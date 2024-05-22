Wuthering Waves Calcharo materials, kit, and Resonance Chain

Calcharo is a 5-Star Electro character available as of the Wuthering Waves 1.0 launch version.

Calcharo is featured as one the boosted 5-Star characters in the permanent Tidal Chorus, Beginner's Choice, and Utterance of Marvels Banners, and you can also get Calcharo by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner in Wuthering Waves.

To prepare for when you get him, we've listed Calcharo's Ascension materials and Forte materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed Calcharo's kit and Resonance Chain.

Keep in mind that this is datamined pre-download information, so Calcharo's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.Watch on YouTube

Wuthering Waves Calcharo kit

Calcharo is a 5-Star Electro character who uses a broadblade, and is best used in a DPS (damage per second) role. To get the most out of Calcharo's huge damage potential, you need to perform well-timed combos while in his Deathblade Gear state.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills.

Keeping in mind that this is datamined pre-load information from encore.moe that could change upon his official release, here's a summary of Calcharo's kit in Wuthering Waves:

Image credit: Kuro Games

Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Element : Electro.

: Electro. Weapon : Broadblade.

: Broadblade. Basic Attack : Gnawing Fangs.

: Gnawing Fangs. Forte Circuit : Hunting Mission.

: Hunting Mission. Resonance Skill : Extermination Order - Calcharo performs up to three consecutive attacks that deal Electro damage. If Calcharo is switched off field, or if his Extermination Order Resonance Skill is not performed again within a certain time limit, this skill enters a cooldown. Extermination Order does not interrupt Calcharo's basic attack combo.

: Extermination Order - Calcharo performs up to three consecutive attacks that deal Electro damage. If Calcharo is switched off field, or if his Extermination Order Resonance Skill is not performed again within a certain time limit, this skill enters a cooldown. Extermination Order does not interrupt Calcharo's basic attack combo. Resonance Liberation : Phantom Etching - Calcharo attacks the target with Electro damage, and he enters the Deathblade Gear state. In this state, Calcharo's regular basic attack is replaced with the Hounds Roar basic attack, and his dodge counter deals increased damage that is considered Resonance Liberation damage. As part of the Hounds Roar attack, Calcharo can perform up to five consecutive attacks that deal Electro damage that is considered basic attack damage. Lastly, after the Deathblade Gear state ends, Calcharo's next Intro Skill is replaced with the Necessary Means Intro Skill instead, which deals Electro damage that is considered Intro Skill damage.

: Phantom Etching - Calcharo attacks the target with Electro damage, and he enters the Deathblade Gear state. In this state, Calcharo's regular basic attack is replaced with the Hounds Roar basic attack, and his dodge counter deals increased damage that is considered Resonance Liberation damage. As part of the Hounds Roar attack, Calcharo can perform up to five consecutive attacks that deal Electro damage that is considered basic attack damage. Lastly, after the Deathblade Gear state ends, Calcharo's next Intro Skill is replaced with the Necessary Means Intro Skill instead, which deals Electro damage that is considered Intro Skill damage. Intro Skill : Wanted Outlaw - Calcharo attacks the target with Electro damage.

: Wanted Outlaw - Calcharo attacks the target with Electro damage. Outro Skill : Shadowy Raid - Calcharo summons a Phantom to support the character on the field, clearing the targets in front with a slash. The Phantom's attack deals Electro damage equal to 195.98% plus 391.96% of Calcharo's attack.

: Shadowy Raid - Calcharo summons a Phantom to support the character on the field, clearing the targets in front with a slash. The Phantom's attack deals Electro damage equal to 195.98% plus 391.96% of Calcharo's attack. Inherent Skill one : Bloodshed Awaken - When casting the Mercy heavy attack, Calcharo's Resonance Liberation damage bonus is increased by 10% for 15 seconds.

: Bloodshed Awaken - When casting the Mercy heavy attack, Calcharo's Resonance Liberation damage bonus is increased by 10% for 15 seconds. Inherent Skill two : Revenant Rush - When Calcharo's Death Messenger heavy attack hits the target, the damage taken by Calcharo is reduced by 15% for five seconds.

: Revenant Rush - When Calcharo's Death Messenger heavy attack hits the target, the damage taken by Calcharo is reduced by 15% for five seconds. Inherent Skill three: Skillful Cooking - Has a chance to produce special dishes when cooking.

Calcharo's basic active Skills

Calcharo's basic attack can perform up to four consecutive hits that deal Electro damage, and his heavy attack consumes stamina to attack a target, also dealing Electro damage.

For his mid-air attack, Calcharo consumes stamina to perform a mid-air plunging attack that deals Electro damage, and Calcharo can use a basic attack after a successful dodge to attack the target and deal Electro damage.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Calcharo's Forte Circuit Skill

When Calcharo has accumulated three Cruelty, his heavy attack is replaced with the Mercy heavy attack, and when using Mercy, Calcharo consumes the three Cruelty to deal Electro damage that is considered heavy attack damage. Calcharo also recovers Resonance Energy and Concerto Energy after using Mercy.

Calcharo can hold up to three Cruelty, and he accumulates one Cruelty when his Extermination Order Resonance Skill hits a target. However, Cruelty can't be acquired in the Deathblade Gear state.

In the Deathblade Gear state, Calcharo's Forte Gauge is replaced with Killing Intent, which stacks up to five times. Calcharo gains one Killing Intent stack when his Hounds Roar basic attack hits the target.

When Calcharo has five Killing Intent, his basic attack is replaced with the Death Messenger heavy attack, and when using Death Messenger, Calcharo consumes five Killing Intent to deal Electro damage that is considered Resonance Liberation damage. It also recovers Resonance Energy and Concerto Energy.

Wuthering Waves Calcharo Forte materials

Monument Bell. | Image credit: Kuro Games

To get the most out of using Calcharo, you will have to unlock and level up his various Skill trees by using Forte materials, which vary from character-to-character. With the latest datamined pre-load information sourced from prydwen.gg, you'll need to farm a lot of Monument Bell, Waveworn Residue, and Ring materials to fully upgrade Calcharo's capabilities.

In total, here's all of the Forte materials you need for Calcharo:

x25 Crude Ring

x28 Basic Ring

x40 Improved Ring

x57 Tailored Ring

x25 Waveworn Residue 210

x28 Waveworn Residue 226

x55 Waveworn Residue 235

x67 Waveworn Residue 239

x26 Monument Bell

20.3 million Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Calcharo Ascension materials

Iris. | Image credit: Kuro Games

Just like Fortes, you need to use Calcharo Ascension materials to upgrade his raw stats and get him to level 90, and the higher Calcharo's Ascension level, the more you can invest in his Fortes.

With thanks to prydwen.gg again for sourcing the information, you'll need to farm a lot of Iris, Thundering Tact Core, and Ring materials for Calcharo to level him up and fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Calcharo in Wuthering Waves:

x4 Crude Ring

x12 Basic Ring

x12 Improved Ring

x4 Tailored Ring

x46 Thundering Tacet Core

x60 Iris

170,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Calcharo Resonance Chain

By getting duplicates of Calcharo from pulling him on Banners, you will receive his Wavebands, and you can also purchase a few Wavebands from the in-game shop. Wavebands are an important item, as they allow you to unlock Resonance Chain levels, with each level either improving an existing Skill or passive ability.

Image credit: Kuro Games

With datamined pre-load information sourced from encore.moe, here is Calcharo's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves:

Covert Negotiation (RC1) : When Calcharo's Extermination Order Resonance Skill hits a target, it recovers an additional 10 Resonance Energy. This can be triggered once every 20 seconds.

: When Calcharo's Extermination Order Resonance Skill hits a target, it recovers an additional 10 Resonance Energy. This can be triggered once every 20 seconds. Zero-Sum Game (RC2) : After Calcharo uses his Wanted Criminal or Necessary Means Intro Skills, his Resonance Skill damage bonus is increased by 30% for 15 seconds.

: After Calcharo uses his Wanted Criminal or Necessary Means Intro Skills, his Resonance Skill damage bonus is increased by 30% for 15 seconds. Iron Fist Diplomacy (RC3) : During the Deathblade Gear state, Calcharo's Electro damage bonus is increased by 25%.

: During the Deathblade Gear state, Calcharo's Electro damage bonus is increased by 25%. Dark Alliance (RC4) : After using his Outro Skill, the Electro damage bonus of all team members is increased by 20% for 30 seconds.

: After using his Outro Skill, the Electro damage bonus of all team members is increased by 20% for 30 seconds. Unconventional Compact (RC5) : The Wanted Criminal and Necessary Means Intro Skills deal 50% more damage.

: The Wanted Criminal and Necessary Means Intro Skills deal 50% more damage. The Ultimatum (RC6): When using the Death Messenger Resonance Liberation, Calcharo summons two Phantoms to perform coordinated attacks. Each Phantom deals Electro damage equal to 100% of Calcharo's attack, which is considered Resonance Liberation damage.

Good luck levelling up Calcharo in Wuthering Waves!