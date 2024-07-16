Wuthering Waves Xiangli Yao materials, kit, and Resonance Chain

Xiangli Yao is a 5-Star Electro character that will be added to Wuthering Waves during version 1.2.

While Xiangli Yao is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on his Banner in version 1.2, he will eventually return to Wuthering Waves at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

To prepare for when you do get him, we've listed leaks of Xiangli Yao's Ascension materials and Forte materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also briefly detailed Xiangli Yao's kit and Resonance Chain.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Xiangli Yao's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.Watch on YouTube

Xiangli Yao's kit

Xiangli Yao is a 5-Star Electro character who uses Gauntlets.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, and this is leaked beta information from encore.moe that could change upon his official release, here's a brief summary of Xiangli Yao's kit in Wuthering Waves:

Image credit: Kuro Games

Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Element : Electro.

: Electro. Weapon : Gauntlets.

: Gauntlets. Basic Attack : Probe.

: Probe. Resonance Skill : Deduction.

: Deduction. Enhanced Resonance Skill 1 (with 100 Capacity) : Decipher.

: Decipher. Enhanced Resonance Skill 2 (in Intuition) : Divergence.

: Divergence. Enhanced Resonance Skill 3 (in Intuition with 5 Performance Capacity) : Law of Reigns.

: Law of Reigns. Resonance Liberation : Cogitation Model.

: Cogitation Model. Forte Circuit : Forever Seeking.

: Forever Seeking. Intro Skill : Principle - Xiangli Yao attacks the target with Electro damage.

: Principle - Xiangli Yao attacks the target with Electro damage. Outro Skill : Chain Rule - When the incoming Resonator's Basic Attack hits a target, Xiangli Yao will attack the same target, dealing Electro damage equal to 237.63% of his attack. This attack can be triggered once every two seconds, up to three times.

: Chain Rule - When the incoming Resonator's Basic Attack hits a target, Xiangli Yao will attack the same target, dealing Electro damage equal to 237.63% of his attack. This attack can be triggered once every two seconds, up to three times. Inherent Skill 1 : Knowing - Xiangli Yao gains a 15% Electro damage bonus.

: Knowing - Xiangli Yao gains a 15% Electro damage bonus. Inherent Skill 2: Focus - When in the Intuition mode triggered by his Resonance Liberation, Xiangli Yao's resistance to interruption is enhanced.

Xiangli Yao's kit is built around obtaining Capacity and Performance Capacity stacks, while managing the Intuition mode that activates after his Resonance Liberation is used.

Xiangli Yao can hold up to 100 Capacity, and he obtains Capacity for every Probe Basic Attack and Deduction Resonance Skill on hit. When Xiangli Yao has 100 Capacity, his Deduction Resonance Skill is replaced with Decipher, which is considered Resonance Liberation damage.

However, when in the Intuition mode triggered by his Resonance Liberation, Xiangli Yao cannot obtain Capacity, and instead builds Performance Capacity. He can hold up to five Performance Capacity, with one gained as soon as his Resonance Liberation is activated, one when Stage 1 of his Pivot Impale Basic Attack hits a target, two when Stage 2 and 3 of Pivot Impale hits a target, and two for every Resonance Skill Divergence on hit. Finally, Xiangli Yao obtains three Performance Capacity for every Revamp Mid-air Attack on hit.

When Xiangli Yao is in the Intuition mode with five Performance Capacity stacks, his Divergence Resonance Skill is replaced with Law of Reigns, which is also considered Resonance Liberation damage.

Wuthering Waves Xiangli Yao Forte materials

Unending Destruction. | Image credit: Kuro Games

To get the most out of using Xiangli Yao, you will have to unlock and level up his various Skill trees by using Forte materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to encore.moe for sourcing the information, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Unending Destruction, Whisperin Core, and Cadence materials to fully upgrade Xiangli Yao's capabilities.

In total, here's all of the Forte materials you need for Xiangli Yao:

x25 LF Whisperin Core

x28 MF Whisperin Core

x40 HF Whisperin Core

x57 FF Whisperin Core

x25 Cadence Seed

x28 Cadence Bud

x55 Cadence Leaf

x67 Cadence Blossom

x26 Unending Destruction

20.3 million Shell Credits

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Xiangli Yao's official release.

Wuthering Waves Xiangli Yao Ascension materials

Violet Coral. | Image credit: Kuro Games

Just like Fortes, you need to use Xiangli Yao Ascension materials to upgrade his raw stats and get him to level 90, and the higher Xiangli Yao's Ascension level, the more you can invest in his Fortes.

With thanks again to encore.moe for sourcing the information, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Violet Coral, Hidden Thunder Tacet Core, and Whisperin Core materials for Xiangli Yao to level him up and fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Xiangli Yao in Wuthering Waves:

x4 LF Whisperin Core

x12 MF Whisperin Core

x12 HF Whisperin Core

x4 FF Whisperin Core

x46 Hidden Thunder Tacet Core

x60 Violet Coral

170,000 Shell Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Xiangli Yao's materials could change upon his official release.

Wuthering Waves Xiangli Yao Resonance Chain

By getting duplicates of Xiangli Yao from pulling on his Banner, you will receive his Wavebands, and you can also purchase a few Wavebands from the in-game shop. Wavebands are an important item, as they allow you to unlock Resonance Chain levels, with each level either improving an existing Skill or passive ability.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Keeping in mind this is leaked information from encore.moe that could change, here's Xiangli Yao's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves:

Prodigy of Protégés (RC1) : After casting his Intro Skill, Xiangli Yao's attack increases by 20%, lasting for 18 seconds.

: After casting his Intro Skill, Xiangli Yao's attack increases by 20%, lasting for 18 seconds. Traces of Predecessors (RC2) : When casting the Deduction Resonance Skill, or his Resonance Liberation, Xiangli Yao's Crit Rate is increased by 30%, and his Crit Damage increases by 8%, lasting for two seconds.

: When casting the Deduction Resonance Skill, or his Resonance Liberation, Xiangli Yao's Crit Rate is increased by 30%, and his Crit Damage increases by 8%, lasting for two seconds. Ruins of Ancient (RC3) : After using his Resonance Liberation , the next five casts of his Resonance Skills get a 63% Damage Bonus.

: After using his Resonance Liberation , the next five casts of his Resonance Skills get a 63% Damage Bonus. Vessel of Rebirth (RC4) : After using Xiangli Yao's Resonance Liberation, all team members' Resonance Liberation gets a 25% Damage Bonus for 30 seconds.

: After using Xiangli Yao's Resonance Liberation, all team members' Resonance Liberation gets a 25% Damage Bonus for 30 seconds. End of Stars (RC5) : Xiangli Yao's Outro Skill gets an additional Damage Multiplier of 170%, and his Resonance Liberation's Damage Multiplier is increased by 100%.

: Xiangli Yao's Outro Skill gets an additional Damage Multiplier of 170%, and his Resonance Liberation's Damage Multiplier is increased by 100%. Scents of Mortal Life (RC6): The Hypercubes obtained from Xiangli Yao's Resonance Liberation are enhanced, increasing the Damage Multiplier of his Law of Reigns Resonance Skill by 100%.

Good luck levelling up Xiangli Yao in Wuthering Waves!