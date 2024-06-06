Wuthering Waves 1.1 release date and 1.1 Banners

Wuthering Waves 1.1 marks the first major update for the open-world gacha game, adding a new area, two new 5-Star characters, and lots of adjustments to Echoes and other systems.

Below, you can find out the Wuthering Waves 1.1 release date, who the 1.1 Banners are, and everything else we know coming to version 1.1 in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 release date

Wuthering Waves 1.1 will release on Friday 28th June in the UK, but due to time zone differences, it's actually likely to release on Thursday 27th June in the United States, depending on how long the update takes.

If following the same pattern as its 1.0 launch time (which these gacha games often do), then you should be able to play 1.1 at either 3am or 4am (BST) / 11pm or 12am (ET). However, this is just an estimate, so you might have longer to wait.

With this in mind, here's the estimated release date and time for Wuthering Waves 1.1 in other timezones:

East Coast US : Thursday 27th June, 11pm (ET)

: Thursday 27th June, 11pm (ET) Central US : Thursday 27th June, 10pm (CT)

: Thursday 27th June, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Thursday 27th June, 8pm (PT)

: Thursday 27th June, 8pm (PT) Australia : Friday 28th June, 1pm (AET)

: Friday 28th June, 1pm (AET) Japan : Friday 28th June, 12pm (JST)

: Friday 28th June, 12pm (JST) Europe : Friday 28th June, 5am (CEST)

: Friday 28th June, 5am (CEST) UK: Friday 28th June, 4am (BST)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Banners

Thanks to a recent blog post, we know that Jinhsi and Changli are the new Banners in version 1.1 of Wuthering Waves. They will get their own 5-Star Banners, but we don't know who the boosted 4-Star characters on them will be just yet.

Although we don't know much about them officially, beta leaks point to Jinhsi being a Spectro broadblade-user, and Changli being a Fusion sword-user.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Everything else we know about Wuthering Waves 1.1

Thanks to information revealed in the same blog post noted above, here's everything else we know about Wuthering Waves 1.1:

New 'Mt. Firmament' area to explore.

New 'Jué' boss.

More playable characters, challenges, mechanics, and buffs for Depths of Illusive Realm.

The Shell Credit costs of Echo development will be reduced.

The reward cutscene for Tacet Fields will be removed.

The yield of Echoes and Echo development materials will be increased.

Prerequisite to unlock the custom keybinding will be lowered to Union Level 2.

The current controller shortcut to open the chat will be changed to open the map.

Option to invert the Y-axis.

Although not noted in the blog post, it's very likely that there will also be new limited-time events to take part in during version 1.1 as well.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Hope you enjoy version 1.1!