Tunic leads PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for May

PlayStation has revealed its four free monthly games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers this month, which will be available from 7th May.

Zelda-like adventure Tunic leads the pack across PS4 and PS5, though don't let the cute visuals fool you - this is a tricky puzzler full of hidden secrets.

May's full list of PlayStation Plus Essential games lies below:

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition (PS4, PS5)

Ghostrunner 2 (PS5)

Tunic (PS4, PS5)

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS4, PS5)

EA Sports FC 24 is the first in EA's no-longer-FIFA series, released in September last year. It's previously been available to trial as part of EA Play.

In addition, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download the PlayStation Plus Football Ultimate Team Starter Pack for the game.

The remaining two games on offer are cyberpunk action game Ghostrunner 2 on PS5, and Destiny 2: Lightfall on PS4 and PS5 - the most recent expansion in Bungie's sci-fi MMO, ahead of The Final Shape in June.

That means this is your last chance to download April's games: Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer.

What's more, it looks like blockbuster exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn is on its way out too.

Last month, the likes of Tales of Kenzera: Zau and Dave the Diver were added to the subscription service for those on the Extra and Premium tier. Animal Well will also join on 9th May, but it's unknown what's beyond that.

For a full list of games available on the subscription service, check out our guide to PlayStation Plus, or if you need to resub get on these PlayStation Plus deals.