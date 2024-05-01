PlayStation is pulling its own blockbuster game from PS Plus

PlayStation is taking the odd step of removing one of its biggest first-party games from the PlayStation Plus catalogue later this month.

Horizon Zero Dawn will be removed from PS Plus Extra on 21st May, according to the game's listing on the PlayStation Store, as first spotted by reddit and verified by Eurogamer.

Specifically, this is for the Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, which includes the game's Frozen Wilds expansion too.

Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 60fps Patch: Nigh-On Perfect Performance Horizon Zero Dawn has a PS5 upgrade patch - but could a native version be on the way?Watch on YouTube

It's a surprising move by Sony to remove Horizon Zero Dawn, the first entry in one of the company's most popular franchises of recent years. But is there a silver lining here?

Horizon Zero Dawn remains available only as a PlayStation 4 game, and while playable on a PS5 with a 60fps update, it is still yet to get a native version.

Sony is hardly averse to selling souped-up versions of PS4 games again on PS5 - so will we soon see a native PS5 remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn in the near future, to replace the PS4 original on PS Plus? Reports back in 2022 suggested one was apparently on the cards.

