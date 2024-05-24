Pecok Flower is an Ascension material that mainly grows in the Central Plains area of the Jinzhou region in Wuthering Waves.

It's used as an Ascension material for Jiyan, the Rover, and Encore in Wuthering Waves, but the flower might also be required to level up other characters in the future.

Unfortunately, you can't farm Pecok Flowers indefinitely, as there is a respawn time, so we'll cover where to find Pecok Flowers below so you can get as many as possible in one farming route.

What are Pecok Flowers used for in Wuthering Waves?

Pecok Flowers are a large pink-coloured flower material local to the Jinzhou region in Wuthering Waves, and seem to be most common in the Central Plains area.

The only characters who currently need Pecok Flowers to Ascend in Wuthering Waves are Jiyan, the Rover, and Encore, who all require x60 Pecok Flowers for full Ascension. Including visiting vendors, we've found 42 Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves so far, so it takes a minimum of two farming days to reach this number. Or, you can join a friend's world in co-op to pick their Pecok Flowers if they don't need them.

Wuthering Waves Pecok Flower locations

Pecok Flowers are usually found in groups in the Central Plains area of the Jinzhou region, so when you come across one location you can usually collect multiple Pecok Flowers, which can lower the farming time.

Here's details on all the areas we've found so far that you can find Pecok Flower locations in Wuthering Waves:

Taoyuan Vile

We've found 19 Pecok Flowers in the Taoyuan Vile area, which makes it the best farming location for Pecock Flowers in Wuthering Waves. Taoyuan Vile is found just northwest of the Jinzhou city hub.

For farming, fast travel to the northern Resonance Beacon then jump down west to pick up the two Pecock flowers before the lone house, then go to the other side of the house and loot the clump of four flowers. Then, jump over to the small field to the south to pick up five flowers.

Walk around the eastern edge of the village to pick a single Pecok Flower by the steps, and a clump of two on the other side of the steps. Next, glide down outside of the village to get a single Pecok Flower beside a small tree, then travel slightly northwest to get the five flowers on either side of the steps leading back into the village.

We're nearly there! Go up the path into the village to get a single flower by the Tongtong child NPC, then head out the western exit by Tongtong to get the final two Pecock Flowers near the village, by the tree.

The last two Pecok Flowers in this general area are south of Taoyuan Vile, so fast travel to the Resonance Beacon to the southeast, then make your way to the lone house in the south to find the flowers in the small garden on the western side of the building.

Tiderise Cliff

We've found eight Pecok Flowers in the Tiderise Cliff, which is located just northeast of the Jinzhou city hub.

For farming, fast travel to the Resonance Beacon in the south, then pick up the two flowers outside the lone house. Then head down to the house by the pier to get two more flowers slightly apart from each other. Go to the bookshelf by the dog at the bottom to get the last flower here.

Next, use the Resonance Beacon just north from this area, then glide east to find the last clump of three Pecock Flowers on top of the cliff opposite, but watch out for the enemy here!

Where to buy Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

You can buy 15 Pecok Flowers from Koko at the Shifang Pharmacy in the Jinzhou city hub in Wuthering Waves. They cost 3,000 Shell Credits each, so it costs a total of 45,000 Shell Credits to buy all 15. Don't worry though, as Koko's stock refreshes every few days, so you can come back for more Pecok Flower when you need them again.

Good luck finding Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves!