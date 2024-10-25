You need to solve the piano puzzle in Black Ops 6 to continue the trail of saferoom puzzles that eventually lead to a safe code.

The piano can be a tricky puzzle to suss out in Black Ops 6, as you need to find the Russian symbols on the walls first by using the backlight - which are tough to remember on the fly, unless you're taking notes or screenshots.

So to speed things along, we've explained how to solve the piano puzzle in Black Ops 6 below. For help with the next puzzles, you can also check out our safe code and puzzle solution page.

Black Ops 6 piano puzzle solution

To solve the piano puzzle in Black Ops 6, you need to play the Mn, Pe, CN, Ao, Pe keys, in that exact order. The door to the right of the piano will open when you do this, leading the way to the rest of the saferoom puzzles that you need to solve to get the safe code.

For quick reference, here's a picture showing what order to play the keys in to solve the piano puzzle:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

To work this order out for yourself, pick up the backlight found on the table near the piano.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Then, shine the backlight on the wall behind the piano and follow the arrows to spot the other symbols written on the piano room walls.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Once you've made note of the order of these symbols, you can shine the backlight on the piano keys to display the symbols above the keys, then play them in the numbered order they appear on the walls.

Before you go down to the basement after solving the piano puzzle, make sure you've restored power in the boiler room, or you won't be able to go past the door at the bottom. Past this door, you'll find the keypad, computer cipher, lockpicking, and radio puzzles that you need to solve to get the code for the safe upstairs.

Hope you're enjoying the rest of the Black Ops 6 campaign!