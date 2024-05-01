Want to know how to get the Manor in Manor Lords? As a lord ruling over a medieval region, it makes sense that you would want a castle from which to command your forces - and in Manor Lords, this comes in the form of a fort-like structure called a Manor. Beyond just looking pretty darn cool, the Manor is used to collect Taxes to fund your Treasury, while the building also plays an important role in maintaining Public Order.

There are a few objectives you’ll need to complete before you’re able to build the Manor, though, so read on for our walkthrough on how to get the Manor, which explains how to unlock the building, the materials you’ll need to place it, and how to use the Castle Planner.

How to get the Manor in Manor Lords

In order to build a Manor, your community will first need to be at the settlement level of 'Small Village'. Fortunately, this is just Level 2, so you only need to level up your settlement once before you can gain access to it.

To increase your settlement level, you'll need to level up your Burgage Plots, turning five Level 1 Burgage Plots into Level 2 Burgage Plots.

Once you've done this, you can then build your Manor. To place it, click on your construction menu, then look for the 'Administration' section.

You will need the following materials to place the basic Manor building:

Timber x5

Planks x20

Stone x15

You may need to spend more resources than this if you opt for a particularly elaborate design in the Castle Planner stage, however.

It’s worth noting that if you continue to level up your settlement without placing a Manor, you will suffer a slight Public Order penalty for lacking an administrative building. Your Public Order rating determines the likelihood of crime occurring in your settlement, and the chance of your citizens turning to banditry. Once the Manor has been placed, you will receive a +10 buff to your Public Order rating. It will also give you more Influence, too, which you can put toward claiming new regions and expanding your territory.

How to use the Castle Planner

As your official residence and seat of power, you’ll probably want a Manor that reflects your significant influence and stature. Thankfully, the Manor building comes with detailed customisation options that allow you to tinker with the structure and layout of your castle.

Once you have placed the Manor for the first time, click on the building, and select the option to open the Castle Planner. You will be shown a preview of the main Manor building, along with several extras that can be built with the following materials:

Walls and Gates: x1 Timber per gate

x1 Timber per gate Outer Tower: x10 Timber, x5 Stone

x10 Timber, x5 Stone Garrison Tower: x10 Timber, x15 Planks, x10 Stone

x10 Timber, x15 Planks, x10 Stone Tax Office: x4 Timber (cosmetic only)

The Garrison Tower is the most important of these: this increases your Retinue size to 12, thereby improving the size of your elite soldier unit. Only one Garrison Tower can be placed per region.

Outer Towers, meanwhile, are a useful form of defensive fortification. These provide 10 Garrison Space, and allow Garrisoned units to shoot projectiles at nearby enemies. Placing an Outer Tower will expand the bubble in which you can build your Manor, so if you want a large castle, you’ll need to place plenty of these.

And remember: your armies and Retinue will also need weapons and armor to fight with, so make sure you follow our guide on how to make weapons so you can kit them out with shields, spears and sidearms.

Once you’ve laid out the design of your Manor, click Commit, and your workers will automatically start constructing your castle.

Be warned: it’s easy to accidentally create a large resource bill if you go too wild with your grand designs, so keep an eye on the estimated resource cost on the right-hand side of the screen before committing.

If you change your mind about the design of your Manor, you can return to the Castle Planner at any point to make alterations. Be warned that any changes you make will result in the entire Manor being rebuilt: you won’t lose any resources, but you’ll have to wait for your workers to re-do the whole thing.

Building a Manor is a sign of your success as a lord, so have fun messing around with the options and unleashing your inner medieval architect.

That wraps up how to get the Manor in Manor Lords. For more help getting started in Manor Lords, find out what to do first in our beginner's tips and tricks guide, as well as the best development points to unlock early, and our best advice on how to get food and farm, as well as how to trade goods and animals to bolster your town further.