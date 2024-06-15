Xbox's Sea of Thieves was the most downloaded game on PS5 last month

Sea of Thieves was the most-downloaded game on PS5 across both Europe and North America/Canada in May.

That's according to Sony's own metrics and a new blog post which revealed that Rare's 2018 swashbuckler tops the PS5 chart after Xbox finally brought the game to its competitor's system at the end of April.

Other Xbox Game Studios games like Grounded, Fallout, 4 and Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – which is also now owned by Xbox, of course – also take spots in PS5's Top 20 downloaded games run-down, and Minecraft still dominates the PS4 downloads across all three territories, too.

"F1 24 is off to the races in May's PS5 list by entering the top 3 of most downloads in the EU region, with Sea of Thieves ascending the list in both the US and EU regions," the blog post explains.

"The PS VR2 list saw new release Madison VR enter the fray of most downloads in May."

The Sea of Thieves team recently revealed that 40 million of us had embraced our inner pirate and set sail since the game's debut across Xbox and PC.

Sharing this "amazing milestone", Sea of Thieves executive producer Joe 'Three Sheets' Neate acknowledged the game's "brilliant, positive and welcoming community, who continue to surprise and impress us with your creativity and antics out on the waves".

Want to know how to play Sea Of Thieves solo? At its core, Sea of Thieves is a shared world experience where individual crews can come together in unpredictable ways – perhaps forming an alliance and adventuring in unison or fighting to the death out on the waves – but that doesn't mean multiplayer is the only viable way to play. Read up on Matt's top tips on how to get in on the swashbuckling action playing solo.