Call of Duty Black Ops 6 sits on "mixed" Steam user score as players report performance issues

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is currently sitting on a "mixed" Steam user score as players on PC report performance issues and crashes.

Threads on the game's Steam discussion pages and subreddit show players are trying all kinds of things to ameliorate the issue, from uninstalling other applications, removing auto-start apps, and disabling the anti-cheats of other games.

"Even deleting all folders off [the] pc and re-downloading everything" hasn't worked.

"Every time I click start campaign my game crashes to desktop. No problem's playing multiplayer though," commented one player.

"My campaign starts. I can play for a few minutes and THAN [sic] crash to desktop without any error messages, driver all new!" said one respondent.

"I bought it yesterday and haven't been able to play one single game," added another unhappy player. "It always closes when I try to start the game. I reinstalled it and still, I cant even load into the menu. What in the actual ****."

Responses include "same, hecking stupid", "still the same for me", and "it's gotta be a[n] Activision issue I hope they fix it fast it’s unfair".

"Same here - rubbish. Why do nobody test their games anymore before releasing them," opined one particularly unhappy commenter.

Another simply wrote: "Call of Crashes 6".

As yet, there's been no formal word on Call of Duty's social media channels acknowledging the issues, but of 2200+ Steam reviews posted so far, almost half have been negative, and most negative reviews seem to reference performance issues. Others are chiefly unhappy with the Call of Duty launcher.

