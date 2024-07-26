PSA: This weekend is your last chance to buy from the Xbox 360 online marketplace

This is your friendly reminder that Microsoft is set to close its Xbox 360 digital store on 29th July – that's next Monday – so you have just a few days left to make the most of those last discounts on some of the best Xbox 360 games of the generation.

Microsoft announced a raft of discounts on Xbox 360 digital games back in May. Whilst some games will live on via other platforms and services – including Microsoft's comprehensive backwards compatibility system – there are a handful of games that will disappear from sale forever. So, if you've ever fancied one, now's the time to pick it up.

X user Kalyoshika has shared a list of the games/DLC that "will not survive", as well as "a couple of games that are going from cheap, easy-to-get digital copies", to "impossible-to-get, expensive, piracy only, jump-through-hoops to play".

Whilst it's not clear what, exactly, publishers and developers are doing to archive and preserve their games, KaL adds: "There have been people diligently trying to get everything possible backed up in some form, once the store is turned off for good it'll really be hog wild time for modders."

Alright alright people want it so here it is. The Xbox 360 store is being obliterated from orbit on July 29, 2024 so I've written a non-exhaustive thread here of a few interesting games/DLC that will not survive*. Some are on sale others...not on sale.🧵 pic.twitter.com/a8Mn2pIX09 — KaL (@Kalyoshika) July 24, 2024

For the full list of what's on sale and being removed, head to the Xbox website.

ICYMI, the team at Double Fine is offering Xbox 360 owners free digital codes for Kinect Party - the sequel to its eccentric title Happy Action Theater - ahead of the console's digital store closure later this month.