Wuthering Waves next Banner and current Banner, list of all Banners in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Banners are what you can spend your Tide currency on to pull for characters and weapons in the game's gacha system.

Every character event Banner (also called Convenes) runs for three weeks, making way for the next Banner. These event Banners have a single 5-Star character with boosted pull odds, and three boosted 4-Star characters.

There's also a weapon Banner that changes its featured 5-Star and 4-Star pulls every three weeks alongside the character Banner refresh, and four permanent Banners available with their own unique character and weapon pools.

To help you decide who to save your Tides for next, we've detailed what the next and current Banners are in Wuthering Waves below, along with a list of all Banners that have ran in the game since its 1.0 launch.

For all other information on current and future events, check out our version 1.0 schedule.

Wuthering Waves next Banner event characters

For these temporary event character Banners, you have to use Radiant Tides to pull on them, and this Banner changes every three weeks.

The next Banner in Wuthering Waves is Yinlin, who is a 5-star Electro rectifier-user on her When Thunder Pours Banner. She is available from Thursday 13th June, and all of the boosted 4-Star characters on Yinlin's next Banner are:

Taoqi (Havoc)

Aalto (Aero)

Yuanwu (Electro)

Wuthering Waves next weapon event Banner

Absolute Pulsation, Wuthering Waves' weapon event Banner, changes its temporarily boosted 5-Star and 4-Star weapons every three weeks, at the same time new event character Banners are added, and you must use Forging Tides to pull on this weapon Banner.

We're getting Yinlin's signature, the 5-Star Stringmaster rectifier on the next weapon event Banner in Wuthering Waves. Yinlin's weapon Banner starts on Thursday 13th June, and all of the 4-Star weapons boosted on the next weapon Banner in Wuthering Waves are:

Jinzhou Keeper (rectifier)

Cadenza (pistols)

Lunar Cutter (sword)

Wuthering Waves current character event Banner

The current character Banner in Wuthering Waves ends on Thursday 13th June. You can check exactly how long a Banner has left in your own server time by checking under the Banner name.

The current Banner in Wuthering Waves features Jiyan, a 5-star Aero broadblade-user on his Prevail the Lasting Night Banner. All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Jiyan's current Banner are:

Danjin (Havoc)

Chixia (Fusion)

Mortefi (Fusion)

Wuthering Waves current weapon event Banner

The current weapon Banner runs until Thursday 13th June.

The current weapon event Banner in Wuthering Waves features the new 5-Star Verdant Summit broadblade, Jiyan's signature. Here's all of the 4-Star weapons boosted on the current weapon Banner in Wuthering Waves:

Dauntless Evernight (sword)

Variation (rectifier)

Hollow Mirage (gauntlets)

Wuthering Waves Utterance of Marvels Banner

You can spend your Lustrous Tides on the permanent Utterance of Marvels Banner. However, once you've pulled 50 times on it (or get your 5-Star before this), Utterance of Marvels will no longer be available - but you do unlock the Beginner's Choice Banner. More details on this in the next section.

It's worth using your Lustrous Tides on the Utterance of Marvels Banner, as there's a 20% discount for a set of 10 ten pulls, so you get ten for the price of eight, and you are guaranteed a 5-Star character within these 50 total pulls, so really, you get a 5-Star after using 40 Lustrous Tides. Keep in mind that you can't do single pulls on this Novice Banner because of its discount.

There are five 5-Star characters you can get from the Utterance of Marvels Banner in Wuthering Waves:

Verina

Encore

Calcharo

Jianxin

Lingyang

Here's the 4-Star characters available in the Utterance of Marvels Banner:

Aalto

Baizhi

Chixia

Danjin

Mortefi

Sanhua

Taoqi

Yangyang

Yuanwu

Wuthering Waves Beginner's Choice Banner

Once the Utterance of Marvels Banner disappears when you pull 50 times on it (or get your 5-Star before this), the Beginner's Choice Banner will activate. With Beginner's Choice, you use your Lustrous Tides to pull for a standard 5-Star character of your choice, and you are guaranteed your desired 5-Star after 80 pulls.

For every 10 pulls you make on Tidal Chorus, you are guaranteed at least one 4-Star character or weapon.

Here are the five 5-Star characters you can choose on the Beginner's Choice Banner in Wuthering Waves:

Verina

Encore

Calcharo

Jianxin

Lingyang

Here's the 4-Star characters available in the Beginner's Choice Banner:

Aalto

Baizhi

Chixia

Danjin

Mortefi

Sanhua

Taoqi

Yangyang

Yuanwu

Wuthering Waves Tidal Chorus Banner

All 5-Star characters and weapons that will never be boosted in the limited-time event character Banners are available in Tidal Chorus, a permanent Banner, and for every 10 pulls you make with Lustrous Tides on Tidal Chorus, you are guaranteed at least one 4-Star character or weapon.

You are also guaranteed to pull a 5-Star character after spending 80 Lustrous Tides.

Here are all the 5-Star characters you can get from the Tidal Chorus Banner:

Verina

Encore

Calcharo

Jianxin

Lingyang

There are a lot more 4-Star items than 5-Stars in the Banner, so here's every 4-Star character you can get from Tidal Chorus:

Aalto

Baizhi

Chixia

Danjin

Mortefi

Sanhua

Taoqi

Yangyang

Yuanwu

Wuthering Waves Drawn Edges weapon Banner

The permanent Drawn Edges weapon Banner in Wuthering Waves lets you pick one of the 5-Star weapons that will never be boosted on the event weapon Banner, then after 80 pulls you are guaranteed to get the weapon you picked.

You are also guaranteed to get a 4-Star character or weapon for every 10 pulls you make with Lustrous Tides on this permanent weapon Banner.

Here are all the 5-Star weapons you can get from the Drawn Edges weapon Banner:

Emerald of Genesis (sword)

Lustrous Razor (broadblade)

Static Mist (pistols)

Abyss Surges (gauntlets)

Cosmic Ripples (rectifier)

And here's all of the 4-Star weapons you can get from the Drawn Edges weapon Banner:

Dauntless Evernight (broadblade)

Discord (broadblade)

Helios Cleaver (broadblade)

Commando of Conviction (sword)

Lunar Cutter (sword)

Overture (sword)

Undying Flame (pistols)

Cadenza (pistols)

Novaburst (pistols)

Amity Accord (gauntlets)

Marcato (gauntlets)

Hollow Mirage (gauntlets)

Jinzhou Keeper (rectifier)

Variation (rectifier)

Comet Flare (rectifier)

You can also pull any of the 4-Stars characters available on Tidal Chorus from the Drawn Edges weapon Banner.

List of all Banners in Wuthering Waves

As Wuthering Waves has just launched, there are only two character event Banners we have confirmed so far. When more get added, or official details are made available, we'll add to the table below so you can see the entire history of its limited-time Banners.

For future reference, keep in mind that each Banner rerun will be different. It will have the same 5-Star character, but a different pool of boosted 4-Star characters.

The table below shows the entire history of all character Banners in Wuthering Waves:

Banner name 5-Star character 4-Star characters Banner dates Prevail the Lasting Night Jiyan Danjin, Chixia, Mortefi 23rd May, 2024 to 13th June When Thunder Pours Yinlin Taoqi, Aalto, Yuanwu 13th June, 2024, to 2nd July, 2024

Good luck pulling on Banners in Wuthering Waves!