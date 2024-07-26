Netflix's BioShock adaptation will be a "more personal" film "as opposed to a grander, big project"

Netflix's BioShock adaptation has been "reconfigured" to be a "more personal" film with a tighter budget.

That's according to producer Roy Lee, who told fans at a panel at San Diego Comic-Con that changes at the top of Netflix's movie department have seen the budget streamlined.

"The new regime has lowered the budgets," Lee added, as reported by Variety.

"So we're doing a much smaller version... It's going to be a more personal point of view, as opposed to a grander, big project."

Lee also told the audience that Netflix had also changed its "compensation strategy" so that, like more traditional film production studios, bonuses are attached to viewership, "motivat[ing] the producers to actually do a move that gets a bigger audience".

