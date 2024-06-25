Wuthering Waves Jinhsi materials and Resonance Chain

Jinhsi is a 5-Star Spectro character that will be added to Wuthering Waves during version 1.1.

While Jinhsi is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 1.1, she will eventually return to Wuthering Waves at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

To prepare for when you do get her, we've listed leaks of Jinhsi's Ascension materials and Forte materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed Jinhsi's kit and Resonance Chain.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Jinhsi's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Jinhsi's kit

Jinhsi is a 5-Star Spectro character who uses a broadblade.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, and this is leaked beta information from encore.moe that could change upon her official release, here's a very brief summary of Jinhsi's kit in Wuthering Waves:

Image credit: Kuro Games

Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Element : Spectro.

: Spectro. Weapon : Broadblade.

: Broadblade. Basic Attack : Slash of Breaking Dawn.

: Slash of Breaking Dawn. Forte Circuit : Luminal Synthesis.

: Luminal Synthesis. Resonance Skill : Trailing Lights of Eons.

: Trailing Lights of Eons. Resonance Liberation : Purge of Light.

: Purge of Light. Intro Skill : Loong's Halo - Jinhsi attacks the target with Spectro damage.

: Loong's Halo - Jinhsi attacks the target with Spectro damage. Outro Skill : Temporal Bender - With the power of homologous with the Sentinel, Jinhsi reduces the cooldown of Eras in Unity to one second. This lasts for one second.

: Temporal Bender - With the power of homologous with the Sentinel, Jinhsi reduces the cooldown of Eras in Unity to one second. This lasts for one second. Inherent Skill one : Radiant Surge - Jinhsi's Spectro damage bonus is increased by 20%.

: Radiant Surge - Jinhsi's Spectro damage bonus is increased by 20%. Inherent Skill two: Converged Flash - Jinhsi Intro Skill gains 50% additional damage.

Jinhsi builds Incandescence as part of her Forte Skill, holding a maximum of 50 Incandescence. When she is on the team, all nearby characters on the team gain Eras in Unity, and when characters with Eras in Unity deal damage with an attribute, Jinhsi gains one Incandescence. Damage of the same attribute can provide up to one Incandescence every three seconds.

Wuthering Waves Jinhsi Forte materials

Sentinel's Dagger. | Image credit: Kuro Games

To get the most out of using Jinhsi, you will have to unlock and level up her various Skill trees by using Forte materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to encore.moe for sourcing the information, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Sentinel's Dagger, Howler Core, and Waveworn Residue materials to fully upgrade Jinhsi's capabilities.

In total, here's all of the Forte materials you need for Jinhsi:

x25 LF Howler Core

x28 MF Howler Core

x40 HF Howler Core

x57 FF Howler Core

x25 Waveworn Residue 210

x28 Waveworn Residue 226

x55 Waveworn Residue 235

x67 Waveworn Residue 239

x26 Sentinel's Dagger

20.3 million Shell Credits

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Jinhsi's official release.

Wuthering Waves Jinhsi Ascension materials

Gloom Slough. | Image credit: Kuro Games

Just like Fortes, you need to use Jinhsi Ascension materials to upgrade her raw stats and get her to level 90, and the higher Jinhsi's Ascension level, the more you can invest in her Fortes.

With thanks again to encore.moe for sourcing the information, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Gloom Slough, Elegy Tacet Core, and Howler Core materials for Jinhsi to level her up and fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves:

x4 LF Howler Core

x12 MF Howler Core

x12 HF Howler Core

x4 FF Howler Core

x46 Elegy Tacet Core

x60 Gloom Slough

170,000 Shell Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Jinhsi's materials could change upon her official release.

Wuthering Waves Jinhsi Resonance Chain

By getting duplicates of Jinhsi from pulling her on Banners, you will receive her Wavebands, and you can also purchase a few Wavebands from the in-game shop. Wavebands are an important item, as they allow you to unlock Resonance Chain levels, with each level either improving an existing Skill or passive ability.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Keeping in mind this is leaked information from encore.moe that could change, here's Jinhsi's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves:

Abyssal Ascension (RC1) : When Jinhsi uses her 'Incarnation' basic attack or 'Crescent Divinity' Resonance Skill, one stack of Herald of Revival is gained, which can stack up to four times and last for six seconds. Additionally, when using the 'Illuminous Epiphany' Resonance Skill, Jinhsi consumes all stacks of Herald of Revival, with each stack increasing the damage of Illuminous Epiphany by 20%.

: When Jinhsi uses her 'Incarnation' basic attack or 'Crescent Divinity' Resonance Skill, one stack of Herald of Revival is gained, which can stack up to four times and last for six seconds. Additionally, when using the 'Illuminous Epiphany' Resonance Skill, Jinhsi consumes all stacks of Herald of Revival, with each stack increasing the damage of Illuminous Epiphany by 20%. Chronofrost Repose (RC2) : Jinhsi recovers 50 Incandescence while staying out of combat for more than four seconds. This effect can only be triggered once every four seconds.

: Jinhsi recovers 50 Incandescence while staying out of combat for more than four seconds. This effect can only be triggered once every four seconds. Celestial Incarnate (RC3) : Jinhsi gains 25% Incandescence and a stack of Immortal's Descendancy after using her Intro Skill. Every stack of Immortal's Descendancy increases attack by two, up to 20 stacks, lasting for three seconds.

: Jinhsi gains 25% Incandescence and a stack of Immortal's Descendancy after using her Intro Skill. Every stack of Immortal's Descendancy increases attack by two, up to 20 stacks, lasting for three seconds. Benevolent Grace (RC4) : When casting her 'Purge of Light' Resonance Liberation or 'Illuminous Epiphany' Resonance Skill, all nearby characters on the team gain a 20% damage bonus to all attributes for 20 seconds.

: When casting her 'Purge of Light' Resonance Liberation or 'Illuminous Epiphany' Resonance Skill, all nearby characters on the team gain a 20% damage bonus to all attributes for 20 seconds. Frostfire Illumination (RC5) : The damage multiplier of Jinhsi's 'Purge of Evil' Resonance Liberation is increased by 120%.

: The damage multiplier of Jinhsi's 'Purge of Evil' Resonance Liberation is increased by 120%. Comes Spring when Chill Exhausts (RC6): The damage multiplier for Jinhsi's 'Illuminous Epiphany' Resonance Skill is increased by 45%, and the multiplier increase gained by Incandescence is increased by an additional 71%.

Good luck levelling up Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves!