Sea of Thieves sails across impressive player milestone ahead of PS debut

Booty called, and boy did we answer. Earlier this week, the Sea of Thieves team revealed that 40 million of us had embraced our inner pirate and set sail since the game's debut across Xbox and PC. We seas-ed the day, if you will.

Sharing this "amazing milestone", Sea of Thieves executive producer Joe 'Three Sheets' Neate acknowledged the game's "brilliant, positive and welcoming community, who continue to surprise and impress us with your creativity and antics out on the waves".

A lot of credit and thanks for this milestone also had to go to Sea of Thieves' development team, Neate added, "who've worked so hard to deliver over a hundred free updates since launch and have plenty more excitement and innovation on the horizon".

As for what is on that horizon, season 12 is set to kick off later this month, on 30th April. This season will bring with it a number of new weapons such as the double-barrelled flintlock and throwing knives.

Sea of Thieves is also set to make its PlayStation debut on the 30th. Given how popular the game's PS5 Closed Beta seemed to be, I am sure there will soon be many, many more pirates joining the fray.

"Before then, though, there's time to celebrate this 40 million milestone during our imminent Gold & Glory Weekend. If you're still working through Season 11's 100 levels, this will be the perfect time to rake in that boosted Renown - along with gold, reputation and everything else," Neate closed. So, avast ye scurvy sea dogs!

Earlier this year, our Matt actually sat down and chatted with both Neate and Sea of Thieves' creative director Mike Chapman about the upcoming move to PlayStation. Be sure to check it out, or I'll make you walk the plank.