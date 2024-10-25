Destiny 2 developer now "investigating an issue" with RNG weapon perks, days after telling players there was no issue at all

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has acknowledged it is "investigating a potential issue within [its] code for how RNG perks are generated" despite previously assuring players there was "no perk weighting active for any legendary weapon perks in Destiny 2".

For the last week or so, Destiny 2 fans have been debating if the "god roll" for its latest grenade launcher, VS Chill Inhibitor - "Envious Arsenal" and "Bait and Switch" - was being throttled. Despite both perks falling on other weapons with relative frequency, the chance of getting VS Chill Inhibitor with both perks was vanishingly slim, making some think Bungie was intentionally tipping the RNG scale to ensure this roll dropped very, very infrequently.

Cue "Weightgate".

At first, Bungie was clear: "Hey all, we had a conversation with our Sandbox folks this morning about this. There is no perk weighting active for any legendary weapon perks in Destiny 2," the Destiny support team insisted on X/Twitter.

"We have added perk attunement for Exotic Class Items in a recent update, but that's a different system."

The issue, however, becomes impossible to ignore when you look at the stats on sites like light.gg, a database that scrapes weapon perks from player inventories (cheers, PC Gamer).

From https://t.co/UHMtJruYV3 pic.twitter.com/bLtGyUVWyJ — light.gg (@lightdotgg) October 24, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a few days later Bungie posted to X/Twitter "regarding further reports of perk weighting", saying that whilst it has "confirmed that there is no intentional perk weighting on weapons within our content setup", it acknowledged that something was up, and was "now investigating a potential issue within our code for how RNG perks are generated".

"Many thanks to all players who have been contributing to data collection across the community. This data has been monumentally helpful with our investigation, and we are currently working on internal simulations to confirm your findings," the team said.

Regarding further reports of perk weighting:



While we have confirmed that there is no intentional perk weighting on weapons within our content setup, we are now investigating a potential issue within our code for how RNG perks are generated.



Many thanks to all players who have… — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) October 24, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

At the time of writing, Bungie is still investigating, but says it will provide more information "as soon as it is available".

Earlier this month, Bungie unveiled Destiny: Rising, a free-to-play mobile version of its sci-fi shooter series developed in collaboration with Chinese publisher NetEase, that's set to receive a "limited access closed alpha test" on iOS and Android this November.