The Steam Awards 2023 shortlist has been revealed - here's what Steam players think are 2023's best games
Steamed up.
Valve has revealed the shortlists for this year's Steam Awards.
Leading the charge are Baldur's Gate 3, EA FC 24, Lethal Company, Resident Evil 4, and Hogwarts Legacy, all of which have secured two nominations each.
"You've chosen the nominees - now we need your help in choosing the winners!" Valve exclaims. "Cast the final votes to choose this year's winners, and unlock special stickers along the way."
Voting kicks off on 21st December 2023 and ends at 6pm UK time on 2nd January (that's 10am PST). The Steam Winter Sale starts at the same time, and runs until 4th January 2024.
- Baldur's Gate 3
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lethal Company
- Resident Evil 4
- I Expect You to Die 3
- F1 23
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Gorilla Tag
- Labyrinthine
- Dota 2
- Apex Legends
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rust
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Diablo 4
- The Outlast Trials
- Brotato
- Dredge
- Party Animals
- Sunkenland
- Sons of the Forest
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Lethal Company
- Atomic Heart
- Darkest Dungeon
- High on Life
- Cocoon
- Inward
- Shadows of Doubt
- Your Only Move is Hustle
- Remnant 2
- Contraband Police
- Starfield
- EA Sports FC 24
- Lords of the Fallen
- Overwatch 2
- Sifu
- Street Fighter 6
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Chants of Sennaar
- Pizza Tower
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Love is All Around
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Lies of P
- Resident Evil 4
- Train Sim World 4
- Cities Skylines 2
- Dave the Diver
- Potion Craft
- Coral Island
Your Steam Awards 2023 nominees are now announced! Check out the contenders ahead of voting which starts on December 21st @ 10am Pacific, the start of the Winter Sale.https://t.co/eSgcvJSJUu— Steam (@Steam) December 15, 2023