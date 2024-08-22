Xbox published Sea of Thieves reportedly surpasses 1m sales on PlayStation 5

The once Xbox console exclusive Sea of Thieves has reportedly sold in excess of 1m copies on PlayStation 5. Plenty of sales and sails, really!

This figure comes from Windows Central's sources, with reporter Jez Corden noting that given the game's $40 pricing, that makes for "around $40m dollars additional revenue (minus platform fees of course) for Rare to hire and invest in growing that game out".

On its release on PlayStation earlier this year, Sea of Thieves topped the PS5 sales charts in Europe. Prior to its move over to PlayStation, the Sea of Thieves team also revealed that 40 million of us had embraced our inner pirate and set sail since the game's debut across Xbox and PC (where it is also available on Game Pass).

Along with Sea of Thieves, Microsoft has released a number of its other games on both PlayStation and Switch. Most recently, it was announced that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would also be releasing on PS5, after a brief period of Xbox Series X console exclusivity.

Yesterday, Xbox boss Phil Spencer spoke more on the company's decision to bring one of its biggest first-party games to Sony's console, stating Xbox is "a business", and that "the bar is high in terms of the delivery we have to give back" to parent company Microsoft.

For more on the piratical side of the site, our Matt sat down and chatted with both Neate and Sea of Thieves' creative director Mike Chapman about the move to PlayStation earlier this year. Be sure to check it out, or I'll make you walk the plank.