Wuthering Waves Zhezhi materials, kit, and Resonance Chain

Zhezhi is a 5-Star Glacio character that will be added to Wuthering Waves during version 1.2.

While Zhezhi is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 1.2, she will eventually return to Wuthering Waves at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

To prepare for when you do get her, we've listed leaks of Zhezhi's Ascension materials and Forte materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also briefly detailed Zhezhi's kit and Resonance Chain.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Zhezhi's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Zhezhi's kit

Zhezhi is a 5-Star Glacio character who uses a Rectifier.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, and this is leaked beta information from encore.moe that could change upon her official release, here's a brief summary of Zhezhi's kit in Wuthering Waves:

Image credit: Kuro Games

Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Element : Glacio.

: Glacio. Weapon : Rectifier.

: Rectifier. Basic Attack : Dimming Brush.

: Dimming Brush. Resonance Skill : Depiction.

: Depiction. Enhanced Resonance Skill 1 : Stroke of Genius.

: Stroke of Genius. Enhanced Resonance Skill 2 : Creation's Zenith.

: Creation's Zenith. Resonance Liberation : Spiritful Animation.

: Spiritful Animation. Forte Circuit : Ink and Wash.

: Ink and Wash. Intro Skill : Brilliance in a Brush - Zhezhi attacks the target with Glacio damage.

: Brilliance in a Brush - Zhezhi attacks the target with Glacio damage. Outro Skill : Carve and Draw - The incoming Resonator has their Resonance Skill damage Amplified by 20% for one second, or until they are switched out.

: Carve and Draw - The incoming Resonator has their Resonance Skill damage Amplified by 20% for one second, or until they are switched out. Inherent Skill one : Dash the Brush - When casting her Stroke of Genius or Stroke of Maestro Resonance Skill, Zhezhi's attack is increased by 6% for 22 seconds. This can be stacked up to three times.

: Dash the Brush - When casting her Stroke of Genius or Stroke of Maestro Resonance Skill, Zhezhi's attack is increased by 6% for 22 seconds. This can be stacked up to three times. Inherent Skill two: Ornament - After her Outro Skill is activated, Zhezhi restores 15 Resonance Energy to the incoming Resonator.

Zhezhi's kit is all about building 'Afflatus' stacks, with how many stacks she has affecting what her Resonance Skill and Heavy attacks do. Zhezhi builds Afflatus by performing Normal Attacks (basic, charged, plunging) and by using her Intro Skill.

Here's how Afflatus changes Zhezhi's attacks:

Conjuration Heavy Attack (with at least 30 Afflatus stacks) - Phantasmic Imprint: Middle is summoned.

Pressing the Resonance Skill (with at least 60 Afflatus stacks) - Phantasmic Imprint: Left and Right are summoned on the ground.

Holding the Resonance Skill, or pressing the Resonance Skill in mid-air (with at least 60 Afflatus stacks) - Phantasmic Imprint: Left and Right are summoned in the air.

Only one of each of Phantasmic Imprint: Left, Middle, and Right can exist at the same time, with each lasting for 15 seconds.

Wuthering Waves Zhezhi Forte materials

Monument Bell. | Image credit: Kuro Games

To get the most out of using Zhezhi, you will have to unlock and level up her various Skill trees by using Forte materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to encore.moe for sourcing the information, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Monument Bell, Howler Core, and Helix materials to fully upgrade Zhezhi's capabilities.

In total, here's all of the Forte materials you need for Zhezhi:

x25 LF Howler Core

x28 MF Howler Core

x40 HF Howler Core

x57 FF Howler Core

x25 Lento Helix

x28 Adagio Helix

x55 Andante Helix

x67 Presto Helix

x26 Monument Bell

20.3 million Shell Credits

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Zhezhi's official release.

Wuthering Waves Zhezhi Ascension materials

Lanternberry. | Image credit: Kuro Games

Just like Fortes, you need to use Zhezhi Ascension materials to upgrade her raw stats and get her to level 90, and the higher Zhezhi's Ascension level, the more you can invest in her Fortes.

With thanks again to encore.moe for sourcing the information, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Lanternberry, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core, and Howler Core materials for Zhezhi to level her up and fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Zhezhi in Wuthering Waves:

x4 LF Howler Core

x12 MF Howler Core

x12 HF Howler Core

x4 FF Howler Core

x46 Sound-Keeping Tacet Core

x60 Lanternberry

170,000 Shell Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Zhezhi's materials could change upon her official release.

Wuthering Waves Zhezhi Resonance Chain

By getting duplicates of Zhezhi from pulling her on Banners, you will receive her Wavebands, and you can also purchase a few Wavebands from the in-game shop. Wavebands are an important item, as they allow you to unlock Resonance Chain levels, with each level either improving an existing Skill or passive ability.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Keeping in mind this is leaked information from encore.moe that could change, here's Zhezhi's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves:

Vitality (RC1) : The maximum Inklit Spirits summoned by Zhezhi's Spiritual Animation Resonance Liberation increases by six.

: The maximum Inklit Spirits summoned by Zhezhi's Spiritual Animation Resonance Liberation increases by six. Anatomy (RC2) : When casting her Stroke of Maestro Resonance Skill, Zhezhi restores 15 Resonance Energy and increases her Crit Rate by 10% for 25 seconds.

: When casting her Stroke of Maestro Resonance Skill, Zhezhi restores 15 Resonance Energy and increases her Crit Rate by 10% for 25 seconds. Resemblance (RC3) : When casting her Depiction Resonance Skill, or Stroke of Genius/Stroke of Maestro Forte Circuit, Zhezhi's attack increases by 15%, stacking up to three times and lasting for 25 seconds.

: When casting her Depiction Resonance Skill, or Stroke of Genius/Stroke of Maestro Forte Circuit, Zhezhi's attack increases by 15%, stacking up to three times and lasting for 25 seconds. Hue (RC4) : When casting her Spiritful Animation Resonance Liberation, the attack of Resonators on the team increases by 20% for 30 seconds.

: When casting her Spiritful Animation Resonance Liberation, the attack of Resonators on the team increases by 20% for 30 seconds. Proper Structuring (RC5) : For every three Inklit Spirits summoned by Zhezhi's Spiritful Animation Resonance Liberation, one extra Inklit Fairy is summoned to perform a Coordinated Attack, dealing 140% of Inklit Spirit's damage that is considered Basic Attack damage.

: For every three Inklit Spirits summoned by Zhezhi's Spiritful Animation Resonance Liberation, one extra Inklit Fairy is summoned to perform a Coordinated Attack, dealing 140% of Inklit Spirit's damage that is considered Basic Attack damage. Imitation and Inheritance (RC6): When casting her Stroke of Genius or Stroke of Maestro Resonance Skill, an extra Fairy Sketch will be summoned to deal 160% of Stroke of Genius' damage, which is considered Basic Attack damage.

Good luck levelling up Zhezhi in Wuthering Waves!