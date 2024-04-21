EA Sports FC 24's Team of the Season is now live

EA Sports FC 24's Team of the Season (TOTS) is now live.

Designed to celebrate the "best and brightest players in the world", EA Sports FC 24 marks "an incredible season of global football" which, for the very first time, will "recognise the most deserving players in women's football", too.

Whilst a long-standing staple in FIFA, this is the first time TOTS has come to EA Sports FC 24.

"To kick off the campaign and integrate fans into the nail-biting run-ins throughout football’s biggest leagues, fans will be able to experience the first Live TOTS squad starting today through 26th April in EA Sports FC 24," the team says. "The Live TOTS team will include dynamic items that will upgrade based on team performances during the final stretch of the season.

"TOTS will also be revolutionising its format selecting the players who have truly proven they’re the best in the world. This year’s TOTS campaign will be more authentic than ever with teams chosen in collaboration with individual domestic leagues using detailed metrics from Stats Perform’s Opta, on each TOTS player’s performance this season throughout global football. No agendas, just the most official and authentic TOTS-verified players for each league."

If you play on mobile, you'll have to wait an extra couple of days – Team of the Season will launch on 29th April there – "followed by chapters dedicated to LALIGA EA Sports, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 Uber Eats players".