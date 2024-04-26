Manor Lords pricing revealed as it launches in early access

Medieval city-builder Manor Lords is out today on PC in early access, which means we finally know how much it costs.

In the UK, the game costs £34.99 across Steam, GOG, Epic and Microsoft, and is available on PC Game Pass. That's $39.99 in the US and €39.99 in Europe, as well as other regional prices as listed on SteamDB.

Further, the game and its supporter DLC is available at a 25 percent discount - that's £26.24 in the UK - for the next two weeks, along with 20 percent discounts on the artbook and soundtrack.

Manor Lords Release Date Announcement Trailer

Earlier this week, publisher Hooded Horse defended the decision to not reveal the game's pricing until launch, in order to avoid confusion over regional prices as well as to deter scammers.

"People will be concluding the game is unaffordable in their region when at launch they will have pricing that will work for them," said Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender. "And whatever disclaimers we'd attach would probably be dropped when it is repeated elsewhere causing a bunch of people to lose hope and feel the game won't be affordable in their country."

Scam stores were falsely selling pre-order keys for the game ahead of launch, despite official pricing not being revealed.

Manor Lords has already proven incredibly popular, with 3m wishlists on Steam ahead of launch.

"There's a confidence to Manor Lords that belies its one-person development, and what's there can be spellbinding, but it's a pastoral idyll that still needs significant development," reads our Eurogamer Manor Lords early access review.

Already playing Manor Lords, or plan to get going this weekend? Eurogamer has Manor Lords tips for getting started and what to do first.