dexterity and Double Time each give you a set of mobility-based bonuses. Equipping all three of these Enforcer-type perks also unlocks their associated combat specialty, granting you a temporary movement speed and health regeneration buff.

The Unrepentant Mastercraft variant of the Marine SP shotgun, included with the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Additional equipment like the Stim Shot will keep you in the action with health regen and a Tac Sprint refresh, whilst the Assault Pack will keep you stocked up on ammo and equipment.

All in all, what this loadout lacks in range, it makes up for in being a perfect pairing on smaller maps.

Best close-quarters support loadout in Black Ops 6 beta

Taking cues from the inclusion of a shotgun in the previous loadout, this one’s taking less of a assault focus, and more of a close-quarters, support focus, intended for taking down enemy equipment and scorestreaks:

CQC Support - best Black Ops 6 loadout for a close-quarters support playstyle:

Primary : Marine SP

: Marine SP Secondary : Cigma 2B

: Cigma 2B Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perk 1 : Flak Jacket

: Flak Jacket Perk 2 : Engineer

: Engineer Perk 3 : Bankroll

: Bankroll Combat Specialty : N/A

: N/A Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Bonus Perk: Gung-Ho

The leading weapon here is of course the Marine SP, which many players will be able to make even better through attachments - unlocked either through levelling, or by taking advantage of the Unrepentant Mastercraft variant included within the game’s Vault Edition. The focus with the shotty is, of course, close quarters combat, whilst the Cigma 2B rocket launcher is intended purely for taking out enemy scorestreaks and equipment.

The full loadout for CQC Support, our recommended build for a close-quarters, support-focused playstyle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Beyond that, the perks help lean into that support role. Whilst Flak Jacket just provides some extra defence for you against enemy explosives, Engineer and Bankroll assist you in noticing enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls, and help you reach your own scorestreaks quicker, bringing in those teamplay elements. Along with Gung-Ho which gives a few bonuses including the ability to reload whilst tactical sprinting, you’ll be able to load a shot or two, whilst remaining incredibly mobile.

Throwing in an Assault Pack on top of all this, you’ll be able to stay stocked up and ready for a fight - whether against other players, or their scorestreaks plaguing the airspace.

Best Sniper Rifle loadout in Black Ops 6 beta

For those who prefer longer range combat with a sniper rifle, there was one sniper that garnered a lot of attention during the beta’s first weekend, and below we’ve got a build featuring it that any sniper fan will be curious about:

Recon Overwatch - best Black Ops 6 loadout for long-range sniper fans:

Primary : LR 7.62

: LR 7.62 Secondary : Jackal PDW

: Jackal PDW Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Upgrade : Trophy System

: Trophy System Perk 1 : Flak Jacket

: Flak Jacket Perk 2 : Dispatcher

: Dispatcher Perk 3 : Quartermaster

: Quartermaster Combat Specialty : Strategist

: Strategist Wildcard: Overkill

The headlining weapon of this loadout is of course, the LR 7.62, a bolt-action sniper rifle that’s great at delivering high damage across those long distances. With a high chance to land a one-shot kill, and paired with the Jackal PDW - another hugely popular weapon - this is a great pairing that gives strong options for both long and close range combat.

The full loadout for Recon Overwatch, our recommended build for long-range sniper fans - we're using the Brainstorm Mastercraft variant, which is unlocked along with a set of attachments, as part of the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Beyond that, the perks are focused on survivability and sustainability - Flak Jacket gives you that bonus explosive resistance, Dispatcher nets you non-lethal scorestreaks faster, and Quartermaster replenishes your equipment overtime. You could make this better by swapping out the Trophy System for an Assault Pack to then stock up on ammo, and even more lethal and tactical grenades, but it all depends how mobile you plan to be.

If this loadout sounds like one you want to experiment with and learn more about, be sure to head on over to our LR 7.62 loadout and class build guide, where we detail everything you need to know about what attachments to use, and how all its elements complement the overall feel and playstyle of the class.

Best LMG Support loadout in the Black Ops 6 beta

Similar to our previous CQC Support loadout, we’re taking a similar approach when it comes to our recommendation for an LMG-based class, looking at a mix of an assault and support:

Heavy Support (Overkill / Greed) - best Black Ops 6 loadout for a support-focused, LMG playstyle:

Primary : XMG

: XMG Secondary : Marine SP (or Cigma 2B w/ Perk Greed)

: Marine SP (or Cigma 2B w/ Perk Greed) Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perk 1 : Flak Jacket

: Flak Jacket Perk 2 : Dispatcher

: Dispatcher Perk 3 : Bankroll

: Bankroll Combat Specialty : N/A (or Strategist w/ Perk Greed)

: N/A (or Strategist w/ Perk Greed) Wildcard : Overkill (or Perk Greed)

: Overkill (or Perk Greed) Bonus Perk w/ Perk Greed: Quartermaster

There are a couple of approaches you can take with this loadout - both feature the XMG LMG, but one involves the use of Overkill as your wildcard, and the other instead opts for Perk Greed.

The full loadout for Heavy Support (Overkill), our recommended build for a support-focused, LMG-based playstyle that has strong close-range backup. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

If you go the Overkill route, you can load up a shotgun for more general combat purposes that’ll not only give you a good backup in the times you can’t reload the XMG’s 100-round mag, but also be a great close range alternative rather than spraying and praying with the LMG.

Alternatively, you could opt for a more demolitions focus, swapping out Overkill for Perk Greed and picking the Quartermaster perk for rechargeable equipment. In place of the shotgun, you can then go for the Cigma 2B launcher and be more able to take out enemy equipment and scorestreaks.

The full loadout for Heavy Support (Greed), our recommended built for a support-focused, LMG-based playstyle that has a focus on demolitions and eliminating enemy equipment and scorestreaks. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Both of these are worth looking into for LMG fans, but whether you create two separate loadouts or just edit them mid-match, the general setup when it comes to perks and equipment is the same - a focus on survivability, and earning scorestreaks faster. Additionally, if you opt for the Perk Greed approach, your Quartermaster will also activate the bonuses provided by the Strategist Combat Specialty.

Best Stealth-focused Marksman loadout in the Black Ops 6 beta

For anyone who wants a bit more flexibility across distances that’s similar to snipers, but with an assault rifle edge, this Marksman-Rifle-based loadout with a stealthy backup is something that’ll pique your interest:

Stealth Scout - best Black Ops 6 loadout for a stealthy, mid-long-range playstyle:

Primary : SWAT 5.56

: SWAT 5.56 Secondary : Jackal PDW

: Jackal PDW Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Perk 3 : Vigilance

: Vigilance Combat Specialty : Recon

: Recon Wildcard: Overkill

Whilst it’s found within more of a niche category, the SWAT 5.56 is a 3-round burst DMR, and is comparable to any other burst weapon you might’ve used in previous titles. Just as the description mentions, it features strong stability and is perfect for mid-range engagements. This is the headlining weapon and will get you in the scout playstyle. To complement the weapon and assist for any close-range, mobile advances you make, the Jackal PDW SMG paired with a suppressor is the ideal companion for the rifle.

The full loadout for Stealth Scout, our recommended build for a stealthy, mid-long range playstyle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

To lean further into that stealth playstyle, the perks here all support it - Ghost in particular is the key one here, keeping you hidden off enemy UAVs and more whilst moving, planting or defusing objectives, and more. Tracker allows you to see enemy footprints and auto-pings enemy locations just from spotting them while ADS-ing.

Vigilance is handy to keep you alert, notifying you when you’re appearing on the enemy radar - which may be common if stationary for too long, or firing your DMR. It’ll also keep your radars intact when enemies call in Counter UAVs too, keeping you alert on the enemy’s position.Thanks to a selection of three Recon perks, you’ll also get the associated Combat Specialty bonus too, which only deepens your stealth prowess and scouting capabilities.

The Recon Combat Specialty, activated by equipping three Recon (blue) perks.

On the whole, you’ll be a worthy teammate to have, controlling sightlines and spotting enemies from afar - including through walls upon respawn thanks to the Recon Combat Specialty. You could opt for a sniper rifle over the marksman if you’re wanting to be effective from a longer range, but the general approach remains the same.

For more Black Ops 6 guides, be sure to check out our various loadout pages, as well our tips and tricks, explainer guide on the new Omnimovement system, and all the bells and whistles it comes along with.