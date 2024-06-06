The Save the World? Save the Cat! side quest in Wuthering Waves is one that tasks you with finding a cat for a very worried owner.

This side quest is the beginning of a set of things you need to do in Wuthering Waves to get your hands on one of the multiple in-game Trophies on offer.

Without further ado, here's our Save the World? Save the Cat! walkthrough for Wuthering Waves and our Kitten First Trophy explainer.

On this page:

Wuthering Waves Save the World? Save the Cat! walkthrough

To complete the Save the World? Save the Cat! side quest in Wuthering Waves you need to find Xiaoju's cat Lulu and return him to her.

To start this side quest you need to speak to Xiaoju on the road leading into the east side of Taoyuan Vale. This area is between Central Plains and Gorges of Spirits, south of Gubei Pass, south-west of Qichi Village and north-east of Stone Pile Plain.

We've marked Xiaoju's location on the map below for you:

Speak to Xiaoju to learn that her cat Lulu has gone missing. Luckily, Lulu hasn't gone far. Once you finish speaking to Xiaoju look at your map and you should see a new quest marker just south-west of your current location.

Head towards this marker's location and you should see a large Blossom tree at the top of a cliff. Climb to this tree (we found it easiest to use the stairs on the west side of the marker).

When you get to the top, climb up to the middle level of the tree and you'll find Lulu is simply chilling there. Approach him and then use the prompted command to pick him up when you're close enough.

Once you've done this, head back down to Xiaoju and speak to her again to complete the quest.

Your rewards for completing this quest are:

x2 Medium Resonance Potion

x2 Medium Energy Core

x1 Medium Sealed Tube

3,000 Shell Credits

Completing this side quest is the first of multiple steps you need to take to get the Kitten First Trophy.

Wuthering Waves Kitten First Trophy explained

The Kitten First Trophy is one of the Rover's Journey trophies you can unlock in Wuthering Waves. Obtaining this trophy will earn you five Astrite and it will count towards your overall completion of this section.

To unlock the Kitten First Trophy it seems you'll need to complete all of the Save the World? Save the Cat! quests which start with the one we've walked you through above and should continue in the form of daily quests.

However, it's important to note that at the time of writing we haven't been able to confirm this.

We will update this section as we learn more.

That's all for now!