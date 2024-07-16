Wuthering Waves 1.2 marks the second major update for the open-world gacha game.

Thanks to drip marketing on social media, it's all but confirmed who the next 5-Star characters on the next Banners will be, so we've detailed what we know about the Wuthering Waves 1.2 Banners below.

We've also got a 1.2 release date estimate for Wuthering Waves below, but keep in mind that this is just speculation, as no official release date has been announced, as of writing.

1.2 Banners

As their drip marketing has now started on social media, it's all but confirmed that Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao are the 1.2 Banners in Wuthering Waves. According to leaker Uncle Birdie Window (relayed by hxg_diluc on X), Zhezhi is a Glacio support, and Xiangli Yao is an Electro DPS who uses Gauntlets.

In the same leak, it's claimed that Xiangli Yao will also be given as a free reward!

We don't know who the 4-Star characters are on Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao's Banners just yet, but we'll update this page when official information is available.

1.2 release date estimate

As version 1.1 was brought forward by a week, we don't actually know if 1.2 will release on 9th or 16th August. However, we will know when the version 1.1 Phase 2 Banners activate on Monday, 22nd July, as the Banner countdown timer will tell us how long is left on them.

Remember, due to time zone differences, version 1.2 will likely release on 8th or 15th August in North America.

Hope you enjoy version 1.2 when it releases!