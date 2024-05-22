Wuthering Waves Jiyan materials, kit, and Resonance Chain

Jiyan is a 5-Star Aero character added to Wuthering Waves in the very first event Banner of its 1.0 launch.

While Jiyan is featured as a boosted 5-Star character on his Prevail the Lasting Night Banner in version 1.0, he will eventually return to Wuthering Waves at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

To prepare for when you get him, we've listed Jiyan's Ascension materials and Forte materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed Jiyan's kit and Resonance Chain.

Keep in mind that this is datamined pre-download information, so Jiyan's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

On this page:

Wuthering Waves Jiyan kit

Jiyan is a 5-Star Aero character who uses a broadblade, and is best used in a main DPS (damage per second) role for your AOE (area of effect) needs.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Keeping in mind that this is datamined pre-load information from encore.moe that could change upon his official release, here's a summary of Jiyan's kit in Wuthering Waves:

Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Element : Aero.

: Aero. Weapon : Broadblade.

: Broadblade. Basic Attack : Lone Lance.

: Lone Lance. Resonance Skill : Windqueller - Jiyan dashes forward, dealing Aero damage.

: Windqueller - Jiyan dashes forward, dealing Aero damage. Resonance Liberation : Emerald Storm: Prologue - Jiyan enters the Qingloong mode for increased anti-interruption, and his basic attack, heavy attack, and dodge counter are converted into the Lance of Qingloong heavy attack. While using Lance of Qingloong, Jiyan can perform up to three continuous attacks of Aero damage, which is considered heavy attack damage.

: Emerald Storm: Prologue - Jiyan enters the Qingloong mode for increased anti-interruption, and his basic attack, heavy attack, and dodge counter are converted into the Lance of Qingloong heavy attack. While using Lance of Qingloong, Jiyan can perform up to three continuous attacks of Aero damage, which is considered heavy attack damage. Forte Circuit : Qingloong at War.

: Qingloong at War. Intro Skill : Tactical Strike - Jiyan pierces the target in mid-air, dealing Aero damage.

: Tactical Strike - Jiyan pierces the target in mid-air, dealing Aero damage. Outro Skill : Discipline - When the next character's (or other characters on a nearby team that activates an Outro Skill) heavy attack hits a target, Jiyan summons Qingloong to launch a coordinated attack, dealing Aero damage equal to 313.40% of his attack. This attack lasts for eight seconds, and can be triggered once every second, up to two times.

: Discipline - When the next character's (or other characters on a nearby team that activates an Outro Skill) heavy attack hits a target, Jiyan summons Qingloong to launch a coordinated attack, dealing Aero damage equal to 313.40% of his attack. This attack lasts for eight seconds, and can be triggered once every second, up to two times. Inherent Skill one : Heavenly Balance - After casting his Intro Skill, Jiyan's attack increases by 10%, lasting for 15 seconds.

: Heavenly Balance - After casting his Intro Skill, Jiyan's attack increases by 10%, lasting for 15 seconds. Inherent Skill two: Tempest Taming - When Jiyan attacks a target, his Crit Damage increases by 12%, lasting for for eight seconds.

Jiyan's basic active Skills

Jiyan's basic attack can perform up to five consecutive hits, dealing Aero damage, while his heavy attack consumes stamina to thrust forward, also dealing Aero damage.

Holding the basic attack button during Jiyan's heavy attack, activates Windborne Strike after his heavy attack ends, dealing Aero damage. Alternatively, if you release Jiyan's basic attack during a heavy attack, an Abyssal Slash is instead released after Jiyan's heavy attack ends, dealing Aero damage.

For his mid-air attack, Jiyan consumes stamina to perform a mid-air plunge, dealing Aero damage. After this plunging attack, Jiyan can use a basic attack to perform a follow-up attack that deals Aero damage. Additionally, after using Jiyan's Windborne Strike heavy attack or the Windqueller Resonance Skill in the air, he can perform a mid-air attack, dealing Aero damage.

Lastly, Jiyan can use a basic attack after a successful Dodge to attack the target, dealing Aero damage.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Jiyan's Forte Circuit Skill

When casting his Windqueller Resonance Skill, if Jiyan's has 30 Resolve or more, then he consumes 30 points of Resolve to increase the damage of this Windqueller by 20%. When Jiyan is in Qingloong Mode, the damage of his Windqueller is still increased by 20%, but he no longer consumes Resolve.

When casting his regular Resonance Liberation, if Jiyan has 30 Resolve more more, 30 points of Resolve are consumed to activate Emerald Storm: Finale, which deals Aero damage that is considered heavy attack damage. Emerald Storm: Finale can also be cast in mid-air at low altitude.

Jiyan can hold up to 60 Resolve, and he accumulates Resolve when his Lone Lance normal attack or Intro Skill hits a target. However, if Jiyan does not hit a target within 15 seconds, his Resolve gradually decreases.

Wuthering Waves Jiyan Forte materials

Monument Bell. | Image credit: Kuro Games

To get the most out of using Jiyan, you will have to unlock and level up his various Skill trees by using Forte materials, which vary from character-to-character. With the latest datamined pre-load information sourced from prydwen.gg, you'll need to farm a lot of Monument Bell, Waveworn Residue, and Howler Core materials to fully upgrade Jiyan's capabilities.

In total, here's all of the Forte materials you need for Jiyan:

x25 LF Howler Core

x28 MF Howler Core

x40 HF Howler Core

x57 FF Howler Core

x25 Waveworn Residue 210

x28 Waveworn Residue 226

x55 Waveworn Residue 235

x67 Waveworn Residue 239

x26 Monument Bell

20.3 million Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Jiyan Ascension materials

Pecok Flower. | Image credit: Kuro Games

Just like Fortes, you need to use Jiyan Ascension materials to upgrade his raw stats and get him to level 90, and the higher Jiyan's Ascension level, the more you can invest in his Fortes.

With thanks to prydwen.gg again for sourcing the information, you'll need to farm a lot of Pecok Flower, Roaring Rock Fist, and Howler Core materials for Jiyan to level him up and fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves:

x4 LF Howler Core

x12 MF Howler Core

x12 HF Howler Core

x4 FF Howler Core

x46 Roaring Rock Fist

x60 Pecok Flower

170,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Jiyan Resonance Chain

By getting duplicates of Jiyan from pulling him on Banners, you will receive his Wavebands, and you can also purchase a few Wavebands from the in-game shop. Wavebands are an important item, as they allow you to unlock Resonance Chain levels, with each level either improving an existing Skill or passive ability.

Image credit: Kuro Games

With datamined pre-load information sourced from encore.moe, here is Jiyan's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves:

Benevolence (RC1) : Jiyan's Windqueller Resonance Skill can be used one more time, and when casting Windqueller, the Resolve cost is decreased by 15.

: Jiyan's Windqueller Resonance Skill can be used one more time, and when casting Windqueller, the Resolve cost is decreased by 15. Versatility (RC2) : After casting his Intro Skill, Jiyan gains 30 Resolve and his attack is increased by 28% for 15 seconds. This can be triggered once every 15 seconds.

: After casting his Intro Skill, Jiyan gains 30 Resolve and his attack is increased by 28% for 15 seconds. This can be triggered once every 15 seconds. Spectation (RC3) : When casting his Windqueller Resonance Skill, Emerald Storm: Prelude Resonance Liberation, Emerald Storm: Finale Resonance Skill, or Intro Skill, Jiyan's Crit Rate is increased by 16% and his Crit Damage is increased by 32% for eight seconds.

: When casting his Windqueller Resonance Skill, Emerald Storm: Prelude Resonance Liberation, Emerald Storm: Finale Resonance Skill, or Intro Skill, Jiyan's Crit Rate is increased by 16% and his Crit Damage is increased by 32% for eight seconds. Prudence (RC4) : When casting Jiyan's Emerald Storm: Prelude Resonance Liberation or Emerald Storm: Finale Resonance Liberation, the heavy attack damage bonus of all team members is increased by 25% for 30 seconds.

: When casting Jiyan's Emerald Storm: Prelude Resonance Liberation or Emerald Storm: Finale Resonance Liberation, the heavy attack damage bonus of all team members is increased by 25% for 30 seconds. Resolution (RC5) : The damage multiplier of Jiyan's Outro Skill is increased by 120%, and when Jiyan's attacks hit a target, his attack is increased by 3% for eight seconds, stacking up to 15 times. This effect is immediately maxed after Jiyan uses his Intro Skill.

: The damage multiplier of Jiyan's Outro Skill is increased by 120%, and when Jiyan's attacks hit a target, his attack is increased by 3% for eight seconds, stacking up to 15 times. This effect is immediately maxed after Jiyan uses his Intro Skill. Fortitude (RC6): Every time Jiyan's heavy attack, Intro Skill, or Windqueller Resonance Skill is used, he gains one stack of Momentum, stacking up to two times. Jiyan's Emerald Storm: Finale Resonance Liberation consumes all Momentum, with each stack consumed increasing the damage multiplier of Emerald Storm: Finale by 120%.

Good luck levelling up Jiyan in Wuthering Waves!