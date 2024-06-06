How to complete A Free Meal quest in Wuthering Waves

The A Free Meal side quest in Wuthering Waves tasks you with helping a Patroller with several of their problems at their current base. Each problem is a puzzle followed by a brief battle, so make sure you're well prepared for this.

Just like other side quests in Wuthering Waves, this one does reward you with some decent loot items and in-game currency. However, unlike other ones, it's rather short once you know how to do it so we highly recommend doing it when it appears for you. Also, this guide follows the first A Free Meal side quest as there are two parts.

Without further ado, here's how to complete the A Free Meal quest in Wuthering Waves.

How to start the A Free Meal quest in Wuthering Waves

To start the A Free Meal quest in Wuthering Waves you need to speak to the Jovial Patroller at the Distribution Center. This is south of Tiger's Maw, north of Dim Forest, west of Wuming Bay and wast of Port City of Guixu. We've marked its location on the map below for you:

When you get to the Distribution Center, speak to the Jovial Patroller (who you learn is called Minghu) and agree to help them to start the quest.

Wuthering Waves A Free Meal quest Rewiring Puzzle solution

Your first task is to Rewire the Circuit to begin the test on the nearby Sound Dampener. Here is the Rewiring Puzzle solution:

Once you've completed this puzzle you will need to protect the Dampener from a wave of Tacet Discords.

Wuthering Waves A Free Meal quest Module locations

Your second task is to put the Modules back in the correct spots to activate the second Sound Dampener. Follow the quest markers to the east side of the Distribution Center to get started.

The first Module can be found to the left of the northernmost marker on your map. This Module slot is on the wall to the right of a ladder and the Module insert is on the ground to the left. Use your Levitator ability to lift the Module insert and carry it over to the slot, then use the prompted command to connect it up.

The second Module can be found to the right of the nearby Sound Dampener (it's also the remaining quest marker on your map). The Module slot is on the wall here and the insert can be found on the floor to the left of it. Pick up the insert as you did before and connect it to the remaining slot.

Once you've done this, you'll need to protect the nearby Sound Dampener from another wave of Tacet Discords.

Wuthering Waves A Free Meal Quest Magnetic Box puzzle solution

Your final task is on the west side of the Distribution Center. Head here and you will see three Magnetic Boxes around the Sound Dampener. You need to move the boxes into the glowing blue slots around the Dampener.

The first box is the one closest to you when you enter the area. Do the following steps to get it into position:

From facing it at the entrance of this area, hit it forwards. Hit it left towards the Dampener and it will be in position.

The second box is the one on the far left side of this area. Use these steps to get it into position:

Stand as shown in the image below and hit it forwards. Stand facing the Dampener and hit it forwards. Hit it left towards the pile of crates. Hit it left again. Hit left once more. Hit it forwards towards the beacon and it will be in its slot.

The third and final box is the one at the far side of this area beneath the metal shelter. Do the following to get it into position:

Hit it forwards (the arrows on the ground will show you which directions it can travel in). Hit it right. Hit right again. Hit it right once more. Right, once again. Fact the beacon and hit it forward, it will then be in its final slot.

When all three are in place, you'll need to protect this Dampener from another wave of Tacet Discords. Once you've done this, you can head back to Minghu to finish the quest!

Wuthering Waves A Free Meal quest rewards explained

These are the rewards you get for completing A Free Meal quest in Wuthering Waves:

500 Union EXP

20 Astrite

2 Advanced Resonance Potions

2 Advanced Energy Core

18,000 Shell Credits

